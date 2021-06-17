Grace UMW
Grace United Methodist Women met June 14 at the church with 16 members and one guest present.
Opening prayer was given by Phyllis Lloyd.
June, July and August birthdays were acknowledged and cards were signed and will be sent.
President Sharon Selley called the meeting to order.
Articles from Response Magazine were shared by Judy Reimer during her program and Dee Runcie shared from the Prayer Calendar. The Rev. Tamara Holtz gave the CWU Least Coin devotion.
Minutes of the May meeting were read and approved. Treasurer’s report as of May 31 was given. Bills were presented and approved for payment.
A reception honoring Dedicated Light, Special Mission Recognition and CWU Inspiring Woman recipients will be held on July 11. Refreshments will be served before and after church service. This also will serve as United Methodist Women’s Sunday. Quilts and prayer shawls will be blessed during the service.
Motion was made and approved to not hold a meeting in the month of August.
Mission Coordinator reports were given. Dee Runcie, Journey in Learning coordinator, encouraged members to read and learn about UMW missions. Karen Baker, Journey in Action coordinator, has information about the “Push Out” act to share if anyone is interested.
Two members participated in the District Retreat that was held via Zoom on June 5.
Judy Reimer presented the program titled “Learning in the Community.” Scripture was from Amos 4:6-15, 21-24.
Prayer joys and concerns were shared, and the meeting was closed with prayer by Selley.
The next meeting will be 1:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at the church.
NARFE
National Active and Retired Federal Employees, Chapter 362, met June 12 in the Hastings Tribune meeting room. Eight members and one guest were present.
Cheri Theesen presented the program. She is executive director of Country House, an assisted living facility in Kearney. Theesen described some of the research that continues into causes of, and treatments for, Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. She stressed that it is important to invest more funding in research on therapies to help improve brain function, social interaction and physical activity.
President Willa Rundle led the business meeting. Members brainstormed ways to keep the local organization viable. There are many advantages to NARFE membership at all levels: local, state and national.
Larry Cundiff expressed appreciation to all officers and committee chairpersons for their service to NARFE.
Members decided to meet bimonthly through 2021 (August, October and December).
The next meeting will be Aug. 14. Details on time and place will be relayed by NARFE callers Ruby Walker and Virginia Woods.
Hastings Writers’ Forum
The Hastings Writers’ Forum met remotely on June 12, with eight members present.
Marilee Aufdenkamp gave some details concerning a writers’ conference she will be attending.
Robin Buckallew reported that she has completed the 15th novel of her Young Adult Leafy Tom series, titled “No Place for a Toddler.”
Aurora Dizon discussed her progress on editing her manuscript .
There was a discussion concerning recommencing face-to-face meeting. Robin Buckallew is going to conduct a survey of preferences concerning the matter.
The meeting had readings as follows:
Tam Pauley read a nursing memoir titled “Gossip.”
Robin Buckallew read from her novel “The Tenth Key.”
Fritz Buckallew read a travel memoir titled “We’ll Always Have Paris.”
Jamey Boelhower read a poem he wrote from prompts at a writing conference called “Lightning.”
Marilee Aufdenkamp read a chapter from her novel “Leo.”
Bill Beachly read an account of the geology and biota of “The Neck of the Platte.”
The next meeting will be conducted remotely at 2 p.m. on July 10. Writers of all genres are encouraged to attend meetings, which are held in a friendly and supportive environment and offer feedback if it is sought. To receive a Zoom invitation write: imaginenopossessions@charter.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.