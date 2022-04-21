First Congregational United Church of Christ Women's Fellowship
Date of Meeting April 20, 2022
Place of Meeting church
Hostess(es) Terri Graham
Co-hostess(es) none
Program Highlights Women's Fellowship met at the church. The minutes and treasurer's report were read. Lavonne Richardson provided coffee for the church. Women's Fellowship purchased 24 white cups for special occasions.
Women's Fellowship will plan on cleaning the kitchen on Friday April 22.
We will plan to participate in Church Women United Salad Luncheon on May 6. We will provide 5 salads.
Tanya Lindsteadt reported we are ready to vote on O and A.
The Easter Breakfast went well. Donations will go to the landscape fund.
The landscape group will start around the sign and then around the front door area of the church.
Election Concessions is coming up May 10. Food items will be available for purchase for the public. An evening meal of scallop potatoes and ham will be available after 5:00 pm.
Officers will remain the same with Marilyn Stickels as chairman and treasurer and Carol Michael as secretary.
Money from our treasury was used to support Hastings Give Day.
Our next meeting will be at the church with a salad luncheon.
There being no further business, the meeting adjourned.
Date of Next Meeting May 18, 2022
Time of Next Meeting 06:30 PM
Scheduled Program Salad Supper
Thank you from Jan Heady. 402-303-6125
FIRST UNITED METHODIST WOMEN UNIT MEETING
The women’s groups met in the church fellowship hall on April 6, 2022, at 1:30.
President Janet Schmidt welcomed everyone and opened with a prayer. She thanked the Morning Glories group for serving the dessert. There was a total of 23 members and 3 guests.
Beth Funkey from What the Dickens, British Bakery, shared her story about the bakery. The group enjoyed their fruit tarts and lavender shortbread treats.
The Journey of Faith Coordinator, Kathy Stofer, shared devotions with a theme of “everyone is different in God we are one”.
Journey of Learning Coordinator, Elayne Landwehr, shared information about the online magazine, “Thrive”.
Journey of Action Coordinator, Marcella Lemonds, summarized an article titled, “Keep Public Lands in Public Hands”. There were 293 cards, visits and calls by the members for month of March.
Karen Myers reported the Church Women United’s Friendship Luncheon will be May 6th, 12:00 -1:00, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with tickets at $8.00. The Outstanding Young Women, Inspiring Women and Valiant Woman will be honored. The Least Coin offerings will be collected.
President Schmidt reported that the National UMW has changed our title to United Women in Faith. We will use the title, First United Methodist Church-United Women in Faith.
Betty Lehr reported our church will celebrating it 150th anniversary this fall. We will have an all-church dinner at the fairgrounds on October 6th. She also mentioned special t-shirts and sweatshirts will be available to order online.
April birthdays were honored with the birthday song.
Our next meeting will be May 4, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. and the Later in the Day Lilies group will serve.
Tribune Nebraska MU Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa April 7, 2022
MU Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met on April 7, 2022 at ESU 9 with 25 members and 2 guests present. President Jo Wright welcomed everyone. Hostesses Karen Valdes, Laura Zabloudil, and Linda Kulzelka served prior to the business meeting.
Sue Wissing gave the Thought for the Day entitled ‘Life Is Like a Camera’ by Ziad K. Abdelnour.
Altruism for the year donations will be given to the following local organizations: Laundry Love, Threads of Grace, Quilts of Valor, Santa Bucks-Middle School and Project Sunflower.
The May Altruistic project will be donations for the Longest Day International Project for the Alzheimer’s Association.
Jami Paulman presented the Fraternity Education Seven Little Words We All Know about Alpha Delta Kappa.
Officers and the budget were approved for the upcoming biennium.
The State Convention will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022 in Gering. Eileen Noll will
be installed as the Nebraska State President, Jo Wright as President of the Council of Presidents and Karen Myers as Sergeant of Arms.
Congratulations were extended to Diane Biere as Hastings Educator of the Year and Olivia Loetterle as a nominee for the Emerging Educator of the Year.
Chaplain Sue Wissing presented the Omega Ceremony honoring MU Sister, Phyllis Hobbs, who recently passed away.
Drew Harris, Chief Administrator, highlighted how ESU 9 serves both large and small school communities. Services are offered for both staff and youth such as the Quiz Bowl and the Science Olympiad. Their goal is to demonstrate credibility and to build relationships.
The next meeting will be on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The program will be Installation of Officers and the scholarship recipient will be honored.
The meeting ended with the singing of The Lamp of Alpha Delta Kappa.
