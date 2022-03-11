First United Methodist Women
First United Methodist Women met Feb. 16.
The United Methodist Women Daisies are women, who for one reason or another, usually don’t meet as a group. These women support the organization in other ways but remain important to the whole.
The Morning Glories met in Fellowship Hall with Janet Schmidt and Sheryl Brundage as hostesses. There were 14 members in attendance. Sue Gronemeyer shared devotions from the Daily Reminder 365, pocket prayers for women. Jan Heady shared the Least Coin. Karen Myers led the program. She gave a summary about the national program of prayer and self-denial. This year the theme is serving others with love and justice through missionaries and deaconesses who want to serve others. All donated funds will make it possible for their programs to continue.
Lilies met in Fellowship Hall with Jan McBride and Virginia James at hostesses. There were 14 members in attendance. Susan Sharman shared the devotion called “The Power of Love.” Dorothy Dudney shared the Least Coin selection called “Handle with Care.” In keeping with the valentine theme Mary Jo Heisman’s program was titled “Valentine fun Facts.”
Both groups reported calls, cards, and visits to others during the month. The meetings ended with members sharing brags with a contribution to the Brag Bag. The next UMW unit meeting will be April 6 at 1:30 p.m. in Fellowship Hall.
MU Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa
MU Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met on March 3 at Watson School with 25 members and one guest present. President Jo Wright welcomed everyone. Hostesses Olivia Loetterle, Kathy Perdew and Cori Kobbeman served prior to the business meeting.
Julie Getzfred gave the Thought for the Day titled “A Friendship Reflection” by Gail Rodgers.
Karen Valdes, altruistic chairman, reminded members to bring critical needs items for to help support Crossroads Mission next month.
Jeanne Loch presented the Fraternity Education of how ADK is dedicated to education and altruism.
The slate of officers and budget were presented for review with voting to take place in April.
The program was Threads of Grace presented by Kelly Augustine. She stressed the ways they strive to relieve some of the stress for children transitioning to a new foster home or who have sought shelter at enCourage in Adams County. MU chapter donated new clothing to help with their mission.
The next meeting will be 6:30 p.m. April 7 at Educational Service Unit No. 9. The program will be Supporting Educators/ESU9.
The meeting ended with the singing of “The Lamp of Alpha Delta Kappa.”
Hastings Christian Club
The Hastings Christian Club, a division of Stonecroft Ministries, met on Feb. 21. The theme was “Rein In Your Heart.” The speaker was Sherry Jarvis of Burwell. Her topic was “Full Release.” She brought her friend Anna to sing. Anna had a unique guitar which had been made by her grandfather out of a cigar box. The special feature was by Rhonda Kolbet, who told about The Kensington, her job there and its history.
The next meeting will be 12:30 p.m. March 21 at at the North Shore Church, 100 W. 33rd St. (use the east door). The theme is “Spring Is Busting Out All Over.” The speaker is Ellen Lund of Fremont, who will talk on “It’s All Good.” The music will be by Renee Woodward, Linda Schwab and Melinda Runcie. The special feature will be by Connie Whitcomb, who has a downtown boutique, M &M Designs.
To make reservations, call Elizabeth at 402-705-3040 or Phyllis at 402-463-2680 by March 16. There is a fund to help with a baby sitter if that is needed.
DAR
Daughters of the American Revolution, Niobrara Butler Johnson Chapter, held its monthly meeting at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Youth & Family Center in Hastings March 1.
Regent Connie Plettner presented A President’s Quiz.
Plettner called the meeting to order. Chaplain Maryann Thompson gave the invocation.
The DAR Ritual, Pledge of Allegiance, American’s Creed and Preamble of the Constitution were recited by all.
Plettner called roll. Recording secretary Cheryll Marr recorded 10 members, one associate member and one prospective member present.
The minutes of the last meeting were approved and filed.
Melanie Aschenbrenner gave the treasurer’s report.
Registrar Tami Pickle reported an application for membership is completed and pending for National acceptance. Family Search and other genealogical programs are available at local libraries.
The President General’s Message was read. The National Defense, American Indian, Conservation, Revolutionary War, Women’s Issues, DAR Schools and Service to America Minutes were given.
Discussion was held on purchasing more Constitution booklets and presidential bookmarks for distribution to fifth-graders at local schools. More schools have been added to DAR’s list of recipients.
The National America 250 Marker Project Pathway of the Patriots was discussed. State DAR has proposed two markers. Donations will be taken at State Conference next week.
Any items for the Veterans’ Baby Shower may be given to Marr to take to the State Conference.
Donations may be given to the American Indian Veterans Project of a proposed skate park in Walthill/Omaha Indian Reservation. The chapter will donate to the American Indian Youth Camp as it has done previously.
Marr will check for a weekday when the chapter can volunteer with Hearts and Hands Against Hunger.
Members are asked to bring “received or unused” Christmas cards to the next meeting. Hindman DAR School uses the cards’ covers for school projects.
There being no further business, the meeting was adjourned.
The next meeting will be held 12:30 p.m. April 5 at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Youth & Family Center in Hastings.
Daughters of the American Revolution is a women’s service organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education, patriotism and honoring the patriots of the Revolutionary War. For further information concerning Daughters of the American Revolution, call Plettner at 402-429-3655.
George Eliot Book Club
George Eliot Book Club met March 3 at Lochland Country Club.
Teresa Luther was hostess.
Lorri Oakeson gave a book review of “The Dressmakers of Auschwitz” by Lucy Adlington.
The next meeting is March 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.