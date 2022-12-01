The Hastings Christian Women's Club, a division of Stonecroft Ministries, met Nov. 14. The theme was "A Song in My Heart." The speaker was Julie Couch of Norfolk; her topic was "Lost and Lonely: Journey to Find a Friend." Couch, an award-winning singer and music therapist, gave a mini concert.

The next meeting will be 12:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at the North Shore Church (use the east door). The theme for the meeting is "The Gift of Christmas." The speaker is Melanie VerMaas of Lexington. Her topic is "Winning in Life." The special feature is the Hastings High School Madrigal under the direction of Christian Yost.

0
0
0
0
0