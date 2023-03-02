Chapter FH, P.E.O.
Chapter FH, P.E.O. met Feb. 21 at The Regency. Barb Yost was the hostess with Dorothy Anderson and Karen Jurgensmeier as co-hostesses.
Betty Kort presented a program sharing her poetry and art featuring Catherland and her background growing up on a farm.
President Peg Bayles opened the business meeting. Pro-tem officers included Jan Heady as recording secretary and Kathlene Smith as vice president.
Chaplain Leslie Hoffman led the prayers.
Heady read the minutes of the last meeting. Treasurer Barb Sergeant reported 20 members were present and gave the monthly treasurer's report.
Corresponding secretary Pat Jensen read a letter from Alice Lynn Throckmorton greeting the chapter from her new home in Pennsylvania.
Cottey College sent a thank you for a donation.
Susan Hoff donated money to the STAR scholarship in memory of Teresa Edgington.
The next meeting will be 7 p.m. March 21 at Grace United Methodist Church. Mary Lewis and Sue Phinney will be the hostesses. Judy Soukup and Michelle Reibein will be co-hostesses. There will be nomination, election and installation of officers.
Bayles and Heady presented the President's Letter.
Bayles adjourned the meeting.
First UMC United Women in Faith
First United Methodist Church United Women in Faith met Feb. 15.
The United Women in Faith Daisies are women who, for one reason or another, usually do not meet as a group. These women support the organization in other ways but remain important to the whole.
The Morning Glories met in Fellowship Hall with Janet Schmidt and Donna Dill serving as hostesses. There were 13 members present. Barb Colvin shared the devotion called "Engraved Hearts" from Proverbs 3:3. Betty Liehr read from the Least Coin Genesis 21:14-20. It was titled "Lifting our Voices for Those on the Run." Colvin reviewed the cartoon “Love Is." This cartoon started in the 1960s. It always featured doe-eyed children expressing love.
The meeting ended with everyone making a donation and sharing a brag.
Later in the Day Lilies didn't meet because of predicted poor weather.
Both groups reported calls, cards and visits during the month.
The women’s groups met in the church fellowship hall on March 1 for the unit meeting.
President Janet Schmidt welcomed everyone and opened with a prayer. She thanked the Later in the Day Lilies for serving the dessert. There were 27 members and two guests present.
The Rev. Lance Clay presented information about the transition of Epworth Village into Epworth Family Services. It offers comprehensive family-centered services for families in crisis. It has been helping children for 134 years.
Spiritual Growth coordinator Kathy Stofer shared a devotion titled “Stringing the Pearls of Your Life." She compared a person’s timeline with dots for events to a string of pearls with the clasp representing faith in God.
Elayne Landwehr shared one new book, "The Big Deal of Taking Small Steps to Move Closer to God," written by Vashli Murphy Mc Kenzie.
Social Action coordinator Marcella Lemonds reported on “Climate Change in Nebraska," an article from the Omaha World Herald. Nebraska will be a hot spot for ticks and mosquitos this summer. The warmer climate increases pollen count which results in more allergies and asthma attacks. There were 961 cards, calls and visits during the months of December, January and February.
Schmidt asked members to look for the FUMC Outstanding Young Woman nominee. A vote will take place at the April meeting.
The Prairie Rivers District UMF spring meeting will be April 1 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Grand Island. Reservations are due by March 24.
Schmidt shared information about MeTour which is for 15- to 20-year-old women. They will visit several mission sites in the Midwest including Red Bird, Della Lam and Big Garden from June 16-25. Schmidt suggested members discuss this opportunity with their granddaughters and great-granddaughters.
March birthdays were honored with the birthday song.
The meeting concluded with the hymns “Jesus Loves Me” and “Victory in Jesus."
The next unit meeting will be 1:30 p.m. April 5. The Morning Glories will serve dessert.
Grace United Women in Faith
Grace United Methodist Church Women in Faith met Feb. 13.
Hostesses were Barb Yost and Ardyth Anderson.
Co-President Sharon Selley welcomed members, opened with a Valentine prayer, and called the meeting to order.
Fourteen members were present at the church for the meeting.
Members with February/March birthdays were recognized.
Minutes were accepted as corrected.
Treasurer Glenice Larsen presented the treasurer’s report for January.
Debbie Albers gave the devotion titled “Living Hope.”
Selley thanked all who helped with preparation, serving and cleanup of the Feb. 4 evening meal. She noted that some men also helped.
Many members contributed greeting cards and magazines for the Masonic Center.
A thank you note from Senior Action for the January favors for Meals on Wheels recipients was read.
Grace Women in Faith will provide the evening meal on April 5.
Larsen distributed a brochure, “We Are United Methodist Women.” She referred members to the Pledge for Mission card on the last page. If interested in giving a voluntary pledge, members may return the card at the next meeting in March.
Journey in Learning coordinator Judy Reimers said she and Harrietta Reynolds ordered and received the 2023 United Women in Faith reading books. Books on the list from 2018-2023 qualify for the 2023 reading program.
Vi Bruce, Journey in Action coordinator, reminded members to collect Best Choice labels. Receipts from Allen’s and Russ’s IGA can be turned in through April 30.
Judy Reimers gave the program, “Reconnecting with Our Sacred Bodies.”
Members shared joys and concerns.
The president closed the meeting with prayer and adjourned the meeting.
The next meeting is 1:30 p.m. March 13. The program will be on prayer and self-denial.
First St. Paul's LCW
First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Women’s groups met in February at the Youth & Family Center.
Women of the Word state meeting will be April 22 at Norfolk. Members are to notify Jean Janssen if they wish to attend.
World Day of Prayer will be held at 9:30 a.m. March 3 at First Christian Church.
Group 1 met Feb. 15. Jean Janssen served as group leader and led Bible study lesson 9, “Consider the Years: Dealing with Grief." Co-hostesses were Donna Kerr and Ila Nelson. Birthdays noted were for Nelson and Betty McGee’s 100th birthday. Jan McGovern was welcomed as a new member. Business discussed was the Lutheran Women’s proposed budget for 2023; it was voted on and approved.
Group 2 met Feb. 15. Jeanne Loch served as group leader and led the Bible study lesson 9, “Consider the Years." Hostesses were Jeanette Grothen, Coleen Dygert and Helen Karloff. Birthdays of Jean Stevens and Karon Hansen were recognized. Pat Olsen gave the LCW financial report and presented the proposed budget for 2023. Motion to accept and approved. New yearbooks were distributed and discussion was held on dates for the 2023 Advent brunch, World Day of Prayer and Women of the Word state meeting. Hostesses for March will be Sandie Buhr and Vicky Frerichs with Pat Olsen as lesson leader.
Group 3 met Feb. 21. Cherie Korgan was hostess and leader for the Bible lesson from Ann Stewart’s “Preparing My Heart for Easter: Preparing for the Journey." The group discussed attendance for the World Day of Prayer.
Meetings were closed with the Missionary Benediction.
Chapter G, P.E.O.
Chapter G, P.E.O. met Feb. 17 at Peg Welch’s home.
Colleen Adam was hostess. Leota Rolls and Pat Kleiber were co-hostesses.
Susan Oliver read her President's Letter.
The next meeting is 11:45 a.m. March 3 at Karen Dielman's home. The program will be election and installation of officers.
