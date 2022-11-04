George Eliot Book Club
George Eliot Book Club met Nov. 3 at Lochland Country Club. Teresa Luther was hostess.
Jeni Howard reviewed the book, "River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile" by Candace Millard. The book related how England sent two men to explore and lay claim to the headwaters of the Nile with the help of a former slave to guide them.
The next meeting is Dec. 1. The program will be a holiday wine and cheese gathering.
Round Table Book Club
Round Table Book Club met Nov. 1 at Jane Foote's home.
Ten members were in attendance.
Jean Stinnette reviewed the book, "Anything Goes" by Lucy Moore which focused on America in the 1920s. Bracketed by the catastrophes of the Great War and the Wall Street crash, it was a time of drama, tension and hedonism.
The next meeting is 1:15 p.m. Dec. 6. Jo Seiler will present the program.
First UMC United Women in Faith
First United Methodist Church United Women in Faith met Oct. 19.
The Daisies are women, who for one reason or another, usually don't meet as a group. These women support the organization in other ways but remain important to the whole.
The Morning Glories met in Fellowship Hall with Dorothy Anderson and Opal Hamer serving as hostesses. There were 13 members in attendance. Jan Heady shared a daily devotion from Internet Daily Devotions. Barb Colvin presented the program about breast cancer. Handling the diagnosis depends on a person’s outlook and expectations. Others can best help by volunteering and doing thoughtful gestures of kindness, such as preparing a meal, going on a drive, etc. The meeting ended with everyone making a donation and sharing brag.
Later in the Day Lilies met in Fellowship Hall with Elayne Landwehr, Jan McBride and Kathy Stofer serving as hostesses. There were 12 members and one guest in attendance. Cathy Fricke read the devotion called” Every Day is a Good Day." Vicki Yost shared the Least Coin selection called “Living Hope." Stofer presented the program on quilting at the church. The church has room for all the supplies. The group is in need of more members to quilt. Kelly Warrick is the new leader of the FUMC prayer chain. This group hears of needs and passes the prayers on to members.
Both groups reported calls, cards and visits during the month.
The next unit meeting will be a luncheon at noon on Dec. 7.
DAR
The Daughters of the American Revolution, Niobrara Butler-Johnson Chapter held their monthly meeting at First St. Paul's Lutheran Church Youth and Family Center in Hastings Nov. 1. Diane Bartels presented the program, “Wreaths Across America." Pam Lay was hostess and served snacks. Regent Connie Plettner called the meeting to order. The invocation, officer reports and “Minute” reports were given.
D/2 for cleaning the headstones of daughters and veterans in Parkview Cemetery has been ordered and received. The service project will be done next spring when the temperatures stay above 45 degrees.
The first dedication of America250! markers was Nov. 6 at Memorial Park in Omaha. The second dedication will be during State Conference in March at the Archway in Kearney. A third dedication is scheduled for April 30 at the Veterans Park in Antelope Park in Lincoln. The fourth dedication date at the Alliance Military Cemetery is yet to be determined.
Members were reminded of the upcoming District II Holiday Tea at the Buffalo County Historical Society in Kearney on Dec. 3 at 10 a.m.
A thank you letter from the Indian Youth of America250! was shared with the members.
The 39th annual Festival of Trees decorating is Nov. 16-20. Wreaths also are being allowed to be placed. Members decided we would put up a chapter wreath at the Hastings Museum. A Christmas tree will be put up at the Clay County Museum.
The chapter received the following awards from the National Society:
• Ribbon stating 100% President General Project Participation
• Chapter Achievement Award Level I 2021
• Membership Committee for Zero member resignations/drops
• DAR Project Patriot Committee for Outstanding Service and Support.
• Service to America Committee to Constance Plettner for Outstanding Service as State Chair.
As part of the chapter's DAR Project Patriot, Christmas cards with notes were collected along with items that will be mailed to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Landstuhl, Germany.
The next meeting is a Christmas party Dec. 6 at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Youth Center. There will be a potluck fellowship meal; members are to bring their favorite dish to share. There will be a white elephant gift exchange and members will share memories of childhood Christmases.
Daughters of the American Revolution is a women’s service organization, comprised of descendants of the American Revolution Patriots, dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education, and patriotism. For further information, call Connie Plettner 402-429-3655.
Hastings Christian Women's Club
The Hastings Christian Women's Club, a division of Stonecroft Ministries, met on Oct. 17. The theme was "Traveling Into Fall." The speaker was Peggy Lee from Overland, Kansas. Her topic was "Detours of Life: How to Keep from Getting Lost on Detours." The special feature was by Anna Wilson from Burwell. She had a special guitar made from unusual pieces beginning with a cigar box. She accompanied herself as she sang spiritual songs.
The next meeting will be 12:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at the North Shore Church, 100 W. 33rd St. (use the east door of the gym). The theme is "A Song in My Heart." The special feature is a mini concert by Julie Couch, who also will be the speaker. Her topic will be "Lost and Lonely: A Journey to Find a Friend."
To make a reservations for the catered meal, call Elizabeth at 402-705-3040 or Phyliis at 402-463-2680 by Nov. 9. There is a fund to help with a baby sitter if one is needed.
