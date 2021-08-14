DAR
The Daughters of the American Revolution, Niobrara Butler-Johnson Chapter, held their monthly meeting at First St Paul Lutheran Church Youth and Family Center in Hastings Aug. 3.
Regent Connie Plettner presented a program with questions for members to answer on Naturalization Civil Testing.
Plettner called the meeting to order. Chaplain Maryann Thompson opened with the invocation. The DAR Ritual, Pledge of Allegiance, American’s Creed and Preamble of the Constitution were recited by all.
Plettner called roll. Recording secretary pro-tem Jan Stratman recorded eight members and two associate members present. One prospective member also was present. Each member responded with a recent book they had read.
The President General’s message was read. The National Defense, American Indian, Conservation Flag, Revolutionary War, Women’s Issues, Service to America and DAR School minute were given.
Plettner announced that the chapter placed fifth in 2019 for Nebraska DAR Chapter Achievement Awards points. Badges will be placed on the chapter website by state vice chair Jen Miner to recognize the accomplishment.
A Community Service Award was presented to Kristen Rohrer in Edgar at Harmony Park.
A certificate was presented to John Stark, Clay Center Lions Club member, for unwavering outreach to the community.
Plettner presented a First Responder Barn Quilt made by member Cyndi Fintel to the Hastings Fire and Rescue and Police departments.
Tami Pickle reported on prospective members.
Members will be placing posters and handing out Constitution Week bookmarks in schools and libraries in Clay and Adams counties in September. A proclamation will be signed by the mayor of Clay Center. Thanks to Maryann Thompson for obtaining this for the chapter.
Dues are due in September for the new year.
Boxes of books are ready to be mailed to the KDS DAR School and to Bacone and Chemawa DAR Schools as well.
Two care packages for active military women have been mailed. Items will continue to be collected for future mailings. Care packages can be mailed up to Dec. 31.
The next meeting is Sept. 7. The program will be on a commemorative event in American history.
Chapter GZ, P.E.O.
Chapter GZ, P.E.O. met Aug. 9 at Lisa Schreiner’s home. Co-hostesses were Kathy Utter, Milrae Korb and Therese Kehoe.
Rakesh Srivastava and Jack Schreiner from Innovative Prosthetics and Orthotics explained how Srivastava came from his humble beginnings in India to now having three locations and working on a fourth. He explained how 3-D printing is incorporated into the building of prosthetics. Srivastava and Schreiner also told about some new programs they are working on in India with the help of local Kiwanis and Rotary clubs.
The next meeting is 12:30 p.m. Sept. 13. A salad luncheon will be held.
