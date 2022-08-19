First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Women

The August First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Women group meetings were held at the Youth and Ministry Center. The Bible study was from “Consider the Years” Session 5 titled “We’re In This Together.” Scripture was from Zechariah 8:1-5. Discussion developed as to the variety of Bible studies, worship, mission and other programs offered at First St. Paul’s for all ages and the interaction of people within the church. A church newsletter, “First Connection,” is available with times and dates for services, activates and current programs, etc.

