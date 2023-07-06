Hastings Christian Women's Club
The Hastings Christian Women's Club, a division of Stonecroft Ministries, met on June 19. The theme was "For Better or Worse" with the special feature being a show and tell of wedding dresses from the past. The speaker was Kristi Burchfiel of Wichita, Kansas. Her topic was "When Best-laid Plans Go Awry." The music was provided by Abigail Jabs who sang and accompanied herself on the dulcimer and keyboard.
The next meeting will be 12:30 p.m. July 17 at the North Shore Church, 100 W. 33rd St. (use the east door). The theme for the meeting will be "A Time To Honor." The special feature will be a presentation by Daveta Brader about a memorial honoring veterans at the Blue Valley Cemetery. The speaker will be Andrea McClellan; her topic will be "Letting Go." The music will be provided by The Chorus of the Plains.
To make reservations for the catered meal and program, call Elizabeth at 402-705-3040 or Phyllis at 402-463-2680 by July 12. There is a fund to help for a babysitter if that is needed.
Knights of Pythias Lodge 28
Knights of Pythias Lodge 28 met June 27 at the lodge.
Tim VanBoening was host. Don Robertson was co-host.
The attending membership received the report of the success of ARC Dance Party that is one of the yearly support projects. There are plans to add a second dance this year in October.
In other business, after many years of being on the same night, it was voted that the meeting night be changed to the fourth Thursday of the month.
The next meeting is 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24.
