Hastings Quilt Guild
The Hastings Quilt Guild met Aug. 3 at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Founders Hall.
President Carmen Ostrander called the meeting to order.
Minutes from the June committee and guild meeting were printed in the newsletter. Motion to approve by Sue Brown, seconded by Marsha Sukup. The motion was approved.
The June treasurer’s report was printed in the newsletter. Motion to approve by Joy Exstrum, seconded by Vi Clements. There were no corrections.
In community outreach, 361 Quilts of Valor have been given to date. There is approximately $8,800 in the QOV account. There are still 30 veterans on the wait list. The biggest need is to cut and put together kits.
Twenty-four members, three guests and 13 visitors were present.
Brenda Carlson, Jalene Choquette and Jane Peterson won the raffle prizes.
Ostrander asked members to email her two truths and a lie about themselves for the newsletter. She read two of them and the group guessed who it was.
The Nebraska State Fair needs white glovers for the quilts exhibit. Members are to contact Ostrander if they are interested.
The Hastings Quilt Guild will be hosting the Nebraska State Quilt Convention July 25-28, 2024. The theme is “Celebrate Quilt Nebraska.” There will be vendors, round robin, pot holder exchange (party themed), meet-and-greet with the national teachers, and an awards night. Members are asked to donate fat quarters to use for centerpieces.
The audit committee reported that the books were in excellent order from Jan. 1-June 6, 2023.
The next meeting is at 7 p.m. Sept. 7 at First St Paul’s Founders Hall. Social hour starts at 6:30 p.m. Leslie Martin will present the program, “A Little Bit of This and a Little Bit of That.”
Chapter GZ, P.E.O.
Chapter GZ, P.E.O. met Aug. 14 at Mary Coulter’s home.
Judy Finnigsmier was hostess.
Jo Wright and Lorinda Bailey were co-hostesses.
Chaplain Jo Wright read devotions from the book of Philippians 4. President Roxanne Nelson called the meeting to order. Leslie Hoffman presented a program on the Orphan Train. Minutes of the July 10, 2023 meeting were approved as read. Bailey reported 22 members present and gave the monthly treasurer’s report. Committee reports were given.
The next meeting is 12:30 p.m. Sept. 11. The program will be on solar panels.
