Chapter GZ, P.E.O. met Nov. 8 at Marnie Soderquist's home.
Mary Coulter was hostess. Cathy Morgan was co-hostess.
Sally Jurgensmier spoke about her journey in becoming a well-known artist in the Tri-City area and how her business, Sculptures by Sally, came to be. She brought several pieces to show how she lets scrap metal inspire her in her artwork.
The next meeting is 12:30 p.m. Dec. 6. The program will be a tour of Pat Gartner's home decorated for Christmas
Chapter GK, P.E.O.
May Wierenga conducted the Chapter GK meeting on Nov. 8 at the 1st Presbyterian Church. Hostesses were Ginny Locke and Gay DeMars.
Joy White served as chaplain. Reports were given by treasurer Colleen Werner and corresponding secretary Jeni Howard.
Sue Gronemeyer reported sending cards for the courtesy committee; Cheryl Marr shared the monthly report of the Nebraska P.E.O. Home and collected Christmas items donated for the sisters living there. Dianne Christensen reported the total funds collected by the Ways and Means committee this year which will be distributed to our six P.E.O. philanthropic projects and Cottey College.
Joyce Brandt, Carol Coffey and Connie Yost attended the virtual Reciprocity XI meeting hosted by Chapter BH, Sutton, on October 23, 2021.
Diana Frank, a member of Chapter II, Lincoln, and now a resident of Hastings was welcomed as a guest. Dusty Haase was thanked for planning the Mystery Trip enjoyed by the sisters on November 2.
Eleanor Jorgenson shared the children's book, “Magical Pajamas,” by Laura Wold who now lives in Jorgenson's hometown of Sheridan, Wyoming. The book was featured in a recent edition of THE P.E.O. RECORD. Wold is the daughter of former Hastings resident, the late Dr. Jerry Holcomb.
The next meeting will be hosted by Haase on December 13. She will be assisted by Dana Odom.
Jeanne Loch from Chapter DA will present the December program featuring her collection of Byers Christmas character dolls.
Chapter GZ members, Jan Bollinger and Marnie Soderquist presented the program on the Habitat for Humanity projects in Hastings. They both serve on the board of the organization.
Chapter HT, PEO13 members of Chapter HT, PEO met Monday, November 8, 2021 at 1:15 pm in the Large Meeting Room at the Hastings YWCA.
Loretta Tebbe was the host for the meeting.
After a short business meeting, the monthly project and committee reports were given. The social committee reported that members should mark their calendars for a Winter Social on December 9th, time and place to be announced later.
The program was the International Convention Report which was held as a virtual event on September 23-27, 2021. Chapter HT’s Delegate, Ann Hittner gave a very informative report and one of her many interesting facts, was that “Internationally, 10 women per day are getting help financially with their education through PEO!”
Next meeting is Monday, December 13, 2021 at 1:15 pm at the First Presbyterian Church and the program will be “Christmas Music”!
World Community Day
Church Woman United Hastings/Juniata Unit
November 5th, 2021
First Presbyterian Church hosted the 2021 World Community Day celebration with 18 persons in attendance. The theme of the event, “Becoming One In 2021” rang true of the responsive readings. “Far too long, many have focused their attention towards our differences. May we rise up and recognize our unique differences are our strength by which we can build upon to better reflect Jesus Christ, who sacrificed His very life and rose from the dead to ensure, for eternity, our position as members of one body (the church) in Him”.
The speaker, Mark Evans shared the mission of himself and wife Aida of helping others, “we are not rich and we are not poor but we give to others”. He told stories of his wife and her helping spirit with the migrant worker and their families in the Hastings area. They are hoping to develop a Welcome Center, providing a one-stop place immigrants can come for help and direction to services in the area.
Members of the unit assisting in the celebration were, Susie Graham, Gayle Lysthauge and Jill Kramer. Linda Vollweiler provided the music.
The next unit meeting will be December 3rd, 10 AM at First United Methodist Church. Any church wanting to join please come.
1st United Methodist Women
October 20, 2021
The United Methodist Women Associates are ladies, who for one reason or another usually do not meet as a group. These ladies support the group in other ways but remain important to the whole.
Group A met in Fellowship Hall with Janet Schmidt and Dorothy Anderson as hostesses. There were 15 members in attendance. Betty Liehr shared a devotion called A Perfect Mistake, from Chicken Soup for the Christian Family Soul. Julie Hein shared the Least Coin entitled An Emergency Situation Can Highlight Human Dignity. The members were asked by Donna Dill, to write down one unknown fact about themselves. Members were then asked to figure who each fact was about.
Group B met in Fellowship Hall with Verlene McFerren and June Cameron at hostesses. There were 12 members in attendance. Elda Heckenlively shared the devotion and June Cameron shard the Least Coin. Susan Sharman presented a book report for the program. Finding Chika by Mitch Albom is a non-fiction book about a Haitian orphan that was taken care of in a local orphanage in Hatii.
The next UMW unit meeting will be December 1st at 1:30 in Fellowship Hall.
The Daughters of the American Revolution, Niobrara Butler
Johnson Chapter, held their monthly
meeting at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Youth & Family Center , Hastings, at 12:30 p. m., Tuesday,
November 2, 2021 . In lieu of a program, members prepared ov er 130 Christmas cards for wounded
soldiers at the military hospital in Landstahl, Germany.
Regent Connie Plettner called the meeting to order
The Invocation was given by Dorothy Anderson The
DAR Ritual, P ledge of Allegiance, American’s Creed and Preamble of the Constitution were recited by all.
Regent Plettner called Roll Recording Secretary Cheryll Marr recorded 13 members, 1 associate and 1
guest present.
The Minutes of the last meeting were approved and filed.
Melanie Aschenbrenner gave the Treasurer’ s report which will be placed on file for audit.
The R egistrar ’s report noted a new application is now on file at National and we have a new
prospective member.
The President General’s M
essage was read. The National Defense, American Indian, Conservation,
Revolutio nary War, Women’s Issues, DAR Schools and Service to America Minutes were given. The
Patriot Memorial Service was led by Dorothy Anderson
Updates were given for our Chapter’s booklet.
Two more care packages for active military women have been mailed. Final donations were
brought to today’s meeting.
October 7, Cheryll Marr presented an Award Certificate to Hastings Quilt Guild for the beautiful
Quilts of Valor they make and p resent to veterans.
A thank you was received from Indian Youth of America for our monetary support of their
summer camp.
Jacki Lemonds reported 300 grocery coupons were mailed to the Rammstein , Germany military
base.
Our Chapter’s Christmas party will be held at 12:00 noon, December 7. Members are to bring
their “brown bag” lunch and a gift wrapped “white elephant” gift or a $5 gift to exchange.
S weets from Michele’s Bakery, Juniata will be furnished
November 30 is W reaths Across America’s deadline for ordering wreaths for our veterans
interred in national cemeteries.
NSDAR Units Overseas’ report was read.
Exeter Milligan school’s fifth graders will be added to our student list of Adams, Clay, York and
Fillmore counti es to receive President bookmarks when we distribute them for President’s Day.
There being no further busines
s, the meeting was adjourned . Instead of a meeting, our Chapter’s
Christmas party will be Tu esday, December 7, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church
Youth & Family Center Hastings.
*For further information concerning
Daughters of the American Revolution
p
lease call Connie Plettner 402 429 3655.*
