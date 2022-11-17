Hastings Writers Forum
The Hastings Writers Forum met at the Hastings Public Library on Nov. 12 with six members present.
Linda Cooke has a play shortlisted for inclusion in a festival held at the Sauk Theater in Michigan. Other discussion included meetings of the Angels Theatre Company and the Writers’ Guild.
The meeting had readings as follows:
Cooke read a reminiscence of her father.
Fritz Buckallew read his short story “I had a name."
Robin Buckallew read a chapter from her National Novel Writing Month project "The Last Meow."
Aurora Mediant showed some graphic products from an AI program and read the prologue from her novel "Lost Eden."
Al Hartley read his essay “Chance Encounter."
The next meeting will be at the Hastings Public Library with a remote option available at 2 p.m. on Dec. 10.
Writers of all genres are encouraged to attend meetings, which are held in a friendly and supportive environment and offer feedback if it is sought. To receive a Zoom invitation write: imaginenopossessions@charter.net.
Chapter HT, P.E.O.
Chapter HT, P.E.O. met Nov. 14 in the Great Room of the Hastings YWCA. Hostesses were Charlene Hunt and Karen Klein.
Members opened the meeting with a singing of the Opening Ode and and a reciting of the Objects and Aims.
Chaplain Karen Klein then led members with a devotion, from Philippians 4, “Rejoice in the Lord always and again I say rejoice” and a prayer.
President Belva Junker opened the regular business meeting. Acting recording secretary Cathy Krebsbach read the minutes of the last meeting in October, which were approved as read.
Treasurer Nancy Hehnke read the roll call and 18 members were present. She then gave the monthly treasurer’s report.
Corresponding Secretary Karen Carnes read six pieces of incoming correspondence and sent out one piece of correspondence.
Yearbook committee chairman Mary Plock thanked the two hostesses and reported that the next meeting will be Dec. 12 at 1:15 p.m. in the Great Room of the Hastings YWCA. The program will be on the “Orphan Train."
Social committee chairman Loretta Tebbe reported that she scheduled a meeting for Nov. 18 to discuss a social for December.
Reciprocity member Mary Plock reported on the Greater Hastings P.E.O. meeting on Nov. 5 at the Hastings Public Library. The Christmas tree at the Hastings Museum was retired and replaced with three “wreaths” created by Betty Kort. The Greater Hastings P.E.O. Spring Brunch is scheduled for April 22 and Chapter HT is in charge of arrangements.
Project reports were given.
There was no unfinished business.
A nominating committee was appointed.
Members were encouraged to give to the Bakeless Bake Sale as a fundraiser for Chapter HT.
Members sang "Happy Birthday" to November’s birthday sisters.
Mary Plock, Charlene Hunt and Nancy Hehnke played a video about one of the P.E.O. projects, Cottey College with a follow-up question-and-answer period.
