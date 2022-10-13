The regular meeting of Gamma Chapter, Nebraska State of Delta Kappa Gamma, was October 8, 17, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. at the First National Bank in Grand Island. Jenny Messerer and Dr. Nancy Hesman-Krueger were the hostesses.
The president, Colleen O’Neill, called the meeting to order with 10 members and 3 guests.
Sue Gronemeyer shared a news clipping of Judi Nelson as Grand Marshall of the Harvest of Harmony parade in Grand Island.
It was decided for the fall project members will donate money to the Big Brothers/Big Sisters for the purchase of games.
The next meeting is scheduled for Saturday, November 19, at 9:30, at the HyVee Upstairs meeting room, Grand Island, with Colleen O’Neill and Cathy Morgan as hostesses. The program will be about the Royal Family Kids Camp.
The program was the game, Left Right Center, and members used dollar bills as tokens which were donated to the scholarship fund at the end of the game. Individual prizes were given to all.
HWF MINUTES
The Hastings Writers Forum met at the Hastings Public Library on October 8 with eight members present. Linda Cooke and Robin Buckallew will have monologues presented in Lincoln at Angels Theatre Company’s “Tales and Ales” series this month. Rylie Felton, Jamey Boelhower, and Linda Cooke reported on their participation in an open mic night. The meeting had readings as follows:
Linda Cooke read Robin Buckallew’s monologue “My father’s tattoo”.
Fritz Buckallew read an appreciation of the music of The Magnetic Fields.
Robin Buckallew read a chapter from her forthcoming novel A Flunch Too Far.
Jamey Boelhower read his short short story “Grampa’s Top”.
John Dobrovolny read his poem “Victory”.
Rylie Felton read her poems “Fourth of July 2012”, “SF”, and “Judith Beheading Holofernes”.
Tam Pauley read a reminiscence of Sandy Dennis.
The next meeting will be at the Hastings Public Library with a remote option available at 2:00 PM on November 12. Writers of all genres are encouraged to attend our meetings, which are held in a friendly and supportive environment and offer feedback if it is sought. To receive a Zoom invitation write: imaginenopossessions@charter.net.
President Tamara Holtz conducted the chapter GK P.E.O. meeting on October 10. Dusty Haase served as hostess in her home, assisted by Joy White. A daisy decorated birthday cake was provided by Gay DeMars, May Wierenga and Ginny Locke from the Ways and Means committee. It was served in honor of every member's birthday.
Deanna Dirks was initiated as a new member.
Locke served as Corresponding secretary pro-tem and read a thank you note from our ELF loan recipient, Hope Buescher, granddaughter of G K member Jody Buescher.
Courtesy committee chair Sue Gronemeyer shared thank you notes and reminded the chapter of the upcoming 50th P.E.O. anniversary of Barb Murman which will be celebrated at the November meeting. Murman will also be recognized at the P.E.O. Reciprocity Group XI at Lochland on October 15. Mary Jeanne Cooke will also be remembered at that time during the memorial service for recently departed chapter sisters.
Social committee chair Haase announced the postponements of the planned mystery trip and German dinner until later dates.
The STAR committee chairs HoneyLou Bonar and Cammie Farrell announced the chapter GK STAR scholarship candidate is Sophia White, granddaughter of GK member White. Bonar thanked Barb Jenkins and Donna Minnick for their contributions to the winning STAR nominating process.
Locke reported donations have been received for the Ways and Means Committee fundraiser. There will also be a raffle at the November meeting
with the drawing for a candle display to be held at the December
meeting.
White thanked Haase for welcoming us into her home and Lockwood for arranging for the program on “Laundry Love.” The next meeting will be in the home of Mary Kay Anderson on November 14 with the program given by RuAnn Root on “Looking Holistically at a Child.”
Haase also announced creation of a store called “Freedom Factory “ that she is helping to develop. It will be located in the old ESU 9 building on East Highway Six. It will house a store and a crafting area for special needs teenagers to create items to be sold in the store. Donations and volunteers are needed to work short shifts.
The meeting's program on “Laundry Love” was given by Nate Shafer. The program was started by St.Mark's Episcopal Church as a service to help individuals and families who need help with their laundry expenses. The free service is offered twice a month on the 2nd Saturdays and the 4th Tuesdays. Schafer estimated that approximately 300 loads of laundry are done each day.
Chapter GK, P.E.O.
Hastings Tribune
Club News Submission
Submission ID: 261
INFORMATION
Name of Club or Organization PEO Chapter GZ
Date of Meeting October 10, 2022
Place of Meeting Hastings Public Library
Hostess(es) Jan Bolliger
Co-hostess(es) Lorinda Bailey and Sheree Meyer
Program Highlights Our Little Angels founders Arryn George and Hayley Griess explained the mission of the organization is to help families who have experienced pregnancy and infant loss. President Roxanne Nelson called the meeting to order. Chaplin Becky Hermann led devotions from Matthew 5: 13-16. The minutes of the previous meeting were approved as read. Lorinda Bailey reported 18 members present and gave the treasure's report. Judy Sandeen reported on correspondence. Delores Michalek collected for Ways and Means. Lorinda Bailey reported on the Star Award. Mary Larsen gave a courtesy report. Mary Coulter reported on an upcoming social event. The next meeting will be held November 14, 2022. The meeting was closed in due form by President Roxanne Nelson.
Date of Next Meeting November 14, 2022
Time of Next Meeting 12:30 PM
Chapter HT, PEO
Chapter HT met at 1:15 pm on Monday, October 10, 2022 in the great room of the Hastings YMCA. Hostesses were Linda Hall and Joan Nienaber.
President Belva Junker opened the meeting.
Chaplain Karen Klein led the members in a devotion and prayer.
Recording Secretary Jane Rose-Barton read the minutes of the September 26th meeting.
Treasurer Nancy Hehnke read roll call and 18 members were present. She then gave the monthly financial report.
Corresponding Secretary Karen Carnes gave an update of inactive members.
Committee Reports:
Yearbook chairman Mary Plock thanked hostesses and reported changes to the December 12th meeting.
Social Chairman reported that her committee will be meeting soon to make plans for Christmas Caroling!
Project reports:
PCE Chair Laura Marvel Wunderlich read a thank you note from HT’s PCE Grant Recipient!
Star Scholarship Chair Mary Plock reported all items were completed for the application for next year’s Star Scholarship Recommendation.
Old Business, Belva Junker reported that there will be an email fundraiser to help the budget.
Sisters who were born in October were honored with a chorus of “ Happy Birthday !”
The Program was an exchange program by Chapter G.; A You tube video of Hastings College Professor Jessica Allen-Pickett entitled “Baking, Teaching and Service”. At the end of the video, Chapter G’s Vice President Karen Doerr served delicious homemade chocolate chip cookies.
Next meeting is November 14th at 1:15 pm at the Hastings YMCA. The program is Cottey College.
Hastings Tribune
Club News Submission
Submission ID: 260
INFORMATION
Name of Club or Organization George Eliot Book Club
Date of Meeting October 06, 2022
Place of Meeting Lochland Country Club
Hostess(es) Lorri Oakeson
Co-hostess(es) none
Program Highlights Carol Kleppinger reviewed the book, "Daughters of Yalta" by Catherine Grace Katz. The book detailed the Yalta Conference through the viewpoints of the daughters of Churchill, Roosevelt, and Harriman.
Date of Next Meeting October 20, 2022
Time of Next Meeting 01:00 PM
Scheduled Program The next meeting will be hosted by Jane Johnson and Betty Kort will be the guest reviewer.
Mu Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met October 6st at Watson School. Twenty-two members were in attendance. Hostesses for the evening were Linda Hall, Dorothy Anderson, and Sandy Brown.
President Diane Biere welcomed everyone. Linda Wilkinson read a thought for the day entitled For Out Teachers. The treasure and secretary reports were approved as written.
We are excited to welcome Stephanie Barwick as a new sister. Karen Valdes challenged members to get to know each other better. Future meeting will test our knowledge using the technique: two truths and a lie. Lori Schroeder has acquired five great donations raffle items. Bella Donna Spa, Mr. Sparkles cleaning, KMS Car detailing, Essence Med Spa, and Jill Wilson massage therapist.
In October of 1947 our four founders had a vision of celebrating women as educators. They lite the way and we remember them as visionaries. During this month we will focus on Laundry Love as our altruism focus. Donations were given in cash, detergent, softener, etc.
The meeting ended with the singing of The Lamp of Alpha Delta Kappa.
Next month the meeting will be at Watson School starting at 6:30. The program will be Addie Johnson.
Hastings Tribune
Club News Submission
Submission ID: 258
INFORMATION
Name of Club or Organization Hastings Area Retired School Personnel (HARSP)
Date of Meeting September 26, 2022
Place of Meeting HPS Administration Office - Board Room
Hostess(es) Craig Kautz
Co-hostess(es) HPS foundation who provided the refreshments
Program Highlights Karen Myers introduced Craig Kautz from the HPS foundation who provided the refreshments and Jeff Schneider, HPS superintendent, who spoke about school safety (Emergency Operation Plan, locked doors, local law enforcement involvement, Safe to Help Hotline, & drills) and answered general questions.
The business meeting was conducted by LaVila.
• Officers were introduced.
• Minutes were approved as e-mailed.
• The treasurer’s report was reviewed and approved to be filed.
• Andi Brown of the finance and budget committee discussed the proposed budget for the next year. A motion was made to accept the budget. Passed on voice vote.
• Karen Christensen of membership committee reported 34 members present. Marsha Sukup did the 50/50 drawing with Gary Aadland winning and donating the winnings to the scholarship fund.
• Karen Myers encouraged those in attendance to deliver yearbooks to those not in attendance to reduce mailing costs. She also asked that changes or errors be given to her.
• Cathy Morgan spoke about the community services committee activities and Laundry Love. She reported that there were 2,883 hours turned in which translates to $86,345.85 in savings to the community.
• Courtesy reported on cards sent and Nina Hemming encouraged members to notify her of those who might need a card.
• Health Services, Jan Heady, encouraged getting a flu shot before the end of October and reminded the CDC guidelines for covid vaccinations.
LaVila encouraged members to think about fundraisers for the scholarship fund.
New business included a report on the NARSP (Nebraska Retired School Personnel) board meeting Sept. 15 she attended. She reported that the legislature had approved by 2025 that there will no longer be a tax on social security. Jan Barnason is serving as the NARSP contact person for the MRTA (AARP National Retired Teachers Association), and Dave Scribner is serving as the NARSP contact person for AMBA (Association Members Benefits Advisors) Cathy Morgan is the NARSP Community Service chair. LaVila also talked about the Cascade Fountain in Lincoln. Bricks can be purchased for $250 to honor educators.
Date of Next Meeting November 28, 2022
Time of Next Meeting 01:30 PM
Scheduled Program November meeting program will be Teresa Kreutzer-Hodson from the Hastings Museum and January will be Ryan Phinney speaking about the Family Advocacy Network. • Cathy Morgan was thanked
