Chapter GZ, P.E.O.
Chapter GZ, P.E.O. met Jan. 9 at the Hastings Public Library.
Lynette Beck was hostess. Liz Hasley and Kay Georgiana were co-hostesses.
President Roxanne Nelson called the business meeting to order.
Jan Bolliger read a New Year prayer and devotion. The minutes from the last meeting were read and approved. Cathy Morgan reported that 15 members were present and gave the monthly treasurer's report. Judy Sandeen reported on correspondence. Delores Michalek collected for the ways and means contribution. Shirley Sandstedt reported for the nominating committee for the 2023-2024 officers, then a vote was taken and approved.
Nelson reported for the social committee that there will be special board social held on Jan. 24. The PEO Founders Day program was a trivia game.
The next meeting is 12:30 p.m. Feb. 13. Barb Harrington will present the program on Kitchen Klatter.
Chapter HT, P.E.O.
Chapter HT, P.E.O. met Jan. 9 in the Great Room of the Adams County YWCA.
Hostesses were Carla Fike and Sue Frink.
The meeting opened with the singing of the “Opening Ode” and the reciting of the “Objects and Aims."
Chaplain Karen Klein read a devotion from “Romans” and led members in the Chapter Prayer.
President Belva Junker opened and presided over the meeting.
Recording secretary Jane Rose-Barton read the minutes of the last meeting on Dec. 12, 2022 and the minutes were approved as read.
Treasurer Nancy Hehnke read the roll call and 22 members were present. Hehnke gave the monthly financial report and reported that the chapter fundraiser, “The Bakeless Bake Sale” had exceeded its goal. Dues were coming in. One bill was presented, approved and paid.
Corresponding secretary Karren Carnes reported that she sent two pieces of correspondence and received three pieces of correspondence which she read to members.
Committee reports were:
Yearbook chairman Mary Plock thanked the hostesses. The next meeting will be 1:15 p.m. Feb. 13 at the YWCA. The program will be the President’s letter and nomination/election of officers. Plock passed out sign-up sheets for next year’s hostesses, committee members and P.E.O. Project members.
Social chairman Loretta Tebbe reported that a large group of members met Dec. 14, 2022, and went caroling at College View in Hastings and at Prairie Winds in Doniphan.
For Founder’s Day, members are invited to the Blue Moon for Coffee on Jan. 21 at 9:30 a.m. Bring a book for a book swap.
Bylaws chairman Laura Marvel Wunderlich gave a bylaws proposal.
The Greater Hastings P.E.O. Spring Social which is set for April 22 at 10 a.m. at Lochland Cuontry Club was reported on by Plock and menu items were presented and voted on.
Reports of P.E.O. projects were given.
The meeting ended with singing “Happy Birthday” to members born in January.
The program was Founder’s Day. Members played a Founder’s Day game presented by Tebbe, Linda Walsh, Hehnke and Plock. Everyone received the founders’ favorite, butterscotch candy.
Alpha Delta Kappa
Mu Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met Jan. 6 at Watson Elementary School. Twenty-three members were in attendance. Hostesses for the evening were Ruth Raun, Jan Greenland, Debbie Holmberg and Gina Andersen.
President Diane Biere welcomed everyone. Linda Wilkinson read a thought for the day titled “Cherish Your Struggles." The treasurer and secretary reports were approved as written.
Karen Valdes challenged members to get to know each other better. Future meetings will test our knowledge using the technique: two truths and a lie.
Sue Wissing shared about donations of 36 toys collected in December for Goodfellows. Donations for Hastings High School pantry will be collected for the February meeting.
Greenland presented the revised bylaws and they were approved.
The state president, Eileen Noll, was the program for the evening. She expanded on the responsibilities of the state officers. In the next two years she plans to visit all 28 chapters in Nebraska. Another goal during her terms is Special Sisters/Special Times. Chapters are to be creative in increasing membership.
The meeting ended with the singing of "The Lamp of Alpha Delta Kappa."
The next meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at Watson School. The program will be Sam Johnston from the Hastings Police Department and the animal safety program.
Church Women United
Church Women United met at United Congregational Church of Christ on Dec. 6. President Karen Myers welcomed the 16 members and one guest who represented nine churches.
The meeting opened with a prayer and the passing of “The Blessing Basket."
The treasurer’s report was approved by the membership. Final approved was made for the 2023 budget. The scholarship recipient was approved and will be receiving her award. The secretary’s minutes were approved as written. Members confirmed the information in the yearbook to be published for the Feb. meeting.
The next meeting is 10 a.m. Feb. 3 at First Presbyterian Church. And looking ahead to the next celebration, World Day of Prayer will be March 3 at First Christian Church at 10 a.m.
