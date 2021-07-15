Hastings Writers’ Forum
The Hastings Writers’ Forum met remotely on July 10 with seven members present. Robin Buckallew reported the results of the survey of preferences concerning recommencing in-person meetings, which were strongly in favor of doing so with retention of a Zoom option. An in-person meeting is planned for August. She also read correspondence received.
The meeting had readings as follows:
Tam Pauley read her memoir “The Superman Story."
Robin Buckallew read from her novel "The Tenth Key."
Fritz Buckallew read from his series of humorous stories "It’s Pops!" and indicated that he hopes to interest Saffron Books in publishing them as a book.
Jamey Boelhower read his short story “A Winter’s Day.”
Marilee Aufdenkamp read a memoir of her first job.
John Dobrovolny read his poem “The Tomb of the Unknown.”
Al Hartley read his poem “Invisible” and his story “The Whisper,” which has been accepted for publication by Nebraska Writers’ Guild.
The next meeting will be 2 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Hastings Public Library with a remote option available. Writers of all genres are encouraged to attend meetings, which are held in a friendly and supportive environment and offer feedback if it is sought. To receive a Zoom invitation write: imaginenopossessions@charter.net.
