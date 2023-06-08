The Hastings Christian Women's Club, a division of Stonecroft Ministries, met on May 15,2023 . The theme for this meeting was "Celebrating Special Occasions". The speaker for this meeting was Rosa Walker of DesMoines, IA. Her topic was "Once I Was Blind". Kara Parde gave a special feature about the Barn and the upcoming Barn Festival. Darla Bruna provided the music.
The next meeting will be June 19,2023 at 12:30pm at the North Shore Church, 100 W 33rd,[use east door]. The theme for this meeting will be "For Better or Worse". The special feature will be Show and Tell-Wedding Dresses from the Past Years. The speaker willbe Kristi Burchfiel of Wichita,KS. Her topic will be, 'When Best Laid plans Go Awry". The music will be provided by Abigail Jabs.
