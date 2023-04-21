Grace United Women in Faith
Grace United Women in Faith met April 10 at the church.
Co-president Sharon Selley thanked hostesses Judy Hall and Wilma Collett for the refreshments. She gave an update on several members who were absent because of illness. Selley gave a devotion based on Matthew 28:1-10. Selley then called the meeting to order.
Fifteen members were present.
Four April birthdays were recognized.
Co-president Judy Hall gave the Least Coin cevotion, “If the Earth Shakes.” She reminded us that God keeps the pillars stable.
Dee Runcie shared information from the prayer calendar.
Minutes were accepted as presented.
Treasurer Glenice Larsen presented the treasurer’s report for March 2023. Larsen said it was still possible to fill out a pledge card for missions. Mission pledge cards were available.
Selley said the blanket fund drive was successful.
The unit prepared, served and did cleanup for the Wednesday night dinner on April 5. About 45 people were served.
Results of elections for Outstanding Young Woman, Dedicated Light and Special Mission Recognition were announced.
Four members from the unit attended the District meeting on April 1. Selley gave a report on the conference.
Five members received certificates of recognition for completing the Women in Faith reading program in 2022. Glenice Larsen, Judy Reimer, Kathy Samuelson and Harrietta Reynolds completed Level I. Delores Runcie completed Level II.
Vi Bruce, co-Journey in Action coordinator, has cash register receipts from Allen’s and Russ’s IGA ready to give to Hawthorne Elementary School. Receipts may be turned in through April 30.
Members shared joys and concerns.
Selley gave the closing prayer and adjourned the meeting. The group then made individual favors for the May Friendship luncheon on May 5.
The next meeting is 1:30 p.m. May 8.
