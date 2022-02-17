Round Table Book Club
Round Table Book Club met Feb. 15 at the community room of the Hastings Public Library.
Kathy Tiedeman was hostess.
Audra Espinoza, the outreach coordinator for Hastings Public Library, gave a program titled "Pan Asian Historical Fiction by Female Authors." The five novels she highlighted all presented historical events from the perspective of a woman which greatly differed from that of men in the same time period. The books she chose were "The Joy Luck Club," "The Henna Artist," "The Mountains Sing," "Beasts of a Little Land" and "Snow Flower and The Secret Fan."
The next meeting is 1:15 p.m. March 15. Cheryl Lockwood will coordinate the program.
Hastings Writers' Forum
The Hastings Writers’ Forum met Feb. 12 at the Hastings Public Library with seven members present. Discussion topics included motivations for and scheduling of writing sessions and the dictate function on computers.
The meeting had readings as follows:
Robin Buckallew read from her novel "The Tenth Key."
Fritz Buckallew read a reminiscence of his hometown.
Aurora Mediant read from her novel "Lost Eden."
John Dobrovolny read his poem “The Ghosts of the Plains."
Tam Pauley read a reminiscence of Sandy Dennis.
Al Hartley read a sequel to his short story “The Whisperer."
The next meeting will be at the library with a remote option available at 2 p.m. on March 13. Writers of all genres are encouraged to attend meetings, which are held in a friendly and supportive environment and offer feedback if it is sought. To receive a Zoom invitation write: imaginenopossessions@charter.net.
Chapter GK, P.E.O.
Mary Kay Anderson conducted the Feb. 14 meeting of Chapter GK, P.E.O. at the Heartland Bank. Hostesses for the event were Joy Exstrum and Linda Leibert.
Committee reports were given by Sue Gronemeyer for the Courtesy committee and Connie Yost for the Greater Hastings P.E.O. The Social committee and Dusty Haase were thanked for the Valentine’s dinner for members, their BILs and guests in the Haase home on February 12.
The chapter voted to purchase a new amplification system. Yearbook editor Jody Buescher circulated a copy of next year’s membership information for correction and confirmation.
Co-vice presidents Mary Kay Anderson and May Wierenga read their President’s letter. Cammie Farrell read the slate of officers nominated for next year and election was held. The officers will be installed at the next meeting on March 14 at the Heartland Bank. Hostesses will be Dana Odom, Marni Splitt and Gronemeyer. Jane Marsh will give the program on “Taiwan Memories.”
The Valentine’s Day program was given by Jan Franzen and Donna Meyer who shared the history of postcards in our country and the joy of collecting them.




Name of Club or Organization P.E.O. Chapter GZ
Date of Meeting February 14, 2022
Place of Meeting Hastings Public Library
Hostess(es) Jackie Miller
Co-hostess(es) Mary Lou Neumann, Shirley Sansteadt
Program Highlights Chuck Rosenburg and Morwenna Limper from Hastings Community Theater presented the program speaking to the chapter about their upcoming production, Little Shop of Horrors. Morwenna is cast as Audrey in the musical and sang one of the pieces. Chuck gave a brief history of the theater and spoke about the many update and improvements made over recent years. They have been able to collaborate with several Hastings organizations in the process.
President Kathy Haverly read her President's Letter, recapping the chapters activities during an unprecedented year with Covid restrictions. She stated that our core membership has remained strong through it all.
Date of Next Meeting March 14, 2022
Time of Next Meeting 12:30 PM
Scheduled Program Brian Strom will provide an update on the solar panel project. Installation of new officers will also be held.
Chapter HT, PEO
On February 14, 2022; 18 members of Chapter HT, PEO met at 1:15 pm per Zoom.
The meeting was opened with a program
given by member, Laura Deininger about her work with CASA.
Next, the members listened to a recording of the “Opening Ode” and the “Objects and Aims”.
The Chaplain read a verse out of John 15:9, God’s commandment to “Love each other” and then led members in a prayer.
The President, Belva Junker than opened the regular meeting for the transaction of business. The Secretary read the minutes of last month’s January 10th’s meeting and the minutes were approved as read.
The Treasurer called roll and gave the February monthly financial report.
The Corresponding Secretary gave the February correspondence report.
PEO Project and Committee reports were given.
President, Belva Junker read her President’s Letter to the State President!
The meeting was closed.
Next meeting will be March 14, 2022 at regularly meeting time in the great room at The Hastings YWCA. The program will be Election and Installation of Officers, Delegates and Alternates.
Church Women United
Hastings & Juniata Unit Meeting
The CWU Hastings & Juniata unit meeting was held at Grace United Methodist Church February 4, 2022. Women representing nine churches from Hastings and Juniata were in attendance.
The World Day of Prayer Bible Study comprised the devotions and program led by Judy Reimer. World Day of Prayer 2022 was prepared by the WDP Committee of England, Wales and Northern Ireland. The theme for this year is “I Know the Plans I Have for You” with the bible study based on Jeremiah 29:1-14. We discussed the exile of the Israelites and God’s promise that they would, in time, return to their homeland. Across today’s world, millions of people are in exile, having left their countries because of war, persecution, fear and hunger, many without the hope of returning to their homeland. We are encouraged to work towards a society where there is justice for all, especially for those who are the most vulnerable. The World Day of prayer service will expand on these views.
A short business meeting was held. The January minutes were approved as sent. The Treasurer gave the monthly report and stated that the annual donations have been received from all participating churches. Sue Miller distributed flyers about the Laundry Love mission at St. Marks. Circle of Prayer booklets from Fellowship of the Least Coin have been distributed. Susie Graham distributed World Day of Prayer materials. The service will be held at 10 am, March 4, 2022 at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in conjunction with churches around the world. All are welcome to attend.
Church Women United Quadrennial Priorities for 2021 – 2024 are Health and Wellness; Climate Stewardship; Social Justice and Hunger and Poverty. These priorities will guide our programs and activities held during that time. Ecumenical Legislative Briefing Day will be held virtually on February 12, 2022.
Sharon Heyen provided take home refreshments. Meeting adjourned with the Mispah prayer.
