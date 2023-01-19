Round Table Book Cub
Round Table Book Cub met Jan. 17 at Vicki Bergman's home. Jeanette Scholtz was co-hostess.
Flossie Sanderson reviewed the article "The Irascible Arborist." The story of J. Sterling Morton by James J. Kimble was featured in March-April 2022 issue of Nebraska Life magazine.
The next meeting is 1:15 p.m. Feb. 21. Kathy Tideman will be hostess and Amy Dissmeyer will present the program.
Grace Women of Faith
Grace Women of Faith met Jan. 9 at Grade United Methodist Church.
Co-president Sharon Selley was hostess.
Selley called the meeting to order.
Nineteen members were present.
Members with January/February birthdays were recognized.
Joys and concerns were shared.
Several thank you notes were received: Cara Breckenhauer, principal at Abraham Lincoln Elementary School, for the sweatpants and money for lunches and staff at the Maryland Living Center; The Bridge; Head Start and CASA for quilts.
Harrietta Reynolds opened with a meditative prayer from Response Magazine. The devotion included three parts, God as creator, God in relationships and God and restorations.
Dee Runcie shared information from the prayer calendar.
Minutes, sent to members prior to the meeting, were reviewed. Minutes were accepted as corrected.
Treasurer Glenice Larsen reviewed the treasurer’s report for December 2022 and the year 2022.
Judy Reimers, Journey in Learning coordinator, said she and Reynolds were working together on ordering 2023 books. Five women completed the reading program for 2022. Two members read 10 books each.
Vi Bruce, Journey in Learning coordinator, gave an update on used greeting cards. The Masonic Center women are remaking cards and selling them. Staff at the Early Learning Development Center is accepting cards and magazines (particularly women’s magazines) for skill development and crafts. Plastic containers, for example cottage cheese containers, are also welcome. Selley will provide boxes at the next meeting. Members may place donations to these groups in the boxes.
Reynolds, Journey in Faith coordinator, talked about a journey in faith. The journey is lifelong. Sometimes faith grows quickly and sometimes progress is not so rapid. She has found the fellowship of women, such as Grace United Women of Faith, has helped her in her journey.
The group will be providing a Wednesday night meal on Feb. 1. Members volunteered to provide food or help serve.
2023 United Women in Faith program books were distributed.
Meals on Wheels for the month of January were assembled.
The meeting was adjourned with prayer.
The next meeting is 1:30 p.m. Feb. 13. Judy Reimer will provide the program.
First St. Paul’s LCW
First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Women’s executive board met Jan. 9 with President Jean Janssen presiding. Discussion was held on a possible date change for December’s Advent Brunch. Suggestions are requested.
Donations have been received for Special Scoops and CASA. Men’s hygiene kits will be made in January and will be delivered to ReVive. Church Women United’s World Day of Prayer will be held March 3 at First Christian Church.
Group 3 met Jan. 17 at the Youth and Family Center. Marge Eitzmann served as leader and hostess. Nancy Krueger led the Bible study lesson from the booklet “Consider the Years: Dealing with Grief." Leone Sommerfeld presented a short skit on St. Peter and St. John. Donna Oberg closed the meeting with a special prayer.
Group 1 and 2 meetings for Jan. 18 were canceled due to bad weather.
Hastings Writers Forum
The Hastings Writers Forum met Jan. 13 at the Hastings Public Library with six members present.
Linda Cooke has had a play accepted for a work in development residency in Michigan. Jamey Boelhower’s story collection "The Other Notebook" is available for purchase on the internet.
The meeting had readings as follows:
Fritz Buckallew read a reminiscence of his hometown.
Robin Buckallew read a chapter from her novel "The Tenth Key."
Aurora Mediant read from her novel "Lost Eden."
Al Hartley read his reminiscence “The 1959 Chicken Massacre” and his poem “Passion’s Fire."
Jamey Boelhower read his poems “The Poet’s Price” and “Hate Carries," which he is preparing for his audition for the state poetry slam team.
The next meeting will be 2 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Hastings Public Library with a remote option available. Writers of all genres are encouraged to attend meetings, which are held in a friendly and supportive environment and offer feedback if it is sought. To receive a Zoom invitation write: imaginenopossessions@charter.net.
American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 11
American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 11 met on Jan. 9 for lunch with the meeting following.
President Deb Holmberg called the meeting to order. Colors were posted. Sharon Rose led in prayer.
A ceremony honored POW/MIA soldiers.
Deceased veterans were remembered with a moment of silence.
Members recited the Pledge of Allegiance and the Preamble. Roll call of officers was done.
Minutes of last month’s meeting were read and approved.
The treasurer’s report was given.
Since the state raised dues $2 and national dues went up $6, the local unit will have to raise its dues accordingly. The by-laws and constitution were passed out for members to read as they will have to update them.
Holmberg had worked on the favors for the Veterans Home in Kearney. Peg Johnson will finish and deliver.
Holmberg will order poppies. Poppy Day is May 26. Johnson will submit an article to the Tribune about the meaning of the poppies.
Girl’s State information has gone out to the schools. Johnson, Holmberg, Amanda ?????????????? and Rose will do the interviews when needed.
Members discussed the need to keep track of hours and dollars spent serving veterans. This is turned in at the end of the year. Last year it was obvious members had done much more than they turned in.
Rose led in prayer.
Colors were retired.
The next meeting will be noon Feb. 6 at the Village Diner for lunch (for those who wish to eat) with the meeting beginning at 1 p.m.
