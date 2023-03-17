DAR
The Daughters of the American Revolution, Niobrara Butler Johnson Chapter, held its monthly meeting at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Youth & Family Center in Hastings March 6.
Walt Miller presented the program on the Naval Ammunition Depot.
Regent Connie Plettner called the meeting to order.
The invocation, officer reports and “Minute” reports were given.
The Nebraska State Regent will visit the chapter April 4. Members are asked to bring salads, casseroles, etc., for a potluck buffet luncheon at 12:30 p.m. at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Youth & Family Center.
Members were asked to bring packets of vegetable seeds for Hindman School’s garden to the April 4 meeting. The school is still in need of many supplies to replace their devastating loss to floods last year.
Eight students from Sutton Public Schools will receive the DAR Youth Citizenship Medal May 8 at the Sutton Junior High auditorium. The medal acknowledges students who demonstrate qualities of honor, service, courage, leadership and patriotism.
The American Indian Committee is seeking volunteers to make quilts for the Chemawa School children for the class of 2023 24. Three hundred twenty-five quilts are needed.
Nebraska DAR’s second dedication of an America250 marker, in commemoration of America’s 250th birthday on July 4, 2026, was March 11 at the Kearney Archway. The chapter took part in the dedication. The third marker dedication will be April 30 in Lincoln. The fourth marker will be dedicated at the Alliance Military Cemetery on May 14.
“Camp Legacy,” a “welcome home” for Vietnam veterans, will be held at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., May 11-13. The event is hosted by the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration.
Daughters of the American Revolution is a women’s service organization, comprised of descendants of the American Revolution Patriots, dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education, and patriotism. For further information, call Connie Plettner at 402 429 3655.
