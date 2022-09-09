First St Paul’s Lutheran Church Women
The Parish Activities Committee of First St Paul’s Lutheran Church Women treated senior members ages 70 and over to a noon luncheon Aug. 25. It was held in the Celebration Center. Approximately 80 attended the event.
The program theme was about Laundry Love and the Hastings Lions Club’s vision tests. Laundry Love is a service offered by St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.
Fourteen tables were decorated with a centerpiece that featured a miniature double clothesline situated on artificial grass. Attached with tiny clothespins were miniature clothes, bedding, etc. Also on the grass was a pair of eyeglasses shaped out of a special wire. Each place setting had a net bag filled with various miniature candy bars.
LCW President Jeanne Loch was emcee for the event. She opened with scripture. The Rev. Joel Remmers gave the opening prayer and table blessing. The menu consisted of a hot beef sandwich, green beans, a brownie sundae and beverage.
Prior to Loch’s introduction of the speaker, Nathan Shafer from the Episcopal Church, she read a poem titled “Clotheslines.” It described in rhyme how years ago you could tell much about those who lived there by what was on the clothesline. Shafer is in charge of Laundry Love and he told about this nationwide charity. Currently in Hastings there is much need for this service. There are many local families who have to choose between groceries or laundry. Laundry Love provides free laundry twice a month at a local laundromat. A free-will offering which totaled $422 was given to Laundry Love. The Episcopal Church is looking for a partnership or help in their endeavors to provide this service.
Loch also had a short poem about eyesight and then introduced Norma Rust, a member of the Hastings Lions Club. She spoke about the need for helping others with eye exams and eyeglasses. The Lions Club has a program that tests the eyesight of school children and/or senior citizens. Five hundred school children were tested last week. They find that many are unaware that a correction is needed. There are four local optometrists who offer some exams at no charge. Guests were asked to give the Lions Club eyeglasses that they no longer need.
Door prize winners were Ruth Svoboda and Dee Placke. Each received a $10 Hastings Bucks certificate.
The program was closed with the Lord’s Prayer.
The committee consisted of Vicki Frerichs, Karon Hansen, Pat Gartner, Jean Janssen, Susan Kloke, Sonya Dittmer, Jeanne Loch and Betty Jean Stevens. Many others helped with serving the food.
Church Women United
The Church Women United Hastings and Juniata unit meeting was held at Juniata United Methodist Church on Sept. 2. Eleven members representing seven churches from Hastings and Juniata plus two guests were in attendance. Guests were Beverly Dack and daughter Donna Bieck from Special Scoops.
The Rev. Kathy Uldrich opened with prayer and United Women of Faith served refreshments. Uldrich also gave devotions from Philippians 4:13 with the help of her puppet, “Can Do.”
Susie Graham, celebration chair, presented Bieck the Human Rights Award for her work with special needs persons in the Hastings community. She shared how and why her family started the business and all the help she has received from the community in the process. They now employ 15-20 people ranging in age from 14 to 77 who work 2-20 hours per week.
The treasurer’s report was distributed and will be filed. Income and expenses from May Friendship Day since 2017 were reviewed. Plans for the 2023 event were discussed.
The CROP Walk will be held Oct. 9 around Heartwell Park. Graham distributed materials to all attending to promote the event. She received approval from Church World Service for The Salvation Army to receive the 25% raised that comes back to the community.
The meeting closed by reciting the Mizpah benediction.
Hastings Quilt Guild
The Hastings Quilt Guild met Sept. 1 at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
There were 31 members and two guests present.
President Vi Clements called the meeting to order.
The Crafty Quilters provided refreshments.
Kathy Haverly, Julie Hein, Connie Hoaglund, Mary Hollister, Betty Jacobitz, Sharon Selley and Belle Williams were recognized for celebrating their birthdays.
Minutes from the August steering committee were printed in the newsletter. The minutes were approved.
The treasurer’s report and budget from August were printed in the newsletter. They were approved.
Quilts of Valor thank you notes were read. Eight quilts were presented Aug. 8. There are 17 more on the waiting list.
Raffle prizes were awarded to Karen Daniels, Clements and Marie Ocshner.
Member booklets were made available. June Schiffler and Julie Oschner worked on them.
Threads Across Nebraska has requested the guild provide seven large and seven small quilts. Quilters can register online and drop the quilts off at Calico Cottage by Oct. 5. Clements will deliver them to Kearney Oct. 6. Guild members need to notify officials by Sept. 25 if they are going to provide a quilt.
Sandy Hanson from the International Quilt Museum called asking for guild members to make and donate potholders to the museum in Lincoln as part of a fundraiser. They can be brought to the next couple of meetings.
There are still a couple spots left in the class given by Laura Heine at the Calico Cottage Sept. 23-24.
Members discussed changes of the calendar year for the guild. Steering committee will put together some ideas to present at the next meeting.
The next guild meeting is at 6 p.m. Oct. 6 at First St. Paul’s. The program is “Small Talk” with Sandy Griepenstroh.
The next steering committee meeting is 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at Calico Cottage.
Hastings Christian Women’s Club
The Hastings Christian Women’s Club, a division of Stonecroft Ministries, met Aug. 15.
The theme for the meeting was “Summer Blessings.” The speaker was Sharon Wiese of Lake Barrington, Illinois; her topic was “Receiving Gifts: Tis More Blessed to Receive.” The music was provided by the trio Three for Thee. The special feature was given by Becky Schernikau about Platte Valley Youth for Christ.
The next meeting will be 12:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at North Shore Church (use the east door). The theme is “Goodies For Sale.” It is the annual bazaar with crafts, baked goods, fresh produce and more. The speaker will be Nancy Williams of New Bremen, Ohio. Her topic is “You Are Priceless.”
To make reservations for the catered meal, call Elizabeth at 402-705-3040 or Phyllis at 402-463-2680 by Sept. 14. There is a fund to help with a babysitter, if needed.
DAR
The Daughters of the American Revolution, Niobrara Butler Johnson Chapter, met Sept. 6 at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Youth & Family Center in Hastings.
A program was presented by Ronnie O’Brien on “Protected Seeds Offer Hope, the Planting and Return of the Sacred Seeds of the Pawnee.”
Regent Connie Plettner called the meeting to order
The invocation, officer reports and “Minute” reports were given.
DAR’s Hindman Settlement School has massive destruction due to the Kentucky flooding. They would appreciate Walmart, Sam’s Club or Amazon gift cards for supplies and donations of children’s books, especially Dr. Seuss books.
A naturalization ceremony will be held at Homestead National Park at Beatrice Sept. 22 at 12:30 p.m. Members are encouraged to attend and welcome our country’s new citizens.
Constitution posters will be placed at Hastings, Clay Center and Harvard libraries for Constitution Week.
The chapter is invited to attend Kearney Chapter’s Holiday Tea Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. at the Buffalo County Historical Society. State Regent Marcia Shavlik is the honored guest.
The next meeting will be 12:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Youth & Family Center in Hastings. The program will be “Teaching Children with Hearing Problems” by Gayle Van Patten.
For more information on Daughters of the American Revolution, call Connie Plettner at 402-429-3655.
