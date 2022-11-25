First Presbyterian Church Women
First Presbyterian Church Presbyterian Women met Nov. 2 in fellowship hall. Fifteen members and two guests were present. Moderator Mary Fisk welcomed everyone and thanked Circle 1/2 for the meal, tables and nametags. Fisk offered a prayer before the meal was served.
A memorial service was held for 12 women of the church who have died in the past year. A candle was lit for each as her name was read.
Minutes of the October meeting were approved in the coordinating team’s meeting. The treasurer’s report was reviewed.
Committee reports were:
- Food from the Heart: Nancy Grams reported that there is a large casserole, meat loaves and friendship bread in the freezer. Anyone may bring meals for the freezer.
- Church Women United: Susie Graham announced that World Community Day was Nov. 4 and explained the origin of the event relating back to 1941 when women gathered to pray for peace.
- Quilting: Interested members should contact Bev Stein.
- Reading: Sue Medsker encouraged members to continue reading. Lists are due at the end of December.
In new business:
- Fisk asked those present if there was any objection to retaining the current officers. All agreed that the officers should be retained.
- Graham announced that Hands Around the World will have an open house on Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The next meeting will be 11 a.m. Dec. 7. Circle 1/2 will prepare the meal, and Circle 3 is responsible for table settings and devotions. Hannah Jensen-Heitmann will present the program on the Music Academy and also play some Christmas music.
The meeting closed with the Mizpah benediction.
Jayson Stoddard, a science teacher at Hastings Middle School, was introduced by Marie Rasmussen. Stoddard is the organizer and coordinator of the Hastings Middle School Garden. In his presentation he traced the changes and growth in the garden’s 10 years. The goals of sustainability and growing multicultural and intergenerational relations in the community have been accomplished. They are moving to the future with a model robotic garden.
Circle 1/2 met in the church parlor on Nov. 16 with 12 members present.
May Wierenga was hostess. Co-moderator Susie Graham opened with prayer. Barb Harrington and Bonnie Grams led the lesson, “Sabbath and Surrender” which was based on the “manna” story and a call to trust God to provide for our needs and a call toward recognizing “enough” instead of acquiring more stuff.
Susie Graham presided at the meeting. Betty Kooy read a selection from the Yearbook of Prayer that emphasized that “hunger” is not just for food but may also be for communion, equity or justice.
The minutes of the last meeting were read and approved. Mary Fisk shared the treasurer’s report.
The Thank Offering will be dedicated at the Dec. 7 PW luncheon at 11:45 a.m.
Visitation/concerns were shared. Volunteers completed the 2023 program of officers, committees, hostesses and lesson leaders.
Upcoming events were announced:
- Christmas Craft Make-and-Take, Nov. 26, 2-5 p.m.
- Plans were made for the PW luncheon.
The meeting was concluded with Flossie Sanderson sharing a Least Coin devotion titled “Women Step Forward in Faith” written by a Methodist minister in the Bahamas. The devotion told about women in the Bahamas working for inheritance rights for women. Least coins were collected.
Mary Fisk will host the December Circle meeting in the library at College View on Dec. 21 at 9:45 a.m. Members volunteered to get College View residents to the meeting. Members are to share Christmas memories.
Circle 3 met Nov. 16 in the church library. Seven members were present. Nancy Grams opened with a story “God knows the Answer.” Jill Kramer was hostess and Sue Medsker the lesson leader on “Sabbath and Surrender.” Katharine Davis read the minutes and Kathy Reimer read the treasury report. Nan Huey read the Least Coin story about violence especially against women and children. Medsker read the Yearbook of Prayer. The meeting closed with Mizpah prayer.
The next circle meeting will be 1:15 p.m. Dec. 21. Marie Rasmussen and Grams will serve as hostesses at a Christmas celebration event.
First St. Paul’s LCW
The First St Paul’s Lutheran Church Women November meetings were held at the church’s Youth and Ministry Center. The lesson for all groups was Session 8 “In Our Fears and Doubts” from “Consider the Years,” written by Rev. Brad Hales.
The Executive Board met Nov. 14. Board officers for years 2023-2024 are Jean Janssen, president; Pat Olsen, treasurer; Jeanne Loch, secretary and Cheryll Marr, publicity. Installation of officers will take place Jan. 8 at the 10:35 a.m. church service. The board voted to contribute $3,000 amongst various charitable organizations.
Group 1 met Nov. 16 with 12 members present. Jean Janssen opened the meeting with a devotion from Guideposts, “A Spiritual Winter.” Refreshments followed served by hostess Marilyn Stromer. The lesson was led by Evelyn Sweet. The business meeting was conducted by Janssen. Birthdays noted were for Stromer, Sweet and Sonya Dittmer.
Group 2 met Nov. 16. Group leader Lynn Hohlen called the meeting to order and followed with the doxology and offering prayer. Hostesses were Jeanne Loch and Sandi Buhr. Twelve members attended. November birthdays were recognized for Helen Karloff and Donna Gartner and December birthdays recognized were for Gwen Hoylman and Marilyn Schneider. Lesson leader was Vicky Frerichs.
Group 3 met Nov. 15. Five members were present. Cheri Korgan was hostess and the Bible study was led by Nancy Krueger.
The sewing group finished two quilts, 20 baby blankets and several fleece blankets. The baby blankets were taken to Healthy Beginnings and seven fleece blankets were given to enCourage.
An Advent Brunch event will be held on Dec. 10 at First St. Paul’s Celebration Center beginning at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome.
The group meetings closed with the Missionary Benediction.
Chapter GK, P.E.O.
President Tamara Holtz conducted the Chapter GK, P.E.O. meeting Nov. 14. Mary Kay Anderson was hostess, assisted by Marni Splitt.
Committee reports were given by May Wierenga for auditing/bylaws which are being edited and updated; Joyce Brandt reported for the Cottey College committee that the annual Cottey College vacation for members will be on May 17-22; Sue Gronemeyer reported recent courtesies extended by the courtesy committee; Joy White reported the Greater Hastings P.E.O. will provide three informative P.E.O. wreaths instead of displaying the usual group Christmas tree at the Hastings Museum.
Membership chair Dianne Christensen encouraged car pooling for sisters attending meetings and stated that research is being done on buying magnetic name tags to wear at meetings. P.E.O. Home chair Cheryll Marr encouraged members to bring gifts or donations for the home to the December meeting.
Marlene Mullen reported for the P.E.O. Scholar Award committee that the nomination for a doctoral candidate for the $20,000 award has been sent. HoneyLou Bonar reported that an application for a $2,500 P.E.O. STAR high school senior scholarship candidate has been completed.
Anderson reported for the social committee on the Christmas party on Dec. 2 for members and their spouses at Dusty Haase’s home. Baskets are requested for families who are fostering children, and a $10 gift exchange will be held at the December meeting.
Barb Murman was honored for her 50th year in P.E.O. with flowers, cards from the members and a special cake served for dessert. Eleanor Jorgenson, a 70-year P.E.O and charter member of Chapter GK, read the list of ways that Murman has served Chapter GK through the years as an officer, committee chair or in other positions of leadership and service.
The next meeting will be hosted by Holtz at the First Christian Church on Dec. 12. Haase will present the program on “Traditions of Christmas.”
RuAnn Root, executive director of Court Appointed Special Advocates, gave the program on the mission of the organization and the need for mentors to advocate for neglected and abused children who are victims of difficult family situations. She also explained the program of transitional living housing for young people between the ages of 16-22 at the Maryland Living Center who have transitioned out of the foster care system.
Grace Women of Faith
Grace United Methodist Church Women of Faith met Nov. 14 at the church with 12 members present.
Dee Tackwell was hostess.
Phyllis Lloyd shared a prayer/poem that was written many years ago by Abigail VanBuren called “Thanks.” The devotion and prayer came from Response Magazine. It focused on ways to be thankful when there seems to be nothing for which to be thankful.
Vice President Judy Hall called the meeting to order.
Members who had late October/November birthdays were recognized. Attendees were asked to sign the cards for them after the meeting.
Dee Runcie shared information from the prayer calendar.
Minutes were sent to members prior to the meeting. It was moved and seconded that minutes be accepted as presented. The motion carried.
The treasurer’s report was sent to members prior to the meeting. The report included a review of disbursements, deposits, ending balance and the totals of each mission fund.
Judy Reimer reminded members that Least Coin is now accepting donations of any coin or dollar amount.
The group discussed the December Christmas celebration for the unit. Perkins isn’t available. The private room can’t be reserved and the restaurant is short of staff. Hall suggested a tea at the church with each member bringing something to share. The group agreed by consensus. Officers will provide the drink.
The Christmas project this year is to provide school supplies to teachers at Lincoln Elementary School. The congregation will be asked the next two Sundays to contribute to the Christmas project.
Hall asked the leader of the Kids Zone about providing another meal for the Kids Zone. So far she has had no response.
The group provides favors for Meals on Wheels in January. About 100 favors are needed. Homemade food isn’t accepted. Food items must be purchased and individually wrapped. Any written message should be in large print. After discussion the group agreed by consensus to provide a Word Search puzzle with a winter theme and to purchase pretzels dipped in something. Pretzels will be repackaged into individual sacks. Members will work on the favors at the December social.
Hall passed three sign-up sheets. One was to sign up to be a hostess and program providers for 2023. The second one was a list of members with addresses, phone numbers, birthdates, and email address. Each member present at the meeting was asked to mark OK by their name if everything was correct. Changes were to be noted on the sheet. The third was a sign-up sheet to provide birthday cards for members to sign at unit meetings for those who have a birthday from the middle of the month to the middle of the next month.
Treasurer Glenice Larsen gave each member a corsage for mission. She said members weren’t given corsages often enough.
Vi Bruce, coordinator for Journey in Action, said that the Masonic Center is still accepting used greeting cards for all occasions. Cards are refurbished and sold. Cards should not be torn apart. She also shared that the Early Learning Development Center is accepting cards. Bruce will get more information about the cards and report back.
Judy Reimer, Journey in Learning coordinator, said she was ready to send in forms for those who completed the reading program (reading at least one book from each category). Four members have already turned in their forms and others were encouraged to complete their forms. She also introduced a new book “The Leavers.” She reminded members that reading Response Magazine counts in the reading program.
Phyllis Lloyd, Journey in Faith coordinator, left the most recent Response Magazine for someone else to read.
Glenice Larsen gave a program “Where the Money Goes.” Each month money is put in several different mission bags. Larsen explained what each bag is used for and where it goes. She also explained the difference between designated funds and undesignated funds and the difference between five-star and seven-star giving. Chapter GK group is a seven-star group.
The Grace Women of Faith Christmas celebration is December 12 at 1:30 p.m. The next meeting is 1:30 p.m. Jan. 9.
Joys and Concerns were shared.
Hall said a prayer and adjourned the meeting.
Chapter FH, P.E.O.
Chapter FH, P.E.O. met Nov. 15 at Jane Bauer’s home. Co-hostesses were Brenda Knapp and Sue Phinney.
Susan Hoff presented a program Wellspring, a pregnancy and health clinic.
President Jan Heady called the meeting to order. Chaplain Leslie Hoffman led the devotions by reading Psalm 11:1-5. Hoff, recording secretary, read the minutes of the last meeting.
Jennifer Krings was initiated.
Treasurer Barb Sergeant called the roll with 19 members present and then gave the treasurer’s report,
Corresponding secretary Pat Jensen sent a thank you note to Lynette Krieger, Judy Soukup, Susan Hoff and Abby Stoddard for a meal contributed for an officers’ meeting with the Nebraska State P.E.O. officer Beth Anderson.
Pat Jensen, yearbook chairman, thanked the hostess and co-hostess.
The next meeting will be 1 p.m. Dec. 20 at First United Methodist Church for a cookie exchange. Jan Heady will be the hostess with Marie Rasmussen and Jensen as co-hostesses.
Kathy Samuelson reported on P.E.O. Home resident Marlene Bang. Bang worked at the International P.E.O. office before she retired to the home in Beatrice.
Heady attended the Greater Hastings P.E.O. roundtable meetig.
Karen Jurgensmeier reported that she called on Linda Brown after the death of her son.
Heady closed the meeting.
