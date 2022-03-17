Chapter GK, P.E.O.
Chapter GK, P.E.O. met at the Heartland Bank on March 14 with May Wierenga conducting the meeting. Hostesses were Sue Gronemeyer, Dana Odom and Marni Splitt.
Corresponding secretary Jeni Howard read a note from Diana Frank, accepting an invitation from Chapter GK to transfer her membership from P.E.O. Chapter IL in Lincoln.
Committee reports were given by Mary Kay Anderson for the auditing and yearbook committees; Sue Gronemeyer, courtesy committee; Dusty Haase, social committee; Cheryll Marr, P.E.O. Home committee and Donna Minnick, Star Scholarship committee.
Anderson thanked yearbook editor Jody Buescher for the 2022-2023 yearbook. Wierenga thanked the hostesses for the St. Patrick’s Day treats and decor for the meeting and announced the meeting on April 11 will be held at the Hastings Public Library. Hostesses will be Joyce Brandt and Connie Yost. Kelly Augustine will present the program, “Threads of Grace.”
Sherry Welton installed the following new officers for 2022-2023: Tamara Holtz, president; Joy White, co-vice president; Dana Odom, recording secretary; Jeni Howard, corresponding secretary; Colleen Werner, treasurer; Jan Franzen chaplain; and Elaine Specht, guard. Co-vice president Barbara Jenkins will be installed at the April meeting.
Jane Marsh presented a program on “ Taiwan Memories.” She related her experiences during the six months she spent there in 1987. While in Taiwan she shared her over 20 years of experience with the Americans with Disabilities Act with teachers in schools located in and near Taipei learn techniques for improving special education in their country.
Chapter HT, P.E.O.
Twenty members of Chapter HT, P.E.O. met in the Lydia Room of the First Presbyterian Church on March 14.
President Belva Junker opened the meeting.
Members sang the Opening Ode and recited the objects and aims.
Chaplain Karen Klein led members in prayer.
Minutes of February’s meeting were read by recording secretary Cathy Krebsbach and approved.
Treasurer Barb Fisher read the roll call and gave a report of the yearly budget.
Committee reports and PEO projects were given.
The nominating committee read the list of members nominated for 2022-2023 officers. These officers were then elected and installed.
The next meeting will be 1:15 p.m. March 28 at the YWCA. Program will be Healthy Living.
Round Table Book Club
Round Table Book Club hosted area book club members and other book lovers for a Zoom conversation with author and CNN anchor John Avlon March 10 at Hastings Museum. He discussed his newly published book, “Lincoln and the Fight for Peace.”
During his review Avlon spoke about the unique qualities of leadership that Lincoln brought to the negotiations for surrender and peace at the end of the Civil War. Avlon highlighted Lincoln’s belief in dignity, humor and logic to depolarize bitter debates. Lincoln acted with great moral courage and character, qualities that define good leaders even today.
An audience of approximately 40 were then able to ask questions, ranging from his research to how Avlon incorporates his love for history with his job as a journalist.
Cheryll Lockwood was hostess. Lockwood and her husband, Ed, are personally acquainted with Avlon and his family. It was thanks to them that the book review and discussion could take place.
The next meeting is 1:15 p.m. April 5. Mary Olsen will present the review.
