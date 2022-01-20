FIRST ST. PAUL’S LUTHERAN CHURCH WOMEN
First St Paul’s Lutheran Church Women January Group meetings were held at the Youth and Family Worship Center. Bible Study for the LCW Groups continues with the book “the Rock, the Road, and the Rabbi” authored by Kathy Gifford and Rabbi Jason Sobel. The January Group meetings will view the video and discuss Chapter 5, Part 2 “Digging Deeper” of the study. Christian Service Members assigned to each group were updated.
The Project Day sewing women reported that recently quilts were taken to Revive Ministries, SASA and CASA. Hats and neck scarves were delivered to Lincoln School.
Groups were reminded at their individual Group Meetings of the church Women United World Day of Prayer meeting. It will be held on March 4 at Good Shepherd Church beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Donna Kerr was hostess to Group 1 the morning of January 19, a very cold day. Six of the 13 members were present. A devotion by Jean Janssen entitled “One Snowy Morning” from devotional “All God’s Creatures.” Susan Kloke was lesson leader. Jean Janssen led the business meeting. Group 2 met that afternoon with 8 of the 23 members present and was hosted by Helen Karloff and Barbara Murman. The meeting opened with prayer and singing the Doxology. Jeanne Loch was lesson leader. Sandie Buhr led the business meeting in the absence of Group Leader, Lynn Hohlen. Group 3 met January 18 with 5 of the 6 members present. Dr. Nancy Krueger was the lesson leader. Hostess Cheri Korgan also led the business meeting. All Groups approved of the proposed 2022 Budget.
Thank you. Jan Heady 402-303-6125 or headyjanice106@gmail.com
Delta Kappa Gamma
January 15, 2022
The regular meeting of Gamma Chapter, Nebraska State of Delta Kappa Gamma, was January 15, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. at the Grand Island Hy-Vee club room. Jeanne Briggs and Rebecca Hoobler were hostesses.
The president, Nancy Hesman-Krueger, called the meeting to order with 8 members and 1 guest present.
Sue Gronemeyer reported that hats and pairs of gloves donated by members were divided to decorated Christmas Trees at the Hastings Museum and Stuhr Museum. She delivered half of them to the Lincoln and Longfellow Schools in Hastings and Cheryl Schuett will deliver the other half to the Grand Island Public School administration office for distribution.
Sarah Nedrig was unable to attend but she sent the yearbook information for meetings from January 2022 to November 2022.
Rebecca Hobbler presented a reorganization plan for committees to merge with the officers.
President Nancy Hesman-Krueger reminded members of the state convention on April 1-3,2022, at the Ramada Inn in Grand Island. Registration forms will be available later.
RCL game was played as a fund-raising activity for World Fellowship.
The next meeting is scheduled for Saturday, March 19, at 9:30, at the Hy-Vee Club Room.
Program Highlights Grace United Methodist Women met January 10th with fourteen members present.
Phyllis Lloyd gave the opening prayer/devotion from the Response Magazine, “Hope is Legacy.”
Vice President Judy Hall called the meeting to order.
Minutes from the December meeting were approved as read.
One birthday was acknowledged and will be sent a card.
Phyllis Lloyd shared an article on the gift of hope.
Dee Runcie shared an article “The Joy of Mission Life.” Two missionaries, with birthdays on January 10th, were recognized.
The year end report for 2021 was given by Glenice Larsen, treasurer.
Judy Reimer gave the Least Coin devotion.
Thank you cards were received from CASA for the quilts and from Camp Fontanelle for the building project “Branching Out.”
January favors for Wheels on Meals were completed and delivered.
The group was asked to prepare a meal for a Wednesday night Kid Zone in February or March. Decisions about the meal will be made at the February meeting.
Judy Reimer gave a lesson about our creation and our need to protect it based on Leviticus 25: 1-7.
Joys and concerns were shared.
The meeting was adjourned with prayer for the new year.
The next meeting will be February 14, 1:30 PM at Grace United Methodist Church.
HWF MINUTES
The Hastings Writers’ Forum met at the Hastings Public Library on January 8 with seven members present. Bill Beachly is circulating an announcement of an upcoming writing seminar. Robin Buckallew announced that the newsletter is late but will be coming soon and suggested that the group compile another anthology. The meeting had readings as follows:
Robin Buckallew read from her novel The Tenth Key and her poem “Truth and beauty”.
Fritz Buckallew read a reminiscence of his home town.
Aurora Mediant read from her novel Lost Eden..
John Dobrovolny read his poem “The Ghosts of the Plains”.
Tam Pauley read two reminiscences of Sandy Dennis.
Al Hartley read a sequel to his short story “The whisperer” and an elegy he wrote for his sister.
Bill Beachly read a nature piece about Calamus Reservoir called “Beaches”.
The next meeting will be at the Hastings Public Library with a remote option available at 2:00 PM on February 12. Writers of all genres are encouraged to attend our meetings, which are held in a friendly and supportive environment and offer feedback if it is sought. To receive a Zoom invitation write: imaginenopossessions@charter.net.
