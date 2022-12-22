Chapter GK, P.E.O.
Chapter GK, P.E.O. met on Dec. 12 at the First Christian Church. President Tamara Holtz presided with May Wierenga and Sue Gronemeyer serving as hostesses.
HoneyLou Bonar served as corresponding secretary pro-tem and read the correspondence. Wierenga read the changes suggested by the Auditing/Bylaws Committee which will be voted on at the next meeting. Gronemeyer reported for the Courtesy Committee. Holtz reported for the Great Hastings P.E.O. Committee on the new Christmas wreaths that were designed by Betty Kort and are now on display at the Hastings Museum.
Dana Odom reported for the Membership Committee on the Christmas cards that had been sent to inactive members and the status of the new name tags that are being ordered for members. Cheryll Marr will be delivering the many Christmas gift donations to the P.E.O. Home in Beatrice. Dusty Haase reported on the Christmas party social that was held at her house on Dece. 2 and the planned Valentine’s Day dinner at her home on Feb. 14. Ginny Locke reported on the amount of money raised by the Ways and Means Committee and announced that Marlene Mullen had won the raffle prize.
Barb Jenkins reported for the Yearbook Committee that the next meeting will be at the First Presbyterian Church on Jan. 9. The Social Committee will host the annual Founder’s Day meeting with the program given by Diana Frank.
Haase presented a program on “Traditions of Christmas” that told of the origins of favorite traditions such as the origin of candy canes and the real meaning of the song, “The Twelve Days of Christmas.” Gifts were passed around the circle as sisters tried to follow the left/right directions in a story read by the leaders.
First Congregational UCC Fellowship
First Congregational United Church of Christ Fellowship met Dec. 14 at Carol Michael's home.
Marilyn Stickels began the meeting with making plans for the Church Women United meeting at the church on Jan. 6. The fellowship plans to host another meeting at the church on Nov. 3.
Tanya Lindsteadt reported that the church website needs to be updated.
Cathy Cafferty passed around updated sheets for members and non-members to fill out to use the church.
The church dinner that Christian Ed put on was a success.
From money we received from the Fall Fest, election concessions, and the soup supper and two funerals, members donated money to the roof fund and to several organizations.
It was suggested that the name be changed from Women's Fellowship to just Fellowship.
Next year members plan to have a green meal in March and a garage sale sometime late spring or early summer.
The meeting adjourned for a Christmas Party and a call from the Rev. Jessica Palys, former pastor.
The next meeting is 1 p.m. Jan. 18.
