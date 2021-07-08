DAR
The Daughters of the American Revolution, Niobrara Butler-Johnson Chapter, held their monthly meeting at First St. Paul's Lutheran Church Youth & Family Center in Hastings July 6.
A program on "Women from the 1870s and 1880s" was presented by the NSDAR Nebraska State Regent, Candace Cane.
Regent ????? Plettner called the meeting to order.
Each member responded with how they celebrated the Fourth of July.
Chaplain Maryann Thompson opened with the invocation. The DAR Ritual, Pledge of Allegiance, American's Creed and Preamble to the Constitution were recited by all. Officers' reports were given.
Registrar Tami Pickle reported on applications. She has two in process.
The President's General Message was read. The National Defense, American, Indian, Conservation, Flag, Revolutionary War, Women's Issues Minutes and DAR School minutes were given.
A presentation of a first responder barn quilt to Hastings Fire and Rescue is planned for Aug. 3 after the chapter meeting.
School supplies and books will be given to KDS DAR School.
Summer Forum August 6-7 Kearney - registration form available
Community Service award presentation July 12 (Monday) at ,1 p.m.,
Edgar, NE Harmony Park for Kristin Rohrer - chapter members welcome to attend.
Continental Congress:. Members are encouraged to go to the DAR website to watch the various educational programs.
The meeting was adjourned at 2:35 pm.The next meeting will be held Tuesday August 3,l ,2021, at 12:30 p.m.; at
1st St. Paul"s Lutheran Church Youth and Family Center, Hastings. The program will be "Naturalization Civics Test"
