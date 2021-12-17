UCC Women’s Fellowship
First Congregational United Church of Christ Women’s Fellowship met Dec. 15 at Carol Michael’s home.
Eight members were present. The meeting began with prayer and a devotional.
Marilyn Stickels reported that 10% of the profit from the soup supper was donated to enCourage.
Church Women United will be meeting at First Congregational UCC Jan. 7.
The church’s new Facebook Live page on Sunday is going very well.
Upcoming events include Children’s Christmas Program Dec. 19. The church is doing a mitten tree this year to donate things to students in the Hastings Public Schools. Christmas Eve service will be at 6 p.m. There will be a Blue Christmas event at the church on Dec. 26.
A meeting is being planned for people joining the church.
Women’s Fellowship will give Crossroads Mission Avenue $100 out of its treasury. Members donated money gifts to the HPS food pantry.
The meeting adjourned for a Christmas party.
The next meeting is 1 p.m. Jan. 19, 2022. The scheduled program is planning future events.
Chapter HT
On Dec. 13, 20 members of Chapter HT, P.E.O. met at the library of First Presbyterian Church. Hostesses were Charlene Hunt and Lynn Keogh.
After the opening ode, the objects and aims, and the devotions were given, the meeting was opened by President Belva Junker. The minutes of the last meeting were read and approved. A December financial report was given by the treasurer and the corresponding secretary read the December correspondence. Committee and project reports were given.
The program involved the members reminiscing about their favorite Christmas memory.
Next meeting is 1:15 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Adams County YWCA. The program is Founders’ Day.
Chapter GK
Dusty Haase was hostess in her home for the Dec. 13 meeting of Chapter GK, P.E.O. She was assisted by Dana Odom.
Eighteen members and one guest attended the meeting conducted by Mary Kay Anderson.
Social Committee chairman Haase reported that on Dec. 16 members were invited to a tour of Christmas lights around the city followed by cookies and cocoa in her home. Other social events planned are a Snowy Day Build-a-Snowman at College View on the first good snow day in January, and a Valentine Dinner in February. Sue Gronemeyer reported sending thinking-of-you cards and notes of loving concern to sisters.
P.E.O. Home Committee members Cheryll Marr and Jan Franzen delivered Christmas gifts to the residents in Beatrice.
STAR Scholarship Committee chairman Donna Minnick reported the chapter’s STAR Scholarship nominee has submitted her application.
Barb Jenkins reported for the Ways and Means Committee that the money from this year’s fundraising activities has been distributed to seven P.E.O. philanthropies.
Jody Buescher volunteered to again produce the new yearbook for the chapter. Jeni Howard volunteered to explore the possibilities of replacing the aging sound system. Cammie Farrell volunteered to form an ad hoc committee for selecting officers and committee chairmen for next year.
The next meeting will be Jan. 10 at First Presbyterian Church. The annual Founders’ Day luncheon at noon will be planned by the Social Committee with Joy White presenting the program.
Jeanne Loch from Chapter DA presented the program featuring her collection of Byers figurines which she began collecting in 1979. She talked about the special significance of each doll in her collection, interweaving stories of history, American entrepreneurism and the Loch family favorites.
Original Betty Club
Nebraska’s Original Betty Club met Dec. 6 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kenesaw with 12 members and one guest present.
President Betty Bittfield shared updates and correspondence from absent and former members. Business included information on the upcoming state convention and announcements about the club’s March meeting.
The choir from Kenesaw High School presented numbers from their holiday concert.
The afternoon concluded with dessert and a gift exchange.
Hastings Writers’ Forum
The Hastings Writers’ Forum met Dec. 11 at the Hastings Public Library with six members present. The meeting had readings as follows:
Robin Buckallew read from her novel “The Tenth Key.”
Fritz Buckallew read a reminiscence of his hometown.
Aurora Mediant read from her National Novel Writing Month project.
Jamey Boelhower read his poem “Returning Home.”
John Dobrovolny read his poem “Ode on ‘Ode on a Grecian Urn.’ ”
The next meeting will be 2 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Hastings Public Library with a remote option available. Writers of all genres are encouraged to attend meetings, which are held in a friendly and supportive environment and offer feedback if it is sought. To receive a Zoom invitation write: imaginenopossessions@charter.net.
CWU
The Church Women United Hastings/Juniata Unit meeting was held Dec. 4 at First United Methodist Church in Hastings. Ten women from six churches were present.
Karen Myers introduced Sue Gronemeyer filling in for Dorothy Anderson. Myers presented the Meals on Wheels favors members would be making at the end of the meeting. Everyone shared blessings. Gronemeyer gave the devotions.
Myers led the business meeting.
October minutes were approved as written. November notes on World Community Day were accepted.
Judy Reimer gave the treasurer’s report.
Members discussed excess in the group’s treasury. Excess funds will go to National CWU and to Aida Evans for the Cultural Connection. The Blessing money will be given to The Salvation Army.
Reimer reported there has been less donated to Fellowship of the Least Coin related to COVID and groups not meeting. Needy countries are still in need. It was suggested when donating to this cause to think bigger currency than pennies.
Reimer presented a proposed budget for 2022 it was reviewed and approved.
Members voted to eliminate the position of Communications and Courtesy. When a member hears of a need, they are to share the word, and each member to decide whether they will send a card.
Secretary Sharon Selley said she would like to take a break. It was suggested to have co-secretaries to share the responsibilities. Since there were no volunteers, it was decided to ask for a volunteer at each meeting to take minutes and send an abbreviated form to the Tribune.
Myers and Sue Miller agreed to be co-presidents. Tamara Holtz agreed to serve on the Celebrations team.
Updates to information in the program book were obtained.
The next meeting will be 10 a.m. Jan. 7 at First United Congregational Church of Christ.
Alpha Delta Kappa
MU Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met on Dec. 1 at Watson School with 24 members present. President Jo Wright welcomed everyone. Hostesses Cathy Cafferty and Eileen Noll served prior to the business meeting.
Sue Wissing gave the Thought for the Day titled “A Friend’s Greeting” by Edward Guest.
Jeanne Loch read a thank you for the monetary and clothing donations for the local Threads of Grace Project that helps kids transition into foster care or into a SASA shelter.
Winners of the raffle to help with future altruistic projects were Jo Wright, The Blue Fork; Nancy Breault, Custom Pack; Linda Story, Walmart; Brandy McCoy, Baristas; and Karen Valdes, Chris’s Car Wash.
The monthly Altruism Project were donations to the Hastings Middle School Pantry. Members’ donations for the Middle School Staff Silent Auction to help purchase Hastings Chamber Bucks for students was acknowledged.
The next meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Jan. 6 at Watson School. The program will be Quilts of Valor with Julie Oschner.
The meeting ended with the singing of “The Lamp of Alpha Delta Kappa.”
Following the meeting, members made a snowman craft from wooden disks that Jan Herbek prepared for the group.
