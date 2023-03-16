George Eliot Book Club
George Eliot Book Club met March 16 via Zoom.
Pat Kingsley was hostess. She reviewed the book, "All the Beauty in the World: The Metropolitan Museum of Art and Me" by Patrick Brinkley. The book is a memoir of the author's time as a security guard at the Metropolitan Museum of Art following the death of his brother. The author's story is about how grief and beauty can exist in tandem.
The next meeting is 1 p.m. April 6. Laura Marvel Wunderlich will present the program.
Chapter GK, P.E.O.
Colleen Werner and Gay DeMars were hostesses at Head Start for the March 13 meeting of Chapter GK, P.E.O. President Tamara Holtz conducted the meeting.
HoneyLou Bonar served as corresponding secretary pro-tem and read the correspondence. Committee reports were given by May Wierenga, auditing/bylaws; Sue Gronemeyer, courtesy; and Dana Odom, membership.
Dusty Haase reported for the Social Committee on the Easter door hangers activity on March 7 at First Christian Church and invited members to her home for coffee and rolls on April 4 and a Cinco de Mayo dinner on May 2.
Joy White reported for the Yearbook Committee that the next meeting will be at Mary Lanning Healthcare on April 10. Carrie Edwards will present a program on palliative care.
White led the installation of Chapter GK officers for the coming year. Holtz will serve as president; Diana Frank, co-vice president; Odom, recording secretary; Colleen Werner, treasurer and Elaine Specht, guard.
Co-vice president Jody Buescher, corresponding secretary Jeni Howard and chaplain Jan Franzen will be installed next month.
The program was given by Deanna Dirks and Haase who told about the many missionary trips they have taken to Nicaragua. While there they served the villagers in Somota in a health and education ministry by bringing them Bibles and providing physicals, maternity care, dental and optometry services, and school supplies.
Hastings Writers Forum
The Hastings Writers Forum met March 11 at the Hastings Public Library with eight members present.
The discussion topic was the use of narrators in theater and film.
Jamey Boelhower reported on the Nebraska poetry slam team tryouts.
Robin Buckallew’s play "Live Mars" was to have a staged reading in Lincoln on March 16 and she circulated a copy of her new novel "Astrakahn’s Army."
Linda Cooke’s monologue “Death by Public Speaking” is being taken to state speech contest by an area student and she reported on the production schedule for her play’s performance in Michigan.
The meeting had readings as follows:
Fritz Buckallew read his essay “Do You Have the Time?”
Robin Buckallew read a chapter from her novel "The Tenth Key."
Aurora Mediant read from her novel "Lost Eden."
John Dobrovolny read his poem “Ragtime on Broadway."
Tam Pauley read a travel piece about her recent vacation.
The next meeting will be at the Hastings Public Library with a remote option available at 2 p.m. on April 8. Writers of all genres are encouraged to attend our meetings, which are held in a friendly and supportive environment and offer feedback if it is sought. To receive a Zoom invitation write: imaginenopossessions@charter.net.
Chapter HT, P.E.O.
Chapter HT, P.E.O. met March 13 for lunch in the great room of the Hastings YWCA.
President Belva Junker presided. The meeting opened with singing the “Opening Ode” and reciting the “Objects and Aims."
Chaplain Karen Klein read a devotion and led members in a prayer.
Recording secretary Jane Rose-Barton read the minutes of the Feb. 13 meeting. The minutes were corrected and then approved as corrected.
Treasurer Nancy Hehnke read the roll call and 24 sisters were present. Hehnke gave the monthly financial report for February.
Corresponding secretary Karren Carnes read four pieces of incoming correspondence and sent out one piece of correspondence.
Yearbook Committee chair Mary Plock reported that she is in the process of getting the 2023-2024 yearbooks together. The next meeting will be 1:15 p.m. March 27 in the great room of the YWCA. The program is “Continuing Education."
Social Committee chair Loretta Tebbe thanked Mary Plock for the chicken noodle soup and sandwich lunch.
Budget Committee chair Nancy Hehnke presented the 2023-2024 budget which was unanimously approved.
Bylaws Committee chair Laura Marvel Wunderlich answered questions about recent proposed bylaw changes.
Reciprocity Committee chair Mary Plock reminded members to put on their calendars the date for the Greater Hastings Spring Brunch, April 22.
P.E.O. projects’ reports were given.
Under new business, Junker installed the officers for 2023-2034.
Under suggestions for the “Good of the Chapter," Hehnke presented two recently initiated sisters with their P.E.O. pins.
Junker thanked outgoing officers with a small gift.
Meeting adjourned.
Church Women United
Church Women United hosted the 2023 World Day of Prayer on March 3.
The First Christian Church women started the morning by serving breakfast breads, fruit and coffee, with the worship service followed. Pastor Tammy Holtz welcomed all 58 present.
Sharon Heyen and Betty Aadland gave the readings, and directed the opening song. Judy Hall led the Prayer of Confession, followed by Jan Marsh sharing the scripture reading.
Holtz introduced the speaker, Tammy Stuhr. Stuhr is an author, motivational speaker and life coach, who empowers people to reach their goals and dreams, with the aid of hope, faith gratitude and prayer.
usie Graham offered the closing prayer and hymn. Holtz and Stuhr closed with the benediction. Janet Winter played the postlude.
DAR
The Daughters of the American Revolution, Niobrara Butler Johnson Chapter, held its monthly meeting at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Youth & Family Center in Hastings March 6.
Walt Miller presented the program on the Naval Ammunition Depot.
Regent Connie Plettner called the meeting to order.
The invocation, officer reports and “Minute” reports were given.
The Nebraska State Regent will visit the chapter April 4. Members are asked to bring salads, casseroles, etc., for a potluck buffet luncheon at 12:30 p.m. at First St. Paul's Lutheran Church Youth & Family Center.
Members were asked to bring packets of vegetable seeds for Hindman School’s garden to the April 4 meeting. The school is still in need of many supplies to replace their devastating loss to floods last year.
Eight students from Sutton Public Schools will receive the DAR Youth Citizenship Medal May 8 at the Sutton Junior High auditorium. The medal acknowledges students who demonstrate qualities of honor, service, courage, leadership and patriotism.
The American Indian Committee is seeking volunteers to make quilts for the Chemawa School children for the class of 2023 24. Three hundred twenty-five quilts are needed.
Nebraska DAR’s second dedication of an America250 marker, in commemoration of America’s 250th birthday on July 4, 2026, was March 11 at the Kearney Archway. The chapter took part in the dedication. The third marker dedication will be April 30 in Lincoln. The fourth marker will be dedicated at the Alliance Military Cemetery on May 14.
“Camp Legacy,” a “welcome home” for Vietnam veterans, will be held at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., May 11-13. The event is hosted by the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration.
Daughters of the American Revolution is a women’s service organization, comprised of descendants of the American Revolution Patriots, dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education, and patriotism. For further information, call Connie Plettner at 402 429 3655.
