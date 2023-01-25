Chapter GK, P.E.O.
The annual P.E.O. Founders’ Day meeting for Chapter GK was held at First Presbyterian Church on Jan. 9. The Social Committee served as hostesses.
Proposed changes to the bylaws were presented by May Wierenga, chairman of the Auditing/Bylaws Committee, and approved. Elaine Specht, chairman of the Cottey College Committee, reported on the annual Cottey College vacation which will be held on May 17-22. Courtesy Chairman Sue Gronemeyer gave the committee report; Dana Odom reported for the Membership Committee that orders for name tags were still being taken.
HoneyLou Bonar reported on the many gifts sent by chapter members to the P.E.O. Home in Beatrice. Sherry Welton reported our P.E.O. Scholar Award nominee had submitted her application for the $20,000 PSA award. Winners will be announced in May. Social Committee Chairman Dusty Haase reminded members of the upcoming Valentine’s Day five-course dinner at her house on Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m.
Joy White thanked Haase and the Social Committee for the luncheon that featured tables decorated by committee members. White used her grandmother’s 100-year-old china; Jody Buescher displayed her white dishes that date back to France in the 1800s; Connie Yost decorated her table to celebrate the new year and donated the dishes and decorations to Chapter GK; Gronemeyer’s table featured blue and yellow dishes and Odom told about finding all the pieces for her place settings at several different stores.
The next meeting will be held at the Masonic Center on Feb. 13 with Haase, Gronemeyer and Odom serving as hostesses. Business to be conducted includes the president’s letter, nominations, and elections of officers. The program will be given by Phil Odom on “Knowing Your Heritage.”
Diana Frank presented the Founders’ Day program on the “Power of Seven.” She included examples of the seven women who founded P.E.O. who broke with tradition to help women get an education and create a social system of support. She also informed us of the ways that seven is intricate in our universe, e.g., the seven days of the week, the seven continents, the seven colors of the rainbow, the seven seas, the seven planets, the seven cardinal sins, and the seven cardinal virtues, the seven wonders of the world, etc.
Peace Lutheran LWML
Peace Lutheran Women’s Missionary League met Jan. 16 for its quarterly meeting. President Diane Gundlach opened the meeting with prayer and welcomed 14 women in attendance.
The Rev. Micah Gaunt led a study on discipleship, based on Acts 9:36-41. Discipleship is an intentional process to interest people in following Jesus. Members identified several ways the group intentionally focuses on this mission, including gathering and assembling of kits and quilts for Orphan Grain Train, supporting seminary and deaconess students in their studies as they prepare for ministries in the church, and prayerfully reaching out to the sick, elderly and shut-ins.
Thank you notes have been received from seminary and deaconess students following financial gift cards distributed over the Christmas season. Carol Hansel reported that a number of greeting cards have been donated to the Card Room. Ronda Johnson moved that each seminary receive $75 in proceeds from card sales.
Working together with members of Zion, over 200 quilts have been tied and bound, and subsequently donated to Orphan Grain Train for distribution to mission endeavors throughout the world. Food items collected by the congregation were donated to the Adams County Food Pantry.
Liza and Dale Grotelueschen recently traveled to Israel with a Lutheran tour group. Liza gave a video presentation of their tour, highlighting areas of Christ’s earthly ministry and architectural features in and around Jerusalem.
The meeting was closed with singing the Doxology and the Lord’s Prayer.
Delta Kappa Gamma
The regular meeting of Gamma Chapter, Nebraska State of Delta Kappa Gamma, was Jan. 21 at the Hy-Vee meeting room in Grand Island. Jeanne Briggs and Kathy Behring were the hostesses.
The president pro tem, Jan Heady, called the meeting to order with 13 members present.
The corresponding secretary, Sue Gronemeyer, read a thank you from Big Brothers/Big Sisters for donations used to purchase games and support upcoming activities.
Jenny Messerer had the Gamma Chapter scholarship forms available; they are due in May.
President Colleen O’Neill submitted to the Nebraska Delta Kappa Gamma an Esther Pilster grant application, Chapter Achievement award application and notifications of Gamma Chapters projects.
Heady shared a letter from Nebraska DKG president Roxie Lindquist. Legislative Day will be Feb. 21. The state convention will be April 21-23 in Grand Island and the theme will be Recharge-Building Relationships with Former and Potential Members.
Gronemeyer shared history of the World Fellowship and explained the grant procedures. $83,500 has been granted to 25 women from 23 countries.
Members tied fleece blankets that were donated to the Crisis Center renamed Willowrising. Karla Schweiger-Arnold, Willowrising director, and Mia Wright, marketing coordinator, accepted the donations with many thanks.
Local 4 News interviewed Cheryl Schuett about Delta Kappa Gamma, Rebecca Hoobler about the fleece blankets donation and Schweiger-Arnold about Willowrising.
