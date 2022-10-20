George Eliot Book Club
George Eliot Book Club met Oct. 20 at Lochland Country Club.
Jane Johnson was hostess.
Betty Kort, guest reviewer, offered reflections on her recent art exhibit at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Kort’s presentation included reminiscences from her youth and her experiences in teaching students. She included photo representations of her art, watercolors, oil paintings and sketches, and included accompanying personal prose and poetry.
The next meeting is 1 p.m. Nov. 3. Jeni Howard will present the program.
First Congregational UCC Women's Fellowship
First Congregational United Church of Christ Women's Fellowship met Oct. 19 at Judy Sandeen's home.
Sherry Block presided over the meeting. Carol Michael read the minutes from the previous meeting and the treasurer's report.
Nov. 8 is Election Day at the church. The women's fellowship will sell refreshments from the kitchen throughout the day. The annual soup luncheon is Nov. 13. Sheets were passed around to fill in necessary items for both events.
Tanya Lindsteadt reported from the council that Dec. 11 will be a congregational meeting. All reports need to be in to the secretary by Jan. 8 and the annual meeting will be on Jan. 29.
Cathy Cafferty reported frustration as to putting the church service on Facebook Live.
Andrea Hays is planning a Christmas dinner at the church on Dec. 11.
At the Christmas Party this year members will regift something instead of buying a gift.
Aa garage sale is being planned for next year.
The next meeting is 1 p.m. Nov. 16. The program will be the success of election concessions and soup supper.
Hastings & Juniata Church Women United Unit
Church Women United Hastings and Juniata Unit met at First Presbyterian Church on Oct. 7. Fifteen members representing six churches were present. Susie Graham gave the welcome. Devotions were given by Jill Kramer. Kramer also led the program on “Intercessory Prayer” taken from the upcoming World Community Day Bible study.
Graham conducted the business meeting. Minutes were approved and the treasurer’s report given. Graham led the discussion on the CROP walk. This year marks the 10th year of the walk. Judy Reimer gave a summary of the amount collected each year with the 10-year total of $51,784 and community benefit of $12,946.13. Final plans were made for the walk on Oct. 9. Gift certificates were donated by Allen’s, Russ’s and Wal-Mart.
World Community Day will be held 10 a.m. Nov. 4 at The Salvation Army. The theme for this year is “A Call to Pray.” There will be a worship service followed by a soup luncheon. The public is invited to attend.
The next meeting will be 10 a.m. Dec. 2 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Pro-Cathedral, 422 N Burlington Ave.
The meeting adjourned by reciting the Mizpah benediction.
Grace United Women in Faith
Grace United Women in Faith met Oct. 10 at the church with 10 members present.
Hostesses were Harrietta Reynolds, Shirley McKinney and Barb Yost.
President Sharon Selley welcomed members and guests.
The program, given by Judy Aspen and Marian Turner, was about the Foster Grandparent Program. Aspen is the coordinator of the program and Turner is a foster grandparent. Foster Grandparents program is part of Senior Action. The purpose of the program is to keep seniors active and to help children. Classrooms must meet certain criteria to have a foster grandparent and foster grandparents also meet certain criteria. Students get one-on-one help and foster grandparents get training, support, mileage and a stipend for 15-40 hours per week.
Phyllis Lloyd gave the opening devotion and prayer titled "Praise for God's Marvelous Gifts" based on Psalm 98.
Selley called the meeting to order. Five birthdays were recognized. Cards were signed and will be mailed.
Minutes were reviewed and approved with corrections.
The treasurer's report was sent to members in advance of the meeting.
Least Coin devotion was given by Connie Hyde.
Old business included a report on the meal served Wednesday nights by the group. Information was given about the district meeting on Oct. 22. The congregation will be asked for donations for the Christmas project, which will be used to buy school supplies.
The Christmas social will be at Perkins.
Mission coordinators of the Journey In Action program reminded members to collect Best Choice labels and save cash register receipts from Allen's and Russ's IGA.
Joys and Concerns were shared and a reminder of upcoming events was given.
Selley thanked the hostesses, gave a closing prayer and adjourned the meeting.
The next meeting is 1:30 p.m. Nov. 14. The program will be Glenice Larsen and Thank Offering.
American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 11
American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 11 met Oct. 3 for lunch with the meeting following.
President Deb Holmberg called the meeting to order. Colors were posted. Sharon Rose led in prayer.
A ceremony honored POW/MIA soldiers.
A moment of silence was observed in memory of deceased veterans.
Members recited the Pledge of Allegiance and the Preamble. Roll call of officers was done.
Minutes of last month’s meeting were read and approved.
Treasurer’s report was given.
At the last state convention dues were raised $2 and national dues went up $6 so Post No. 11 will have to raise its dues accordingly. Members discussed how this will cause a hardship for some members.
The by-laws and constitution were passed out for members to read as they will have to be updated.
Members discussed meeting dates to make favors for the Veteran’s Home in Kearney. It will probably take two sessions to get them all done.
Rose led in prayer.
Colors were retired.
The next meeting will be Nov.7 at the Good Samaritan Village Diner at noon for lunch with the meeting beginning at 1 p.m.
AARP Nebraska
AARP Nebraska met Oct. 24 at Hastings Public Library.
Nebraska Senior Health Insurance Information Program members served as co-hostesses.
AARP Nebraska will present an informational session on “Medicare Review and Updates” presented by the Nebraska SHIP on Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. Receive an overview on Medicare and changes scheduled for 2023. Registration is required online at https://events.aarp.org/d/b9q0vp/ or by calling 877-926-8300.
