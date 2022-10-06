Round Table Book Club
Date of Meeting October 04, 2022
Place of Meeting Jeanette Schultz
Hostess(es) Jeanette Scholtz
Co-hostess(es) no co-hostess
Program Highlights Members discussed what they have read over the summer.
Date of Next Meeting November 01, 2022
Time of Next Meeting 01:15 PM
Scheduled Program Jean Stinnette will give the program.
FUMC United Women in Faith
The women’s groups met in the church fellowship hall on October 5, 2022, at 1:30.
President Janet Schmidt welcomed everyone and opened with a prayer. She thanked the Morning Glories group for serving. There was a total of 24 members and 2 guests.
Mary Hall, the executive director of Wellspring Pregnancy and Health Center, presented the program. Wellspring is an ecumenical organization that provides support to moms and babies.
The Spiritual Growth Coordinator, Kathy Stofer, shared devotions titled “Being Outside the Circle” with reference from 1 Corinthians 1:28.
President Schmidt encouraged members to sign up to help with the table setting on October 12th and to sell tickets.
The group made donations to the Crop Walk, 25% of donations go to the local Salvation Army and to the Della Lamb organization that helps refugees in Kansas City. Della Lamb was selected as one of the missions supported at the Prairie Rivers District Fall meeting.
Prairie Rivers District UWF meeting will be at FUMC on October 22. Volunteers will be needed.
The World Thank offering will be collected at the October small group meetings and presented at the unit meeting.
The group sang “Amazing Grace” and “Turn your Eyes to Jesus”. October birthdays were honored with the birthday song.
Our next meeting will November 2, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. and the Later in the Day Lilies group will serve.
1st United Methodist Church
United Women in Faith
September 19, 2022
The United Women in Faith, Daisies are ladies, who for one reason or another usually do not meet as a group. These women support the organization in other ways but remain important to the whole.
The Morning Glories met in Fellowship Hall with Janet Schmidt and Dorothy Anderson serving as hostesses. There were 13 members in attendance. Jan Heady shared a daily devotion from the internet site called 365Promises.com called “Peaceful Sleep.” Marcella Lemonds shared the Least Coin, “Living Hope.” It reminded the listeners to live in hope through love and giving. Jan Heady presented the program. It was a review of Enid Heady’s newspaper clippings. One was titled Food of the Bible. It reported of dried fruits, grains, and the pickling process. Meat was for special use only with fowl and fish mentioned more frequently. The meeting ended with everyone making a donation and sharing a brag.
Later in the Day Lilies met in Fellowship Hall with Elda Heckenlively serving as hostess. There were 8 members in attendance. Elda read the devotion called, “The Gift you Don’t Deserve. “ Mary Jo Heishman shared the Least Coin selection called, If the Earth Shakes. Elda shared a summary of Elayne Landwehr’s trip to Germany featuring the Oberammergau play.
Both groups reported calls, cards, and visits during the month. An upcoming event will be the district meeting on October 22nd. The next unit meeting will be on November 2nd , at 1:30.
The Hastings Christian Women's Club ,a division of Stonecroft Ministries, met on September 19,2022. The theme for this meeting was"Goodies For Sale" The speaker was Nancy Williams of New Bremen, OH. Her topic was "You Are Priceless". The Feature was the annual bazaar which supports the local club and Stonecroft Ministries.
The next meeting will be October 17,2022 at 12:30 pm at the North Shore Church[use the east door].The theme for the meeting is "Traveling Into Fall." The speaker will be Peggy Lee of Overland Park KS. Her topic is "Detours of Life." The special feature is the story of a Special Guitar by Anna Wilson and she also will provide the music.
To make reservations for the catered meal ,please call Elizabeth at 402-705-3040 or Phyllis at 402-463-2680 by Wednesday, October 12,2022. There is a fund to help with a babysitter if needed.
