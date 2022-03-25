First St. Paul’s LCW
Lutheran Church Women of First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church met at the Youth and Family Worship Center. The March meetings completed the Bible study from the book and video, “The Rock, the Road, and the Rabbi” by Kathy Gifford and Rabbi Jason Sobel.
Eight women met for Project Day sewing on March 9. Four quilts were completed.
Group 1 met March 16. Hostess and lesson leader was Gayle Lysthauge. The devotion was from the Church Women booklet “Circle of Prayer.”
Group 2 met March 16 and was hosted by Colleen Hohlen and Sandy Buhr. Pat Olsen was lesson leader. The meeting opened with prayer and singing of the Doxology. The lesson was led by Pat Olsen.
Group 3 met March 15 with Marge Eitzmann as hostess. Lesson leader was Nancy Krueger.
George Eliot Book Club
George Eliot Book Club met March 17 at Lochland Country Club. Lorri Oakeson was hostess.
Lynne Friedewald reviewed the book “Prairie Forge” by James J. Kimble.
The next meeting is April 7.
Delta Kappa Gamma
The regular meeting of Gamma Chapter, Nebraska Delta Kappa Gamma, was March 19 at the Grand Island Hy-Vee club room. Sue Gronemeyer and Jan Heady were hostesses.
President Nancy Hesman-Krueger called the meeting to order with 11 members present. She reminded members of the Nebraska Delta Kappa Gamma convention on April 1-3 at Ramada Midtown Conference Center in Grand Island.
Rebecca Hobbler presented a reorganization plan for committees.
The 2022-2024 slate of officers was nominated and elected by the members: Colleen O’Neill, president; Sarah Nedrig, vice president; Jan Heady, recording secretary; Sue Gronemeyer, corresponding secretary; Cathy Morgan, treasurer.
Marcene Damitz from Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Central Nebraska presented a program. She explained the way the “bigs” are matched to the “littles” and the different types programs.
The next meeting is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. May 21 at the Hy-Vee Club Room with Michelle Downs and Sarah Nedrig as hostesses.
First Congregational UCC Women’s Fellowship
First Congregational United Church of Christ Women’s Fellowship met March 16 at Jan Maurer’s home.
Carol Michael read the minutes of February’s meeting and Marilyn Stickels gave the treasurer’s report.
The green luncheon on Feb. 13 had a good turnout.
Stickels reported that the memorial committee is planning a landscape project. Those on the committee are Dan and Adam Block, Tim Graham and Gary Stark.
Bob Stickels is in charge of Easter breakfast.
Members plan to have a garage sale a year from this spring.
There will be an extra meeting April 22 at noon to clean the kitchen.
The directory needs to be updated before next year.
The next meeting is 1 p.m. April 20. It will be the last business meeting of the year. Election concessions for May 10 will be discussed.
Nebraska’s Original Betty Club
Nebraska’s Original Betty Club met March 21 at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd hosted by Bettys Aadland, Magee, Mlejnek, Munsell, and Spintig. There were 16 members and one guest in attendance.
Dan McCarthy shared the history and outreach of the Hastings Habitat for Humanity. The Hastings unit was affiliated in 1992, part of a global nonprofit whose mission is to have a world where everyone has a decent place to live. Individual Betty Club members gave donations to the Habitat fund.
President Bittfield shared correspondence from absent members, and she and various members shared good news. Six members plan to attend the state convention in Lincoln in April.
Updated directories, committee assignments and calling trees were distributed. It was decided to host the state convention in Hastings in 2024. Bettys Bittfield, president; Bundy, treasurer; Cramton, secretary; and Mehman, vice president will serve another term. Betty Mehman will replace Schiebel as historian.
Betty Munsell shared an article about the founding and history of the club and a scrapbook highlighting the 2007 trip to Omaha.
Grace United Women in Faith
Grace United Women in Faith met March 14 at Grace United Methodist Church with 13 members present.
President Sharon Selley was hostess.
Selley called the meeting to order.
Phyllis Lloyd gave the opening devotion and prayer on the topic of “Centurions.” As one ages it is more important to live well that long and to have friends and a purpose in life.
Two unit members were recognized with March birthdays. Cards were signed and will be mailed to them.
Minutes from the February meeting were approved as read.
The February financial report was given by treasurer Glenice Larsen.
Judy Reimer gave the Least Coin devotion called “God That is With Us” from a Philippine writer. The author wrote about raising her Downs syndrome baby alone after being deserted by her husband. We were reminded that if we believe in God, we are not alone.
A thank you card was received from a member who thanked the group for the birthday card she received from them in recognition of her 90th birthday.
Reimer reported on the Ecumenical Briefing Day, which was held Feb. 12. The Great Plains conference is a promoter of this event. There were 160 participants via Zoom. Topics included education, climate change, criminal justice system, voting rights, workplace rights, mental health, marijuana legislation, and Native American issues. Next year’s Ecumenical Briefing Day will be Feb. 11, 2023.
Nominations were accepted for Special Mission Recognition, Dedicated Light and Church Women United Outstanding Young Woman. Nominations for Special Mission Recognition are: Mark Johnson, Sandy Sypherd and Brian Wrightsman. Dedicated Light nominees are: Brent Gollner, Sharon Heyen, Jim Heyen and Karen Hansen. Nominees for Church Women United Outstanding Young Women nominees are: Danielle Wahl and Jessica Noyd. Biographies were on hand for a few nominees. Members volunteered to collect biographies on new nominees. A motion was made and seconded to accept the nominations. The motion carried.
Reimer, program coordinator for Journey in Learning, said the last book she ordered had been received and placed in the library for check out.
Reimer also reported about the change of name from United Methodist Women to United Women in Faith. She showed the new logo and brought members’ attention to “Faith Talks” on the Women of Faith website. Each “Faith Talk” is about 20 minutes and listening to three talks equals reading one book. Recent topics have been about women in the Ukraine area.
Vi Bruce, coordinator for Journey in Action, said she had received $60 from Associated Wholesale Grocers for Best Choice labels. She had talked with Tim Crawford of Red Bird Mission. He was thankful for the 1,000 Best Choice labels the group sent the Mission. Bruce encouraged to everyone to clip and save labels.
Bruce took grocery receipts from Allen’s and Russ’s Market to Hawthorne Elementary School. Receipts are to be dated from Sept. 2021 to April 30, 2022.
Phyllis Lloyd presented a program from the program book, “Woman, You Are Set Free from Your Ailment.” Scripture was from Luke 13:20-21. The scripture was about Jesus healing a disabled woman and about three other miracles he performed.
Lloyd shared that United Women of Faith (formerly United Methodist Women) is celebrating its 150th anniversary. The group started in 1869 when eight women met a church in Boston to address the needs of women in India. The organization has evolved over the years.
Upcoming events include organ dedication at the church; Palm Sunday an Easter Sunday; and serving another Wednesday night dinner, date to be determined.
Joys and concerns were shared.
Selley read a prayer from the current Response Magazine and adjourned the meeting.
The next meeting will be 1:30 p.m. April 11 at Grace United Methodist Church. Shirley McKinney will give the program. Judy Reimer is hostess.
Presbyterian Women
First Presbyterian Church Presbyterian Women met March 2 at Fellowship Hall. Twenty-one members and one guest were present. Moderator Mary Fisk welcomed everyone back after two years since the last luncheon.
Nancy Grams presented Kathy Reimer with the Award for Honorary Life Membership in Presbyterian Women.
Fisk gave a blessing before members enjoyed a luncheon together.
Minutes and treasurer’s reports for February’s meeting were distributed and approved at the committee meeting.
Committee reports:
- Church Women United: Susie Graham reported on the March 4 World Day of Prayer.
- Reading: Sue Medkser announced that the 2022 books are available in the church library.
- Food From the Heart: Grams announced that after a cooking event, there are two kinds of casseroles available.
Gifts of Women Sunday was March 6.
First Presbyterian will be hosting the Presbyterian Spring Gathering on April 23. Responsibilities include coffee and rolls during registration and a luncheon. Circle members are asked to provide food items and workers for this event. Also, members are encouraged to attend as after the joint worship service, there will be a program, lunch, business meeting and mission project.
Hunger Cups were passed.
For devotions, Mary Lewis shared an experience she had with her grandson when he was 8 years old. It centered on finding your loved ones in heaven after death being a matter of trust in God’s plan. She ended with prayer.
The meeting closed with the Mizpah Prayer.
The next meeting is 11:45 a.m. April 6. A meal is to be served by Circle 3. Circles 1 and 2 are responsible for table settings, decorations, name tags, cashier and devotions.
Jan Schiferel presented a program, “A Change of Plans,” about her faith journey told through storytelling and song.
Circles 1 and 2 met in the parlor on March 16, with 13 members present.
Lynette Krieger led the lesson, “Creation Laments.” Fisk read a selection from the Yearbook of Prayer written by a missionary to Africa that emphasized the importance of education and keeping young women in school to reduce their poverty.
Co-Moderators Graham and Fisk conducted the business meeting. Plans were made for the PW luncheon to be held on April 6. Plans were also made for hosting the meeting of the Central Nebraska Presbyterian Women on April 23.
The meeting was concluded with Sally Smith sharing a Least Coin devotion about refugees from Syria being welcomed into Canada. The reading cited Leviticus 19:33-34 as to how refugees should be treated.
The next meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. April 20. Elaine Specht will serve as hostess and Jane Foote will give the lesson.
Circle 3 meet March 16 in the church library with six members present.
Marie Rasmussen was hostess and provided St. Patrick’s Day decorations and food. Grams opened the meeting with prayer. Jill Kramer was the lesson leader on “Creation Laments.” Katharine Davis gave the minutes. Plans were discussed to prepare for the Spring Gathering. Nan Huey gave the Least Coin story.
The next meeting will be at 1:15 p.m. April 20. Davis will serve as hostess and Medsker will give the lesson.
Wanda Drovers
Wanda Drovers 4-H Club met March 6 at the Adams County Extension Building.
President Kassie Kimle and leader Jill Kimle conducted the meeting. They talked about beef weigh-in, checking into road cleanup and the club project. Next month they will do a Quilt of Valor.
Noah Pagel gave a demonstration about food revue.
The Krous family led the activity. Club members lined up by their birth date then named their favorite color.
The Pagel family served refreshments.
The next meeting is 1:30 p.m. April 3 at the Adams County Extension Building.
