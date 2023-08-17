Hastings Quilters Guild
The Hastings Quilters Guild Steering Committee met Aug. 15.
President Carmen Ostrander called the meeting to order at Calico Cottage.
Vi Clements, Julie Ochsner, Ostrander, Deb Tobler, Kate Rust, Sharon Selley, Linda Kissler, Deb Thompson and Joy Exstrum were present.
June meeting minutes were reviewed. There were no corrections. The minutes were approved.
The treasurer’s report was reviewed and approved with no corrections.
Quilts of Valor balance is $8,760.80. Selley was able to pay the $75 fee to belong to the national organization. The next presentation will be seven quilts at the Hastings Public Library on Aug. 22nd at 10:30 a.m. Next sew day will be 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Calico Cottage on Sept. 20. There are currently 25 veterans on the wait list.
All the program contracts for the year have been signed except for one which Exstrum is working on.
Ochsner will have the guild books printed and ready to hand out at the September guild meeting.
The checks have been written out to the recipients of the Quilt Nebraska scholarships. Officers will discuss later in the year whether to do it again next year.
The guild will award the Adams County Fair quilt winners with their money at the October guild meeting. There are four $20 winners and one $25 winner.
Clements will get the key to the church to Ostrander.
The steering committee minutes will be sent to the Tribune for publishing every month. The secretary will post upcoming guild meetings on the Hastings Ne Only Events Facebook page in hopes of bringing more guests.
There will be a One Yard Challenge this year for members to participate in if they wish. There will be prizes awarded for certain categories. Ostrander will write up the rules and will present the challenge to the guild in October.
The spring retreat will be March 8-9, 2024. More information to come.
The newsletter deadline is Aug. 20.
The next guild meeting is Sept. 7 at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Founders Hall. Social hour starts at 6:30 p.m., followed by the meeting and a program. The September program will be Leslie Martin’s “A Little Bit of This and a Little Bit of That.”
The next committee meeting is 7 p.m. Sept. 12 at Calico Cottage. Enter through the back door.
Chapter GZ, P.E.O.
Chapter GZ, P.E.O. met Aug. 14 at Mary Coulter’s home.
Judy Finnigsmier was hostess.
Jo Wright and Lorinda Bailey were co-hostesses.
Chaplain Jo Wright read devotions from the book of Philippians 4. President Roxanne Nelson called the meeting to order. Leslie Hoffman presented a program on the Orphan Train. Minutes of the July 10, 2023 meeting were approved as read. Bailey reported 22 members present and gave the monthly treasurer’s report. Committee reports were given.
The next meeting is 12:30 p.m. Sept. 11. The program will be on solar panels.
Chapter GK, P.E.O.
President Tamara Holtz presided at the Aug. 14 meeting of Chapter GK, P.E.O. at College View. Hostesses were Eleanor Jorgenson, Dana Odom, HoneyLou Bonar and Marlene Mullen.
May Wierenga reported for the Auditing and Bylaws committee that members will be voting on an increase to chapter dues at the next meeting. Holtz reported on the recent Greater Hastings P.E.O. meeting where officers for the next year were announced, and Reciprocity Group XI will be meeting in Superior on Oct. 7.
Dusty Haase reported for the Social Committee that an Octoberfest dinner will be held in her home on Sept. 29. Diana Frank announced for the the Yearbook Committee the Sept. 11 meeting will be at Barb Jenkins’ homes. The assistant hostesses will be Donna Minnick, Sharie DeBacker and Wierenga. A program on the Orphan Grain Train will be given by Leslie Hoffman from Chapter FH.
Licensed mental health counselor Cheri Theesen from Compass Point in Kearney talked about her work with children and families in need of intensive therapy for traumatic events in their lives. She described the use of biofeedback and brain mapping techniques that have proved to be effective.
