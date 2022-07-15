Chapter GK, P.E.O.
President Tamara Holtz presided at the July 11 meeting of Chapter GK, P.E.O. at the Heartland Bank. Hostesses for the meeting were Jody Buescher and Elaine Specht.
Reports were given by Sue Gronemeyer for the courtesy committee and Holtz on the recent Greater Hastings P.E.O. meeting. Names for membership were voted upon as presented by the membership committee. Dusty Haase reported for the social committee about the daisy painting project attended by 10 members and an upcoming Hawaiian luau. Linda Leibert reported for the continuing education committee that grants are available.
Barb Jenkins thanked the hostesses for the meeting arrangements and refreshments and the Heartland Bank for its hospitality. The next meeting will be in her home on Aug. 8 with a program on “Farmers Market Fun and Foibles.”
Holtz reported on the state convention meeting in Kearney in June. Barb Murman was recognized there on the list of 50+ years of P.E.O. membership. Chapter GK will have a visitation by state officers in September.
Tamara Barry of Chapter HJ in Texas was a visitor. She is a graduate of Cottey College and was a scholarship winner there. She is now an elementary school teacher in Texas.
Sherry Welton reported GK sister Cherie Theesen of Kearney is now a part of COMPASS, a foster care and adoption counseling agency. She will be joining a doctor and team to do brain mapping.
The program for the meeting was given by Gaby Duarte, a nurse at Mary Lanning and a worship leader in the Ministerio Cristo Poder de Dios which is housed in the Grace United Methodist Church. The ministry helps its Hispanic members with classes and services available.
Hastings Writers Forum
The Hastings Writers Forum met at the Hastings Public Library on July 9 with four members present. Discussions included establishing a website and the insufficiency of submissions for the newsletter.
The meeting had readings as follows:
Robin Buckallew read a reminiscence titled “My Father’s Tattoo."
Fritz Buckallew read a monologue titled “It Should Have Been Jonah’s Tattoo."
Aurora Mediant read from her novel "Lost Eden."
The next meeting will be at the Hastings Public Library with a remote option available at 2 p.m. on Aug. 14. Writers of all genres are encouraged to attend meetings, which are held in a friendly and supportive environment and offer feedback if it is sought. To receive a Zoom invitation write: imaginenopossessions@charter.net.
