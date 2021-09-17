DAR
The Daughters of the American Revolution, Niobrara Butler-Johnson Chapter, held their monthly meeting at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Youth & Family Center in Hastings Sept. 7.
Regent Connie Plettner reported on the Nebraska State Fair’s recognition of veterans and the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The address given by Sgt. Major (Ret.) Gavin McIlvenna, 11th president of the Society of the Honor Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, was made possible by the Daughters of the American Revolution. Many State Daughters were present.
Plettner called the meeting to order and offered the opening prayer. The DAR Ritual, Pledge of Allegiance, American’s Creed and Preamble of the Constitution were recited by all.
Plettner called roll. Recording secretary Cheryll Marr recorded six members, three associate members and one guest present. Officers’ reports and “Minute” reports were given.
DAR grave marker information and forms were handed out.
Donations are requested for active military women’s care packages. Three care packages have been mailed and another is ready.
Discussion was held concerning giving Constitution and President Day materials to students of Fillmore, York and Nuckolls County schools in addition to local schools.
Information and forms were made available for the American History Committee Essay Contest for students in grades five through eight.
The Youth Citizenship Medal application form also is available.
Volunteers are needed to judge the American Indians Scholarships March 2022.
The Fall Forum will be held Oct. 22-23 in Kearney. The call letter will be emailed to members.
Members were reminded to ring bells at 9 a.m. on Sept. 11 in remembrance of the 9/11 tragedy.
The chapter received the following Certificate of Awards from National DAR:
Chapter Achievement Award Level 1, 2020
Membership Committee, three members added; Luminary Challenge Radiant; 10% higher net member increase; and zero member resignations/drops
DAR Service for Veterans Committee, Outstanding Service & Support of VA Veteran Homes
DAR Project Patriot Committee, Outstanding Service and Support
Service to America Committee, Connie Plettner for Outstanding Service as State Chair
The next meeting will be 12:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Youth & Family Center in Hastings. The program will be “American Indians.”
For more information concerning Daughters of the American Revolution, call Plettner at 402-429-3655.
Hastings Writers’ Forum
The Hastings Writers’ Forum met Sept. 11 at the Hastings Public Library with eight members present.
Robin Buckallew announced that the First Flight Festival in Lincoln at which she and Linda Cooke were to have plays performed this month has been canceled.
Fritz Buckallew announced that he posted a review of the group’s anthology “A planet Sings” on the Library Thing website.
Al Hartley won three ribbons for his photography at the State Fair.
John Dobrovolny’s poem “The Encounter” was published in Lincoln Underground magazine.
An andiovisual treatment of Jamey Boelhower’s poem “Stargazer” is now streaming online.
The meeting had readings as follows:
Robin Buckallew read from her novel “The Tenth Key.”
Fritz Buckallew read from his series of humorous stories “It’s Pops!”
Aurora Dizon read the prologue from her novel.
John Dobrovolny read his poem “Reluctant Amphibian.”
Al Hartley read his poem “The Photograph” and a story “This Isn’t the Way Life’s Supposed to Be.”
Tam Pauley read from her nursing memoir.
Jamey Boelhower read his prose poem “Years.”
The next meeting will be at the Hastings Public Library with a remote option available at 2 p.m. Oct. 9. Writers of all genres are encouraged to attend meetings, which are held in a friendly and supportive environment and offer feedback if it is sought. To receive a Zoom invitation write: imaginenopossessions@charter.net.
Alpha Delta Kappa
MU Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met Sept. 2 at the First United Methodist Church with 27 members present. The evening began with a back-to-school picnic served by hostesses Jo Wright, Karen Myers, Diane Biere, Jeanne Loch and Becky Johnston.
Katie Wilkinson was initiated into MU Chapter by Jo Wright, Diane Biere and Sue Wissing.
Wissing gave the Thought for the Day titled “Back to School.”
President-elect Diane Biere distributed the yearbooks. She highlighted the programs and some of the altruistic projects for the year including the Hastings Middle School Pantry, Crossroads Mission and Threads of Grace, an organization that supports children transitioning to foster care or a shelter.
The ways and means chairs, Cathy Cafferty and Lori Schroeder, reported that a raffle will be the fundraiser for this year. The December drawing will be prizes from the following Hastings businesses: The Blue Fork, Custom Pack, Walmart, Baristas and Chris’s Car Wash. Members are currently selling tickets.
MU chapter was recognized at the North Central Regional Celebration during the virtual International Convention. Recognitions included being a 7 Pearl Chapter, initiating new members, Sisters Helping Sisters, and a $50 Membership Campaign voucher toward registration at the 2022 North Central Regional Conference. Eileen Noll highlighted the virtual International Convention with a slide show presentation.
A Founders’ Day program will be presented at the Oct. 7 meeting at Watson School.
The meeting ended with the singing of “The Lamp of Alpha Delta Kappa.”
