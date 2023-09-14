Nebraska's Original Betty Club
Nebraska's Original Betty Club met Sept. 11 at the Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village community center with 12 members and one guest in attendance. Bettys Bunde, Cramton, Krueger and Stevens hosted.
Don Gronemeyer and Amy Svoboda from the Hastings Food Pantry presented the program. The pantry, which was founded in 1982, serves an average of 145 households in Hastings and surrounding communities. Using a question-and-answer format, they described the acquisition and distribution of food and other products and shared the current list of most needed items. A free-will offering was collected to support their mission.
The business meeting focused on plans for the upcoming state convention. The speaker from Nebraska Humanities has been confirmed. The group explored ideas for table decorations, T-shirt design, and the need of other entertainment.
The afternoon concluded with dessert and good news sharing.
Bettys Aadland, Magee, Mlejnek and Spintig will host the December meeting.
Chapter GK, P.E.O.
Chapter GK, P.E.O. met Sept. 11 at the First Christian Church with president Tamara Holtz presiding. Hostesses for the meeting were Barb Jenkins, Donna Minnick, Sharie DeBacker and May Wierenga. Joy White served as recording secretary, Dianne Christensen, corresponding secretary and Deanna Dirks as chaplain.
Christensen announced the Membership Committee will host a meeting for the five new and transfer members on Sept. 25.
Hope Fisher, the P.E.O. Educational Loan recipient, will graduate from college in December. HoneyLou Bonar and Cammie Farrell will select the STAR Scholarship nominee for 2023-24.
Dusty Haase will hold an Octoberfest in her home on Sept. 29 and Christmas party social on Dec. 1.
Ways and Means Committee members White and Farrell announced the Chapter GK fundraising activities for the fall beginning in September and ending in December.
Yearbook chairman Diana Frank announced the next meeting will be at the First Presbyterian Church on Oct. 9. Jeni Howard will serve as hostess assisted by Linda Liebert, Cheryll Marr and Jane Marsh. The program will be Raices de Mi Pueblo, Mexican ballet folkloric dancers, presented by Maria Rubalcava.
Leslie Hoffman from Chapter FH gave a living history program on the Orphan Train, portraying three characters: a New York City minister associated with the Children's Aid Society, Sister Irene from the Catholic Church Foundling Society, and George, who was abandoned at five months of age and was Hoffman's uncle.
Chapter HT, P.E.O.
Chapter HT, P.E.O. met Sept. 11 at the Prairie Loft. Hosts were Linda Hall and Belva Junker.
The meeting was called to order by President Mary Plock.
Chaplain Constance Malloy read a devotion from Isaiah 55:12 and led members in the chapter prayer.
Recording secretary Laura Marvel Wunderlich read the minutes from the last meeting in June and the minutes were approved as read.
Treasurer Nancy Hehnke read the roll call and 26 members were present. Hehnke then gave the chapter financial report for the months of June, July and August.
Corresponding secretary Karren Carnes read two pieces of incoming correspondence.
Yearbook chairman Barb Fisher thanked Hall and Junker for hosting.
Social committee member Sue Frink reported a planned social for Sept. 20. Members will meet at 8 a.m. in the parking lot of the Hastings Museum and will car pool to Ashland for a day of shopping, visiting wineries, seeing sites, lunch and dinner at Parkers, and a visit to Baker’s Chocolates, a candy store in Greenwood.
Reciprocity report was given by Mary Plock. A Group 11 meeting was scheduled in Superior for Oct. 11.
Report of P.E.O. projects was given.
Prairie Loft Executive Director Megan Arrington Williams spoke to members about the history and mission of Prairie Loft and then members were given a tour of the property.
First United Methodist Women in Faith
First United Methodist Women in Faith met in the church fellowship hall on Sept. 6.
President Janet Schmidt welcomed everyone and opened with a prayer. She thanked the Later in the Day Lilies for serving the dessert. There were 17 members and seven guests present.
Curtiss Dill, CEO of Greater Nebraska Goodwill serving 55 counties, was the speaker. Dill shared Goodwill’s mission: developmental disabilities services, employment career services and behavioral services. There are 10 retail stores in the area and each location is independently managed with the needs of the community considered. Dill is the grandson of UWF member Donna Dill.
Schmidt introduced the UWF 2023 honorees. The Special Mission Recognition recipients were Elda Heckinlively, Jody Potthoff and Brenda Catlett. The Dedicated Light recipient was Brandee Schram. The Outstanding Young Woman was Jennifer Dillin.
Spiritual Growth coordinator Kathy Stofer shared a devotion titled “Learning to Chase God’s Glory."
Schmidt gave the treasurer’s report which included this list of the 2023 donations:
— International, UMCOR Ukraine Refugees
— National, McCurdy School of Northern New Mexico
— State, Big Garden (community gardens in Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa)
— Hastings, Wellspring Pregnancy and Health Center, The Bridge, Our Place After School Care, Maryland Living Center, Laundry Love, Hastings Food Pantry, United Harvest Food Bank and School Food Pantries at Hastings College, Hastings High School and Hastings Middle School.
Elayne Landwehr gave a book review on the biography of Susanna Welsey, mother of John and Charles.
The Table Setting will be Oct. 11. Twenty volunteers plan to set tables for the event. Tickets will be $15.
UWF Sunday will be Sept. 24. A sign-up sheet was circulated.
Karen Myers reminded the group Oct. 8 is the Crop Walk at Lake Hastings.
Schmidt suggested members consider attending Prairie Rivers District UWF Fall Retreat at Wood River on Oct. 24. Plans will be made for registration and carpooling at next meeting.
The next meeting will be 1:30 p.m. Oct. 4 with the Morning Glories serving the dessert.
September birthdays were honored with the birthday song.
The meeting was concluded with songs, “Seek Ye First” and “My Hope is Built."
