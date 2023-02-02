George Eliot Book Club
George Eliot Book Club met Feb. 2 at Lochland Country Club.
Jeni Howard was hostess.
Teresa Luther reviewed the book, "The Boys in the Boat" by Daniel James Brown, a story that told how one group of boys competed in the 1936 Berlin Olympics after battling the Great Depression.
The next meeting is 1 p.m. Feb. 16 with Margaret Schlachter as host. Mary Seiler will give the review.
Hastings Area Retired School Personnel
Hastings Area Retired School Personnel met Jan. 23 at Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village Community Center.
Hosts were Ray and Ruthie Crowl, Jon and Judy Thorsheim, and Andi Brown.
President LaVila VanBoening welcomed members and visitors. Ray Crowl lead the group in singing “America” accompanied by Elayne Landwehr on the piano.
Sue Phinney introduced the speaker, Ryan Phinney, who presented the program, "Child Abuse Investigations: Using Teamwork to Enhance Outcomes."
VanBoening called the business meeting to order. Minutes and treasurer’s report were approved and filed. Elections are approaching. Nominations for secretary are needed.
Jackie Koepke asked for volunteers to help with the Adams County Spelling Bee on Feb. 3 at Adams Central Elementary.
Membership Committee reported 39 members, one speaker and one guest present.
The split-the-pot drawing was held with Sig Eigenberg winning the pot.
Community Service Committee reported Laundry Love is continuing and members are encouraged to contribute. Members were reminded to keep track of and report service hours, which will be collected in May.
Jan Heady of Health Services Committee reminded of the importance of staying healthy.
Jan Barnason of the Legislation Committee encouraged all to follow the legislation by getting the free “Unicameral Update.” She also provided opportunities to participate in NSEA Retired and AARP activities.
Scholarship Committee reported information has been sent. Yearbook updates were distributed. The newsletter will be published in March.
VanBoening closed with the Abraham Lincoln quote, “And in the end, it’s not the years in your life that count. It’s the life in your years.”
The next meeting is 1:30 p.m. Feb. 27.
Sue Phinney reported the March program will be “Threads of Grace."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.