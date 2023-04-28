Peace Lutheran Church’s Lutheran Women’s Missionary League met April 17 for its quarterly meeting with nine members in attendance.
President Diane Gundlach opened the meeting with prayer and a brief devotional. Secretary and treasurer reports were reviewed, and will be filed as printed. It was noted that a donation has been given to the Nebraska South District in memory of Marydae Eigenberg.
Correspondence included thank you notes from Concordia Seminary in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and a seminary student family for gift cards received at Christmas; the Eigenberg family for the funeral luncheon served; and Hastings Food Pantry for a food donation.
Carol Hansel reported on card room income and expenses for the 2022 calendar year, and noted that over $9,600 has been designated for various mission projects in the years since the card room was organized. A report showing the 2021-23 Biennium national LWML Mission Grants was distributed, with all grants having been paid in full. Human Care is collecting layette items through the month of June and they will be distributed through Orphan Grain Train. Bylaws were reviewed, and approved as presented. LWML will assist with desserts for the congregation’s 75th anniversary celebration on Sept. 10.
The meeting was closed with the Lord’s Prayer. Ruth Albers provided dessert.
Knights of Pythias Lodge 28 met April 25. Commander Will Amyot was host. DSC Don Robertson was co-host.
Members discussed plans for the upcoming open house on May 7 to celebrate the 140th anniversary of the founding of the local lodge. Plans are to have an open house from 1-3 to acquaint non-members with the activities and programs that are supported by Knights of Pythias. Membership information will be available.
Chapter G, P.E.O. met April 21 at Cathy Pershing's home. Lynne Friedewald hostess. Leota Rolls and Pat Kleiber were co-hostesses.
Jenifer Knuth, program director of the Maryland Living Center, gave the program.
The next meeting is 11:45 a.m. May 5 at First Presbyterian Church. Jessica Allen-Pickett will give program on "Baking, Teaching and Service."
George Eliot Book Club met April 20 at Lochland Country Club. Lynne Friedewald was hostess.
Friedewald gave a review on the book, "Meet Me By the Fountain" by Alexandria Lange. The book told of the inside history of the shopping mall through the decades.
The next meeting is 1 p.m. May 4. Mary Seiler will give the review.
