Chapter HT, P.E.O.
Chapter HT, P.E.O. met May 9 at the great meeting room in the YWCA with Mary Plock and Melissa Allen as co-hostesses.
President Belva Junker called the meeting to order.
Chaplain Karen Klein led the devotion.
Recording secretary Jane Rose-Barton read the minutes of the last meeting.
Treasurer Nancy Henke reported 20 members and one guest responded to roll call and gave the monthly financial report.
Corresponding secretary Karen Carnes read a piece of correspondence.
Reports of committees were given. Yearbook chair Mary Plock thanked the co-hostesses and reported that the next meeting will be June 13 at 1:15 pm in the Highland Park Pavilion. The program will be the State Convention Report.
Social chair Loretta Tebbe passed around a sign-up sheet for the June 22 social to Beatrice to visit the P.E.O. Home.
Reports of the P.E.O. Projects were given. Star Scholarship chair Mary Plock reported that Chapter HT’s candidate, Abigail Kerr, was awarded a $2,500 PEO Star Scholarship.
The meeting was closed and members sang to members with May birthdays.
The program was presented by Plock and began with Kerr, the Star Scholarship winner, being introduced to members and having her answer questions about her scholastic endeavors. Then a video was presented about the youngest P.E.O. Project, the “Star Scholarship."
First UMC United Women in Faith
The First United Methodist Church United Women in Faith groups met in the church fellowship hall on May 4.
President Janet Schmidt welcomed everyone and opened with a prayer. She thanked the Later in the Day Lilies group for serving the dessert. There was a total of 23 members and three guests.
Audra Espinoza, the outreach coordinator of Hastings Public Library, presented a packet of information about the library’s programs and how to access library materials. She shared information about the need for a new bookmobile and encouraged the group to consider a donation.
Brandee Schram shared information about Vacation Bible School and Wednesday Night in the Summer crafts. Volunteers are needed.
Spiritual Growth coordinator Kathy Stofer shared devotions, “The Day the Sun Didn’t Come Up," which was about a personal experience at a crane viewing blind.
Program Resources coordinator Ella Rathod thanked Elayne Landwehr for being her substitute. Then Rathod shared information from Resource magazine.
Social Action coordinator Marcella Lemonds, summarized an article from the Hastings Tribune titled “Arbor Day celebration recognizes 150th anniversary with planting of crimson king maple." There were 355 cards, visits and calls by the members for month of April.
Karen Myers reported that nine area churches are part of Church Women United. Their Outstanding Young Women and Inspiring Women were to be honored at the Friendship Luncheon on May 6. The Least Coin offerings will be collected.
Schmidt reported that the June meeting will be a brunch with Juniata and Grace women's groups invited. The program will be Threads of Grace, a charitable organization that serves children birth to 19 years of age who are being placed into foster care or into shelter with enCourage Advocacy Center.
May birthdays were honored with the birthday song.
The next meeting will be a 10 a.m. brunch June 1. The Morning Glories group will serve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.