Grace UMC Women
Grace United Methodist Women met Feb. 14 with 14 members present.
Judy Hass was hostess and Kathy Samuelson was co-hostess.
Phyllis Lloyd gave the opening scripture, devotion and prayer on the topic of Love.
President Sharon Selley called the meeting to order.
Several unit members with February birthdays were recognized. Lloyd received a Corsage for Mission in recognition of her 90th birthday.
Dee Runcie shared information from the Prayer Calendar. Missionary Marilyn Burch had a birthday on Feb. 14. Burch volunteers at the Birdwell Riverside Center in Des Moines, Iowa. The center serves low-income families and provides child care. Another missionary was recognized for a Feb. 15 birthday. In addition, Runcie recognized an organization, National Justice of Our Neighbor, which is located in Arizona. It helps people seeking asylum.
Minutes from the January meeting were approved as corrected.
The January 2022 financial report was given by treasurer Glenice Larsen. She discussed then moved that UMW the same amount as last year to district United Methodist Women. The motion carried.
Judy Reimer gave the Least Coin devotion “Hope in Despair” based on Jeremiah 29:11. She reminded us that God’s plan for us may not be the plan we have for ourselves.
A thank you card was received from Senior Action for the January favors for Meals on Wheels. Camp Fontanelle staff sent an update on the building project “Branching Out.” Thanks were also expressed by Reimer on behalf of Church Women United.
The unit was in charge of a meal for the Kid Zone on Feb. 23. Several members volunteered to assist with the meal by bringing relishes, desserts, serving and cleaning afterwards.
Vi Bruce, program coordinator for Journey in Action, said she had sent 1,000 Best Choice labels to Associated Wholesale Grocers to redeem for $60. She has another 1,000 labels trimmed and ready to go. If she makes a second submission, the group will receive only $30. We decided to send the labels directly to Red Bird Mission and let them send them in for redemption.
Reimer, program coordinator for Journey in Learning, presented the new books she ordered and received for the 2022-2023 reading program. She introduced each book and explained how to check out and return books.
Glenice Larsen gave a program for “Call to Prayer and Self Denial.” It was on the deaconesses (women) and home missionaries (men) of the Methodist Church. She contrasted the past and present requirements. Despite the differences of then and now, women and men continue to have the same mission: to love, to alleviate suffering, and to promote justice.
Joys and concerns were shared.
Members were reminded about World Day of Prayer March 4 at 10 a.m. at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Hastings.
The next meeting is 1:30 p.m. March 14. Lloyd will give the program.
First St Paul’s LCW
First St Paul’s Lutheran Church Women groups met at the Youth and Family Worship Center in February.
Bible study for the LCW groups continues from the book “The Rock, the Road, and the Rabbi” written by Kathy Gifford and Rabbi Jason Sobel. February group meetings discussed Chapter 6, “Final Days of Jesus.”
The Project Day sewing women met Feb. 9 and completed several quilts.
Groups were reminded at their individual meetings of the Church Women United World Day of Prayer meeting. It will be held on March 4 at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd at 10 a.m.
Group 1 met Feb. 15, hosted by Ila Nelson. An opening devotion was read by Jean Janssen titled “Hope in Despair” based on Jeremiah 29:11. The devotion was from the Church Women booklet “Circle of Prayer.” Jean Janssen led the lesson.
Group 2 met Feb. 15 and was hosted by Donna Hamburger and Jeanie Loch. The meeting opened with prayer and singing of the Doxology. The lesson was led by Pat Olsen.
Group 3 met Feb. 15 with Sheila Zalman as hostess. Cheri Korgan was lesson leader.
First Congregational UCC Women’s Fellowship
First Congregational United Church of Christ Women’s Fellowship met Feb. 16 at Sherry Block’s home.
Marilyn Stickels called the meeting to order. Block read a reading from Zig Zigler’s book, “Something to Smile About.” Carol Michael read the minutes from the previous meeting.
Stickels reported that Church Women United is wanting the churches to donate to Laundry Love, helping homeless families with money to do their laundry.
Tanya Lindsteadt reported that the church had $60,000 damage to the building from the storm in December.
Stickels reported that memorial plates have been engraved and updated.
A Green Meal is planned after church on March 13 with salads and desserts.
Stickels suggested buying 24 mugs for the kitchen.
The meeting adjourned with working on Meals on Wheels gifts for March.
The next meeting is 1 p.m. March 16. The program is planning election concessions.
