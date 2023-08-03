Hastings Area Retired School Personnel
Hastings Area Retired School Personnel met July 31 at Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village Community Center.
President LaVila VanBoening welcomed the group. Ray Crowl, accompanied by Elayne Landwehr, led the group in "My Country Tis of Thee." Lunch was served by the Village Diner. The tables were decorated by Sue Miller in a "Travel Nebraska" theme.
After lunch, Lacey, Anna, and Cora Franzen entertained the group with musical selections. Scholarship winner McKenzie Petr shared her plans to attend Doane and major in education. This year's philanthropy project will be donations for the Hastings Food Pantry. The group closed by singing "Beautiful Nebraska."
The next meeting is 1:30 p.m. Sept. 25.
Hastings Christian Women's Club
The Hastings Christian Women's Club, a division of Stonecroft Ministries, met on July 17.
The theme was "A Time to Honor." The special feature was a presentation by DaVeta Brader on the veterans memorial at the Blue Valley Cemetery. The speaker was Andrea McClellan from Salida, Colorado; her topic was "Letting Go." The music was by the Chorus of the Plains.
The next meeting will be 12:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at the North Shore Church (use the east door). The theme for the meeting will be "Help When You Need It." The special feature will be presented by Lynde Dykeman about L D Errands. The music will be by Rita Weber of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, who is also the speaker. Her topic is "DOA: Destined on Arrival."
To make the necessary reservations for the catered meal, call Elizabeth at 402-705-3040 or Phyllis at 402-463-2680 by Aug. 9. There is a fund to help with a babysitter.
