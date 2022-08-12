Chapter FH, P.E.O.
Chapter FH, P.E.O. met July 19 at First United Methodist Church basement for a salad luncheon. Hostess Judy Soukup and co-hostesses Shari Meisinger and Donna Bruce welcomed the members.
President Peg Bayles called the business meeting to order.
Recording secretary Pat Chick read minutes of the last meeting. Chaplain Leslie Hoffman led the devotions by reading Psalm 23.
Barb Sergeant reported 21 members present and gave the monthly treasurer's report.
Pat Jensen reported on correspondence.
Hoffman gave the historical report for July 11, 2000.
Dorothy Anderson gave a courtesy report.
During old business, members decided Zoom was no longer needed for meetings.
A program committee was set up for yearbook information.
A memorial service was presented for Marcella Krieger.
Jan Heady and Jensen presented the program on State Convention.
The next meeting is 7 p.m. Aug. 16 at The Regency. Barb Yost will be hostess with Heady and Cecilia Cecilia Slingsby as co-hostesses. Soukup will present the program.
Church Women United
The Church Women United Hastings and Juniata unit met at Grace United Methodist Church on Aug. 5. Fourteen women representing eight churches from Hastings and Juniata were in attendance.
Sharon Selley gave the program on Compass/Care Portal. CarePortal is a tool to help vulnerable children and families in their community. Grace Church has been part of this initiative since 2019 and has assisted 20 families since that time. Social Services notify the church of individual or family needs and the church members respond.
Selley shared a devotion from "Jesus Calling" reminding us to listen and walk daily with him.
Karen Myers called the business meeting to order.
Judy Reimer presented the summary of the May Friendship Day held on May 6 at First St. Paul's Lutheran Church. More than 100 women and men were in attendance. Sandra Brandenburg received the Valiant Woman award. Young church women were honored.
Susie Graham led the discussion on the annual CROP Walk. The walk will be held at 2 p.m. on Oct. 9 starting at the Hasting College Student Union walking halfway around Heartwell Park. The Salvation Army was selected to receive the local portion (25%) of the money raised. Graham will bring the printed information to the September meeting. Previously donated gift cards from Allen’s, Russ’s and Wal-Mart will be requested. Bottled water and a wrapped snack will be provided to the walkers.
Graham announced that Donna Bieck was chosen to receive the Human Rights award which will be presented at the September meeting.
Kathy Uldrich initiated the possibility of implementing a prayer chain among unit members.
The meeting adjourned with the Mispah prayer.
The next meeting will be 10 a.m. Sept. 2 at the Juniata United Methodist Church. All are welcome to attend.
Chapter GK, P.E.O.
Barb Jenkins, assisted by Donna Minnick, was hostess for the Aug. 8 meeting of Chapter GK, P.E.O. in her home. President Tamara Holtz presided at the meeting. HoneyLou Bonar served as chaplain pro-tem.
Nancy Lambert and Peg Engberg were welcomed as new members through the ceremony of initiation.
Sue Gronemeyer reported sending cards for the courtesy committee.
Connie Yost reported that Mary Plock is the new president of the Greater Hastings P.E.O.
Rhe Holm read the P.E.O. Home report for Cheryll Marr, reminding members to bring a birthday gift for our resident adoptee, Mary Weyer, to the next meeting and that all the residents have been adopted by five chapters and the employees by at least two chapters.
Dusty Haase reported for the social committee reminding members of the luau in her home on Aug. 12. Another mystery trip is planned for September, and a special friendship plate with baked goods or other tasty treats will be passed between members.
The next meeting will be on Sept. 12 in Cheryl Lockwood's home.
Carla Hedstrom presented the program on “Farmers Market Fun and Foibles.” She talked about her Swedish heritage and how she sells her Swedish baked goods at the Highland Park Farmers Market during the summer. Members were treated to a traditional Swedish fika where members enjoyed coffee and samples of her Swedish cakes and pastries.
