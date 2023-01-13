Chapter GZ, P.E.O.
Chapter GZ, P.E.O. met Jan. 9 at the Hastings Public Library.
Chapter GZ, P.E.O. met Jan. 9 at the Hastings Public Library.
Lynette Beck was hostess. Liz Hasley and Kay Georgiana were co-hostesses.
President Roxanne Nelson called the business meeting to order.
Jan Bolliger read a New Year prayer and devotion. The minutes from the last meeting were read and approved. Cathy Morgan reported that 15 members were present and gave the monthly treasurer’s report. Judy Sandeen reported on correspondence. Delores Michalek collected for the ways and means contribution. Shirley Sandstedt reported for the nominating committee for the 2023-2024 officers, then a vote was taken and approved.
Nelson reported for the social committee that there will be special board social held on Jan. 24. The PEO Founders Day program was a trivia game.
The next meeting is 12:30 p.m. Feb. 13. Barb Harrington will present the program on Kitchen Klatter.
