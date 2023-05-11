DAR
The Daughters of the American Revolution, Niobrara Butler Johnson Chapter, held its monthly meeting at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Youth & Family Center in Hastings May 2. Regent Connie Plettner called the meeting to order. The invocation, officer reports and “Minute” reports were given.
On June 15 at noon at the Church of the Plains Presbyterian Church in Edgar, a certificate will be presented to Darlene Shaw for her contribution in making a quilt for the Chemawa Indian School. A light luncheon will follow.
A motion was made by Jan Greenland and seconded that the chapter give a donation to support a youth to attend the Indian Youth Camp this summer. Donations from members will be added to the chapter’s donation.
Members are asked to submit ideas for programs for the coming year.
Plettner proposed that since the July meeting would fall on the Fourth of July, the July and August meetings could be canceled. The matter will be discussed at the June meeting.
Due to lack of available volunteers, the chapter won't be placing Memorial Day flags on Daughters’ graves at Parkview Cemetery this year.
The next meeting will be 12:30 p.m. June 6 at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Youth & Family Center in Hastings. In lieu of a program, members will fold pocket flags for veterans.
Daughters of the American Revolution is a women’s service organization, comprised of descendants of the American Revolution patriots, dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education, and patriotism. For further information, call Connie Plettner at 402-429-3655.
Alpha Delta Kappa
Mu Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met May 4 at Hastings Middle School. Hostesses were Lori Schroeder, Amanda Collins and Barb Sergeant.
Jason Stoddard from the Middle School invited members to the garden dome. Students planted seedlings in preparation for planting. He is proud of the fact that the community and the students come together on Mondays from 5:30-7 p.m. to work in the garden.
During the meeting Fun Facts were shared about ADK and then members shared facts about themselves. Diane Biere will be attending convention this summer in Kansas City. Several social events are being prepared for this summer. The next meeting will be Sept. 7.
Church Women United
Church Women United held its May Friendship Luncheon at Grace United Methodist Church on May 5. The guests ate salads while being entertained by harpist Taryn Kohmetscher.
CWU is an ecumenical group of 10 local churches.
The theme for the celebration was “Living a Legacy of Love: Doing God’s Work.” During the month of May the focus is on mental health issues.
This celebration includes the recognition of the Outstanding Young Women and Inspiring Women. These women were honored for their contribution with their churches: Jennifer Dillin, Megan Lockling, Lacey Franzen, Alyssa Baker, Linda Dilley, Joyce Mitchell and Hannah Jensen-Heitmann.
An offering of the Least Coin was collected. It is collected or set aside all year long when women pray and then presented at the May luncheon.
The final recognition of the day was the Valiant Woman Award. This woman has given service to Church Woman United, her own church and her extended community for a number of years. Karen Myers was honored with this recognition.
FUMC United Women in Faith
First United Methodist Church United Women in Faith met May 3 in the church fellowship hall.
President Janet Schmidt welcomed everyone and opened with a prayer. She thanked the Later in the Day Lilies for serving the dessert. There were 24 members and two guests present.
Gerald Hartman presented the program about the Jackson-Einspahr Sod House. This 26-by-70-foot sod house was built by Jackson in 1881 and purchased by the Einspahrs in 1892. Gerald and Margy Hartman purchased it in 2002. They built a building over the sod house to protect it from the weather. The Hartmans enjoy giving tours.
Spiritual Growth coordinator Kathy Stofer shared a devotion titled, “If we listen to the wrong voice, we will make the wrong choice." She used Psalm 66:16 and Mark 5:20 as references. She reminded the group that their personal stories matter and they need to put them in God’s hand.
Ella Rathod shared a new book, "The Four Winds" by Kristin Hannah. She also reported on an article in Resource magazine about UMF scholarships.
There were 329 cards, calls and visit for the month of April.
Schmidt reported that the June Unit meeting date has been changed to June 14. It will be a 10 a.m. brunch with guests from Grace UMC and Juniata UMC. She encouraged members to invite friends to the brunch. The Morning Glories will serve the brunch.
Schmidt reminded members to think about the international, national, state and local missions they would like UMF to support.
May birthdays were honored with the birthday song.
The meeting was concluded with the hymns, “The Old Rugged Cross” and “He Touched Me."
Chapter GZ, P.E.O.
Chapter GZ, P.E.O. met May 8 at Marnie Soderquist home.
Karen Hawthorne was hostess. Sherri Patterson and Liz Hasley were co-hostesses.
Guest Dacia Wright presented a program on opportunities available at The Hearts Desire.
Chaplain Jo Wright led devotions from the book of Ruth.
President Roxanne Nelson called the meeting to order. The minutes of the April 10 meeting were read and approved as read. Treasurer Lorinda Bailey reported 26 members present and gave the monthly treasurer's report. Corresponding secretary Judy Sandeen reported on correspondence. Delores Michalek asked for the Ways and Means Committee. Committee reports were given.
Patterson and Hawthorne reported that yearbooks were being distributed. Soderquist reported on the PEO home. Mary Coulter that a social event is planned for May 11.
Mary Larsen reported for the Courtesy Committee and Lorinda Bailey reported on the Star Award.
A favorable vote was conducted for membership of Glenda Macklin and Marilyn Nieman into Chapter GZ.
The next meeting will be 12:30 p.m. June 12 at the Christian Church. It will be a celebration of the chapter's 50th birthday.
The meeting was closed in due form by Nelson.
Wanda Drovers
Wanda Drovers 4-H club met April 30 at the Kimle home. The Barfknechts were hosts. The Kimles were co-hosts.
The program was roadside clean-up.
American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 11
American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 11 met May 1 for lunch followed by the meeting.
President Deb Holmberg called the meeting to order. Colors were posted. Peg Johnson led in prayer.
A ceremony honored POW/MIA soldiers.
A moment of silence was observed in memory of deceased veterans.
Members recited the Pledge of Allegiance and the Preamble. Roll call of officers was done.
Minutes of last month's meeting were read and approved.
The treasurer's report was given.
Members discussed the Memorial Day program. Johnson and Holmberg will hand out programs and distribute poppies. Johnson sent an article to the Tribune explaining the poppies that hopefully will get in. Holmberg is going to get volunteers to place the wreaths.
Members worked on state reports that are needed. All members need to keep track of all their volunteer hours, donations, etc.
Johnson led in prayer.
Colors were retired.
The next meeting will be June 5 at the Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village diner at noon for lunch (for those who wish to eat) with the meeting beginning at 1 p.m.
Chapter HT, P.E.O.
Members of Chapter HT, P.E.O. met May 8 for social time and a meeting in the Great Room at the Hastings YWCA. Karen Klein and Amy Sealey were hostesses.
President Mary Plock called the meeting to order.
The meeting began with the singing of the “Opening Ode” and the reciting of the “Objects and Aims.”
Chaplain Constance Malloy led members in a scripture reading and prayer.
Recording secretary Laura Marvel Wunderlich read the minutes of the April 10 meeting and the minutes were approved as read.
Treasurer Nancy Hehnke read roll call and 23 members were present. Hehnke then gave the monthly financial report.
Corresponding secretary Karren Carnes read one piece of correspondence.
P.E.O. committee and P.E.O. Project reports were given.
President Mary Plock adjourned the meeting.
The program was the P.E.O. Project, STAR Scholarship. Chapter HT’s current STAR Scholarship winner and her mother were present for members to visit with.
The next meeting will be 12:30 p.m. June 12 for social time and 1:15 p.m. for meeting at the Hastings Middle School. The program will be the State Convention Report by the chapter's delegate to the P.E.O. State Convention June 9-11 in Kearney and a tour of the Hastings Middle School’s garden.
