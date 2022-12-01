The Hastings Christian Women's Club, a division of Stonecroft Ministries, met Nov. 14. The theme was "A Song in My Heart." The speaker was Julie Couch of Norfolk; her topic was "Lost and Lonely: Journey to Find a Friend." Couch, an award-winning singer and music therapist, gave a mini concert.
The next meeting will be 12:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at the North Shore Church (use the east door). The theme for the meeting is "The Gift of Christmas." The speaker is Melanie VerMaas of Lexington. Her topic is "Winning in Life." The special feature is the Hastings High School Madrigal under the direction of Christian Yost.
To make reservations for the catered meal, call Elizabeth at 402-705-3040 or Phyllis at 402 463-2680 by Dec. 7. There is a fund for a babysitter if that is needed for you to come to the meeting.
Hastings Area Retired School Personnel met Nov. 28 at Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village Community Center.
Hostesses were Sandy Kramer and Mary Fisk.
Co-hostesses were Linda Kuzelka and Sue Wissing.
President LaVila VanBoening welcomed all in attendance and led in the pledge and singing of “God Bless America."
Vice president Sue Phinney introduced Teresa Kreutzer-Hodson, director of the Hastings Museum, who spoke about the museum and the next endeavors for the museum.
VanBoening conducted the business meeting.
Minutes were approved as printed/emailed.
The treasurer's report was placed on file.
Sue Miller agreed to serve another term as treasurer. Nominations are being taken for the position of secretary.
Karen Myers and Sandy Brown filled in for the co-chairs who were unable to attend. The 50/50 drawing was won by Jeanie Wood and it was donated to the scholarship fund. There were 26 member and one guest present.
Laundry Love is the project for the current year.
Jan Heady reminded all of the COVID information from the CDC that encouraged older adults to stay current on their vaccinations
VanBoening distributed a list she had compiled of school music programs occurring in the near future.
Cathy Morgan read a note from Jackie Koepke that volunteers are need for the Adams County Spelling Bee on Feb. 3.
The next meeting is 1:30 p.m. Jan. 23. Ryan Phinney from the Nebraska State Patrol will present the program.
