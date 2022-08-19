First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Women
The August First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Women group meetings were held at the Youth and Ministry Center. The Bible study was from “Consider the Years” Session 5 titled “We’re In This Together.” Scripture was from Zechariah 8:1-5. Discussion developed as to the variety of Bible studies, worship, mission and other programs offered at First St. Paul’s for all ages and the interaction of people within the church. A church newsletter, “First Connection,” is available with times and dates for services, activates and current programs, etc.
Group 1 met Aug. 17. Those present were Esther Hoagland, Jean Janssen, Donna Kerr, Susan Kloke, Gayle Lysthauge, Betty Magee, Becky Mohling, Ila Nelson, Sue Pavelka, Marilyn Stromer, Evelyn Sweet and Mary Wood. Barb Babcock was a guest. Opening devotion by Janssen was from a Guidepost article titled “Are You there?” based on Psalm 25:12. Lysthauge served breads and coffee cakes for refreshments. The business meeting was conducted by group leader Janssen.
Group 2 met Aug. 17. In attendance were Sandra Buhr, Coleen Dygert, Vicky Frerichs, Jeanette Grothen, Donna Hamburger, Karen Hawthorne, Helen Karloff, Jeanne Loch, Cheryll Marr, Barbara Murman, Pat Olsen, Holly Potts and Betty Jean Stevens. The meeting opened with the doxology and an offering prayer followed by refreshments served by hostesses Hawthorne and Olsen. Potts was lesson leader.
Group 3 met August 17. Present were Marjorie Eitzmann, Cherie Korgan, Nancy Krueger, Donna Oberg, Leone Sommerfeld and Shelia Zalman. The Bible study was led by hostess Eitzmann.
The Heartland District Synod WOW annual meeting will be held in Harlan, Iowa on Sept. 17. Flyers are posted at the church. The program title is “Hand In Hand” and the speaker will be Mkono Kwa Mkoono celebrating the Immanuel-Kidugala relationship. Offering will be shared between Tanzania and local benefits.
Oct. 9 is the scheduled date for the Crop Walk sponsored by Church Women United. A quarter of the proceeds will be given to The Salvation Army.
The group meetings closed with the Missionary Benediction.
Chapter GZ, P.E.O. met Aug. 8 at Lisa Schreiner’s home.
Co-hostesses were Barb Kerr, Sherill Perdew and Mary Larsen.
President Roxanne Nelson called the business meeting to order. Recording secretary Sheree Meyer read minutes of the last meeting. Chaplin Becky Hermann led the devotions by reading Philippians 3:12-14. Lorinda Bailey reported 28 members present and gave the treasurer’s report. Judy Sandeen reported on correspondence. Lisa Schreiner gave an Education Loan Fund report. Shirley Sandstedt gave a Cottey College Scholarship report. Marnie Soderquist gave a P.E.O. Home report. Lorinda Bailey gave a Star Award report. Mary Coulter gave a social report. Mary Lou Newmann gave the historical report and Vicki Rouse gave a technology report. Jane VanHorn of the Nebraska State Chapter P.E.O. spoke to the group on various topics.
The next meeting is 12:30 p.m. Sept. 12. The program will be on the Central Community College food truck.
The Hastings Quilters Guild steering committee met Aug. 9 at Calico Cottage.
President Vi Clements called the meeting to order.
June Schiffler, Sharon Selley, Julie Ochsner, Deb Tobler, Carmen Ostrander, Kate Rust and Linda Wills also were present.
July minutes were reviewed and approved. A correction was made to May minutes in regards to meeting months.
The treasurer’s report was reviewed and approved. Members approved paying bills.
Selley said the monies set aside for the Quilts of Valor program should be sent to the foundation and funds should be requested as needed for supplies as per program guidelines. A motion to turn Quilts of Valor monies over to the foundation and requisition money as needed was approved.
Selley reported five quilts were presented to veterans Aug. 5, and another four were to be presented Aug. 12. Clements, Wills and Ostrander will help.
Programs were finalized. The March speaker will be Linda Doyle with a Bloomin Minds trunk show. Class will be on the following Friday at Calico Cottage. The guild will split the cost of the speaker with Julie Ocshner.
Clements is editing the bylaws. Ochsner gave her a copy of the state bylaws to reference.
Holders and Folders, the silent auction, and the Christmas tree still need volunteers to be on the committees.
April 6 is a church holiday. The April speaker agreed to reschedule to March 30. Clements will contact the church with the date change.
The Hasting Quilt Guild will co-host with the Holdrege quilt guild the state quilt convention in Kearney in 2024. More information to come.
White glovers are needed for the State Fair. Please contact Janice Stuhmer at 308-940-1018 to volunteer.
Newsletter deadline is Aug. 20.
The next guild meeting is Sept. 1 at First St. Paul’s Founders Hall. Julie Ocshner will present the program, “Journey Through the Eye of the Needle.”
The next committee meeting is 7 p.m. Sept. 6 at Calico Cottage. Enter through the back door.
