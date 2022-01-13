Chapter GZ, P.E.O.
Chapter GZ, P.E.O. met Jan. 10 at Heartland Bank.
Karen Hawthorne was hostess. Sherri Patterson was co-hostess.
Acting chair Cathy Morgan reminded members that P.E.O.'s Founder's Day is January 21. Members are to win their pins that day and reach out to a sister with a phone call or visit.
After the business meeting, Milrae Korb and Mary Larson presented the Founder's Day program. Korb had obtained the dolls that the late Adri McClymont of Holdrege P.E.O. Chapter H meticulously created to represent each of the seven founding sisters. She sewed their dresses from antique fabrics found at antique stores in each of the founding sister's favorite colors and in the style they commonly wore. She not only dressed them, but created hair styles to look similar to photographs of the women in the late 1860s. The completion of McClymont project was a true labor of love. Korb and Larson read a short biography of each of the sisters, holding the doll that represented the sister they spoke about.
The next meeting is 12:30 p.m. Feb. 14. The program is Hastings Community Theatre and its upcoming production.
Alpha Delta Kappa
MU Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met Jan. 6 at Watson Elementary School with 19 members and two guests present. President Jo Wright welcomed everyone. Hostesses Jan Greenland, Ruth Raun, Debbie Holmberg and Gina Andersen served prior to the business meeting.
Sue Wissing gave the Thought for the Day titled "My Wish for the New Year" by Margaret B. Moss.
Karen Valdes thanked the members for the donations to the Middle School Staff Silent Auction that helped purchase Hastings Chamber Bucks for students. Thank you notes will be shared at a later date.
The state convention will be held in Gering on April 9. MU member Eileen Noll will be installed as the Nebraska state president.
Eileen Krumbach and Diane McCloud presented the program on Quilts of Valor. They explained that Quilts of Valor is to show that others care and that the quilt will help heal those touched by war. All of the quilts are hand made by volunteers. Contact Julie Ochsner at Calico Cottage to volunteer or to make donations.
The next meeting will be on 6:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at Watson School. The program will be Excellence in Education presented by Casey Martin.
The meeting ended with the singing of "The Lamp of Alpha Delta Kappa."
Round Table Book Club
Round Table Book Club met Jan. 11 at Hastings Public Library with Jeanette Scholtz as hostess.
The new year began with a review by Flossie Sanderson of the book, "The Rescue Artist." Written by Edward Dolnick, this nonfiction book is the story of detective Charlie Hill who specializes in finding paintings by old masters that have been used to settle gambling debts or are rolled up carelessly in trunks and forgotten. Sanderson concentrated her review on the story of the 1994 theft in Oslo, Norway of the Edvard Munch painting, "The Scream." The theft coincided with the opening of the 1994 Winter Olympics in Lillehammer, Norway.
The next meeting is 1:15 p.m. Feb. 15. Amy Hafer will present the program.
Chapter GK, P.E.O.
May Wierenga presided at the annual P.E.O. Founders' Day meeting for Chapter GK on Jan. 10 at the First Presbyterian Church. Hostesses for the luncheon were Joy White and Dusty Haase, assisted by Sue Gronemeyer, Tamara Holtz, Cheryl Lockwood and Dana Odom.
Chaplain Jan Franzen offered devotions, and officer reports of chapter business were given.
Committee reports were presented by Gronemeyer for courtesy, Connie Yost for Greater Hastings P.E.O., and Franzen for the P.E.O. Home.
The social committee will host an Italian Valentine dinner for members, B.I.L.s and guests in the Haase home on Feb. 12. A tour of Christmas lights around town was held on Dec. 16. Plans continue for a Build-a-Snowman activity on the first good snow day in January.
The Feb. 14 meeting will be held at noon at the Heartland Bank. Donna Meyer and Franzen will present the program.
Yearbook editor Jody Buescher asked members to send her any contact changes to be made in the new yearbook.
Wierenga circulated sheets for members to sign up for committees, hostessing and program assignments. She also reported on three amendments to the chapter bylaws and standing rules which were voted upon and passed by the members.
For the Founders's Day program titled “An Educational Legacy,” White followed the history of the organization which began in 1869 for the purpose of friendship among women and promotion of education for all women. Since then P.E.O. has provided $383 million in scholarships and loans to 116,000 recipients in the United States and other countries through its six philanthropic projects.
Chapter HT, P.E.O.
Eighteen members of Chapter HT, P.E.O. met via Zoom on Jan. 10.
The meeting began with the members listening to the Opening Ode and the objects and aims.
The chaplain gave a scripture reading and prayer.
President Belva Junker opened and led the business meeting. The minutes of the last regular meeting were read by the recording secretary and were approved as read. The treasurer took the roll and gave the monthly financial report. The corresponding secretary read the correspondence.
Reports of committees and P.E.O. projects were given by committee chairmen and PEO project chairmen present.
After Junker closed the meeting she gave a reading about the P.E.O. Founding Sisters which was called “The Butterscotch Affair.”
The next meeting will be a Zoom meeting on Feb. 14.
