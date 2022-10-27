Chapter FH, P.E.O.
Lynette Krieger welcomed members of Chapter FH, P.E.O. to her home for the Oct. 18 meeting. Co-hostesses were Mary Ann Wright and Leslie Hoffman.
Peg Bayles presided at the meeting. She introduced Beth Anderson, P.E.O. state secretary. Anderson reviewed the procedure for initiation and discussed the actions of the guard.
Marie Butler acted as recording secretary and read the minutes of the last meeting. Cindy Mlady was reinstated.
Co-president Jan Heady proceeded with initiation of Madison Mlady and Janet Blake. Twenty-one members and one guest welcomed them into the P.E.O. sisterhood.
Chaplain Vicki Block led the devotions by reading Isaiah 41:10. Corresponding secretary Pat Jensen reported receiving three pieces of correspondence.
Jensen, yearbook chairman, thanked the hostess, co-hostesses and Donna Bruce for providing supper for the officers. The next meeting is 1 p.m. Nov. 15 at Jane Bauer's home with Brenda Knapp and Sue Phinney as co-hostesses. The program will be Wellspring wellness and pregnancy center. Members may bring a onesy and a children's book to donate to the center.
Mary Lewis reported for the P.E.O. Home in Beatrice. Shirley Johnston was on the front of the brochure.
Heady presented each of the new members with a goody bag.
Anderson, the state organizer proxy, closed the meeting by thanking all members and the hostess. She reminded the members of the June 9-11 state convention at Kearney. She shared a song from Neil Diamond and told members to "Turn on your heart light."
Peace LWML
Peace Lutheran Church’s Lutheran Women’s Missionary League met Oct. 17 for a quarterly meeting and birthday celebration using the theme of “Bees.”
President Ronda Johnson opened the meeting with prayer, and welcomed 13 women in attendance. The secretary’s report of the July meeting and the treasurer’s report for the third quarter were reviewed, and will be filed as printed.
Human Care is collecting gift cards for students and families currently attending the Fort Wayne and St. Louis seminaries. School kits that were collected during July and August will be assembled at the Nov. 3 meeting, then taken to Orphan Grain Train for distribution.
Rachael Broadwell represented Peace as Young Woman Representative at the Nebraska South LWML District Convention in Kearney. She reported on the opportunity to learn more about the mission of LWML and participate in Servant Events. Diane Gundlach and Gloria Raab represented Peace as voting delegates.
Kathy and Gary Hromadka have raised bees as a hobby for 11 years. Kathy told about the part each queen, drone and worker bee contributes to a productive bee hive, and the vital role bees play in pollinating the plants and trees we depend on for a healthy environment.
The meeting was closed with the Lord’s Prayer. Refreshments of biscuits and honey were served.
First St. Paul's Lutheran Church Women
First St Paul’s Lutheran Church Women groups meet at the Youth and Ministry Center. The Bible study was from “Consider the Years” Session 7 titled “An Example of Hope.” The study scripture was Psalm 71.
Groups 1 and 2 made sandwiches for the Catholic Social Service lunches prior to their regular meetings. Groups filled out work sheets for the hostess and/or lesson leader schedules for a 2023-2024 directory. Each group has a free-will offering that goes to the LCW treasury, a Least Coin offering and also a birthday fund.
Ten members of Group 1 met Oct. 19. Susan Kloke opened the meeting with a reading titled "Big Lump of Silly" from "All God’s Creatures" booklet. Hostess Gayle Lysthauge served refreshments. The lesson was led by Becky Mohling. The business meeting was conducted by co-chair Susan Kloke.
Group 2 met Oct. 19. The group meeting opened with the doxology and offering prayer. Thirteen members answered roll call. Birthdays of Sandie Buhr and Ruth Johnson were recognized. Refreshments were served by hostesses Coleen Dygert and Karen Hawthorne.
Group 3 met Oct. 18. Present were Marjorie Eitzmann, Cherie Korgan, Nancy Krueger, Donna Oberg, Leone Sommerfeld and Shelia Zalman. Hostess was Sheila Zalman and the Bible study was led by Nancy Krueger.
Church Women United World Community Day will be at 10 a.m. on Nov. 4 at The Salvation Army. Soup will be served following the meeting.
An Advent Brunch event will be held on Dec. 10 in First St. Paul’s Celebration Center beginning at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome.
The meetings closed with the Missionary Benediction.
First Presbyterian Church Women
First Presbyterian Church Presbyterian Women met Oct. 5 in the fellowship hall. Twenty-four members and two guests were present. Moderator Mary Fisk welcomed everyone and opened with prayer. She thanked all circles for the salad luncheon.
The treasurer’s report for September’s meeting was distributed. Minutes, treasurer’s reports and 2023 budget were approved at the committee meeting.
Committee reports:
• Church Women United: Susie Graham announced CROP Walk is Oct. 9. Nov. 4 is World Community Day.
• Mission: Nancy Grams announced that 65 school kits were assembled at Fall Gathering.
• Quilting: Interested members should contact Bev Stein.
• Reading: Sue Medsker encouraged members to continue reading. Lists are due at the end of December.
• Food From the Heart: Grams is organizing a casserole event.
In old business, concerns were shared and Hunger Cups were passed.
The next luncheon is 11:45 a.m. Nov. 2. The meal is to be served by Circle 1. Circle 2 is responsible for table settings and devotions. The luncheon will include a memorial service and a program presented by Jason Stoddard from Hastings Middle School.
The meeting closed with the Mizpah Prayer.
Phyllis O’Dey shared a devotion from Horizons magazine reminding us the Sabbath is a day to rest and honor God.
Detectives Travis Beahm and Sara Mann of the Hastings Police Department presented a program on Scams and Frauds, particularly those directed at aging citizens. Using scenarios to illustrate some examples of scams and fraud, they encouraged members to pause and not react emotionally. And not to give out any personal information, and to hang up and check the source.
Circle 1/2 met in the church parlor on Oct. 19 with 14 members present. Darlene Shaw of Edgar was a guest. Phyllis O’Dey was hostess.
Co-moderator Susie Graham opened with prayer. O’Dey and May Wierenga led the lesson, “Sabbath and Sunday” which discussed how the day called “Sabbath Day” got moved to Sunday.
Graham conducted the business meeting. Betty Kooy read a selection from the Yearbook of Prayer that defined and discussed faith. Minutes of the last meeting were read and approved. Treasurer’s report was given, and the Thank Offering was collected. The history and purpose of the Thank Offering was shared by Mary Fisk. Visitation/concerns were shared.
Jane Foote and Graham will provide six dozen cookies for the Bloodmobile on Oct. 27. Graham shared the success of the Crop Walk organized by Church Women United and announced World Community Day on Nov. 4 at The Salvation Army. The first event of First Presbyterian Church’s 150th anniversary — a meal consisting of recipes from old FPC cookbooks and a historical program — on the evening of Nov. 6 was announced.
Plans were made for the PW luncheon on Nov. 2. Circle 1/2 will prepare and serve the food and also set the tables and provide the devotions. The program about the Hastings Middle School garden will be presented by Jason Stoddard.
The meeting was concluded with Flossie Sanderson sharing a Least Coin devotion titled “Self-Care and God’s Care” written by a woman from the Philippines who lives in Australia.
Wierenga will be the hostess for the next meeting at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 16 in the church parlor. Barb Harrington and Bonnie Grams will give the lesson.
Circle 3 met Oct. 19 in the church library. Seven members were present. Nancy Grams served as hostess and Jill Kramer presented lesson 3, “Sabbath and Sunday." Katharine Davis gave the minutes and Kathy Reimer gave the treasury report. Nan Huey read the Least Coin concerning farmers and farm workers. Jill Kramer will be hostess and Sue Medsker will lead the lesson at the Nov. 16 meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.