Hastings Christian Women's Club

The Hastings Christian Women's Club, a division of Stonecroft Ministries, met on June 19. The theme was "For Better or Worse" with the special feature being a show and tell of wedding dresses from the past. The speaker was Kristi Burchfiel of Wichita, Kansas. Her topic was "When Best-laid Plans Go Awry." The music was provided by Abigail Jabs who sang and accompanied herself on the dulcimer and keyboard.

