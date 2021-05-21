ADK
MU Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met on May 6 with 24 members and two guests present.
Sue Wissing gave the Thought for the Day, “All You Need to Succeed in Life” by Cathy Thornicroft.
An Omega service was held in honor of Rosalie Engelhart.
The virtual Regional/International Convention will be held in July. Jo Wright will be the MU Chapter delegate and Eileen Noll will be a state delegate.
Arlene Geitz was recognized as a retired volunteer at Watson School and Wissing for her retirement at the end of this school year. Debbie Holmberg was honored as a Violet Sister. Others recognized were Olivia Loetterle, Cindy Long, Katie Schroder and Jami Paulman.
The program was Project Sunflower with Kelly Bonifus. Project Sunflower was formed to inspire hope and to assist patients and caregivers affected by Alzheimer’s disease as well as other dementias.
The serving committee members were Kathy Perdew, Ruth Raun, Olivia Loetterle and Becky Johnston.
A get-together will be held during the summer. The next meeting will be Sept. 2.
The meeting ended with the singing of “The Lamp of Alpha Delta Kappa.”
A tour of the newly renovated Longfellow School followed the meeting.
