Grace United Women in Faith met April 11.
Fifteen members were present.
President Sharon Selley called the meeting to order.
Phyllis Lloyd gave the opening devotion and prayer based on Luke 12:27, “The Lord will bless you richly.”
Four members were recognized for April birthdays.
Dee Runcie shared from the Prayer Calendar.
Minutes were approved as written.
Glenice Larsen gave the treasurer’s report.
Judy Reimer gave the least coin devotion.
Thank you notes were received from the family moving into a new Habitat for Humanity house. These were provided by the Grace UMC quilting group. Vi Bruce shared a thank you she received from Red Bird Mission for the Best Choice UPC labels.
Dedicated Light, Special Mission Recognition and the Outstanding Young Woman voting took place.
Larsen purchased baptismal books as the supply was low. They were passed around so all could see.
Members were reminded of the Church Women United May Friendship Day Luncheon on May 6.
A Summer Social was discussed. Kathy Samuelson, Karen Hansen, Reimer and Judy Hall volunteered to help with organization for the event. Decisions will be made at the May meeting.
Reimer, Journey in Learning coordinator, shared many books that have been checked out are coming back and are available for checkout/reading by members.
Vi Bruce, Journey in Action coordinator, encouraged members to keep saving/turning in their grocery receipts from Allen’s and Russ’s through the end of April.
Harrietta Reynolds visited April 11 and plans on continuing to join the group.
Shirley McKinney presented the program on “Never Underestimate the Power of Hope.”
Joys and Concerns were shared by many followed by a closing prayer.
Hastings Christian Women’s Club
The Hastings Christian Women’s Club, a division of Stonecroft Ministries, met on April 11.
The theme was the “Scents of Spring” with guest speaker Linn Ann Huntington of Hays, Kansas. Her topic was “When Things Don’t Make Any Sense.” The music was by Krystal Kennard and the special feature was a downtown Hastings business, Small Town Famous. Matt and Jacque Cranson were the presenters.
The next meeting will be 12:30 p.m. May 16 at the North Shore Church, 100 W. 33rd St. (use the east door). The theme will be “Traveling into Summer.” The speaker will be Margie Oswald of Lincoln. Her topic will be “When Life Doesn’t Go As Planned, Then What?” The music will be by Regan Remm and the special feature will be the travels of Loretta Tebbe.
To make the necessary reservations for the catered meal, call Elizabeth at 402-705-3040 or Phyllis at 402-463-2680 by May 11. There is a fund available to help with a babysitter if one is needed.
George Eliot Book Club
George Eliot Book Club met May at Lochland Country Club.
Margaret Schlachter was hostess.
Laura Marvel Wunderlich reviewed the book, “Lincoln and the Fight for Peace” by John Avlon.
The next meeting is Sept. 15.
First UMC United Women
in Faith
First United Methodist United Women in Faith met April 20.
Daisies are women who, for one reason or another, usually don’t meet as a group. These women support the organization in other ways but remain important to the whole.
The Morning Glories met in Fellowship Hall with Betty Liehr and Barb Colvin as hostesses. There were 15 members in attendance. Alene Rucker shared devotions from “Grace and Strength,” called “Unconditional Love.” Jan Heady shared the Least Coin, “Women Step Forward in Faith.” Marcella Lemonds presented the program about worldwide pollution and how we can all make a difference. The information she used came from an article in People magazine. The meeting ended with everyone making a donation and sharing a brag.
The Lilies met in Fellowship Hall with Ella Rathod and Verlene McFerran at hostesses. There were 13 members and one quest in attendance. Susan Sharman shared the devotion called “Mary.” Sharman also shared the Least Coin selection called “God Tells Moses to Change the Law for the Three Daughters,” a story from Exodus. “Music Times Two” was the program. Elayne Landwehr and Margaret Pierce played a piano duet. The songs were from different genres of music.
Celeste Hawley was selected as Outstanding Young Woman.
Both groups reported calls, cards and visits during the month.
The next unit meeting will be a brunch at 10 a.m. June 1 in Fellowship Hall.
Round Table Book Club
Round Table Book Club had its last meeting of the 2021-22 year at Jo Seiler’s home on May 3.
Karen Doerr, Mary Olsen and Flossie Sanderson volunteered to be officers for next year.
In other business, it was decided to have all members read and discuss the same book for one of the meetings in the fall. Program ideas and locations also were discussed.
Round Table will meet again in September.
