George Eliot Book Club
Members of the George Eliot Book Club met Oct. 7 at Lochland Country Club, with Colleen Adam hosting.
Stephanie Adam presented a review of “Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family” written by Robert Kolker. The book chronicles the lives of 12 children of the Galvin family, six of whom are later diagnosed with mental illness.
The next meeting will be Oct. 21 at the Adams County YWCA with Carol Klepinger hosting and Teresa Luther giving the review.
Hastings Christian Women’s Club
The Hastings Christian Women’s Club, a division of Stonecroft Ministries, met Sept. 20. The theme for the meeting was “Bargains for Everyone.”
The special feature was the annual bazaar and the speaker was Jan Schiferel of Fordyce. Her topic was “A Change of Plans”; she also provided the music.
The next meeting will 12:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at the North Shore Church Gym (use east door). The theme for the meeting will be “Let’s Celebrate 55 Years.” Wilma Pauley and Arlene Herman, longtime members, will tell the history of the club. The speaker will be Lynn Sargent from Indianola, Iowa who will speak about finding hope after the death of a child. The special feature will be by Darla Bruna of North Shore Real Estate.
To make reservations for the meeting with a catered meal call Elizabeth at 402-705-3040 or Phyllis at 402-463-2680 by Oct. 13. There is a fund available to help with a babysitter, if needed.
Hastings Area Retired School Personnel
Hastings Area Retired School Personnel met Sept. 27 at the Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village Community Center with 30 members and one guest present.
The group opened the meeting with singing “America the Beautiful” and the Pledge of Allegiance.
LaVila VanBoening introduce Jeff Randell who spoke about “Youth Character Development.”
The minutes and treasurer’s reports were given and accepted. Kathy Morgan discussed the proposed budget and the community service hours. An update was given on the community service project of collecting donations of laundry supplies for donation to “Laundry Love.” It was reported that there were donations at the July meeting to do approximately 345 loads of laundry. The yearbooks were distributed.
It was moved, seconded and passed to accept the budget as presented and the by-laws as changed. Both measures passed.
The split-the-pot raffle was conducted and the meeting was adjourned by president Karen Myers.
The next meeting is 1:30 p.m. Nov. 22.
