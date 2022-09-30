Chapter HT, P.E.O.
Chapter HT, P.E.O. met Sept. 26 in the Great Room at the Hastings YMCA. Hostesses were Barb Fisher and Lynn Keogh.
President Belva Junker opened the meeting.
Chaplain Karen Klein led the devotions.
Recording secretary Jane Rose-Barton read the minutes of the Sept. 13 meeting.
Treasurer Nancy Hehnke read roll call and 15 members were present. Two bills were presented and approved to be paid.
Corresponding secretary Karen Carnes reported address changes in the current yearbook and read one piece of correspondence.
Committee reports were given.
Hostesses were thanked.
Members were reminded to sign up for the Reciprocity Group XI annual meeting on Oct. 15 at Lochland Country Club. Chapter HT is the host.
The HT scrapbooks were on display for members to look at.
Fundraising was discussed.
Members updated P.E.O. Wish List.
Meeting was adjourned.
Vice President Mary Plock discussed with members plans for next year’s meetings and meeting place.
The next meeting will be 1:15 p.m. Oct. 10 in the Great Room at the YWCA. The program will be an Exchange Program by Chapter G.
First Presbyterian Church Presbyterian Women
First Presbyterian Church Presbyterian Women met Sept. 7 in fellowship hall. Twenty members were present.
Moderator Mary Fisk welcomed everyone and thanked Circles 2 and 3 for the luncheon. Nan Huey explained the significance of the centerpieces as it related to the new Bible study. The centerpieces included colorful paper flowers she had made and homemade bookmarks. Fisk opened with prayer.
The treasurer’s report for September was distributed and approved at the committee meeting. Copies were available at each table.
Committee reports included:
• Church Women United: Susie Graham announced CROP Walk on Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. A quarter of donations will go to The Salvation Army; 75% to Church World Services. A donation table will be set up during Sunday services.
• Quilting: If interested, call Bev Stein.
• Reading: Sue Medsker reminded readers to compile their 2022 lists.
• Food From the Heart: Nancy Grams shared that she will be cleaning and defrosting the freezer. She will select a cooking date and time. Interested parties should contact Grams.
The Fall Gathering was Sept. 10 in Holdrege. Grams took school supplies to the meeting for kit assembly. She will deliver finished kits to Lincoln.
Fisk announced the programing for 2023.
Hunger Cups were passed.
Jill Kramer shared a devotion from "Good Words of Life for Women." It concluded with the Do, Re, Mi of life lessons.
The Rev. Damon Jensen-Heitmann, associate pastor, introduced the new Bible study, "Celebrating Sabbath: Accepting God’s Gift of Rest and Delight" by Carol M. Bechtel, by leading Lesson 1, "Sabbath and Celebration." Members shared word associations with sabbath and questioned whether sabbath felt more like a yes or no response. Examples of scripture highlighting Pharisees challenges to Jesus about work on the sabbath led to a less rigid understanding of sabbath. Sabbath translated means "to cease."
The next meeting is 11:45 a.m. Oct. 5 for the annual salad luncheon. Each circle is responsible for three salads, one each of protein/meat, fruit and vegetable, as well as one loaf of bread. Circle 3 members are the kitchen helpers. Circle 1 is responsible for setting tables, centerpieces, devotions, name tags, cashier and Hunger Cups.
The meeting closed with the Mizpah Prayer.
Circle 1/2 met in the church parlor on Sept. 21 with 11 members present. Jean Barber was hostess.
Co-Moderator Susie Graham opened with prayer, and Flossie Sanderson led the lesson, “Sabbath and Creation,” which emphasized that sabbath is something that God has built into the structure of creation.
Grraham conducted the business meeting. Mary Fisk read a devotion titled “The Living Water.” Minutes of the last meeting were read. In the absence of the treasurer, Fisk shared the financial status. Lynette Krieger reported that she is working on the tour to the Tri-Faith Initiative in Omaha sometime in October. Fisk read a letter to Circle members from the coordinating team outlining some ways each member can be as active to keep our organization strong.
Circle 1 is responsible for providing six dozen individually wrapped cookies for the Bloodmobile on Oct. 27. Nancy Grams has defrosted and cleaned the freezer and will organize a cooking event to restock the Food from the Heart. Those who can help should contact Grams. Plans were made for the salad luncheon on Oct. 5. Visitation/concerns were shared.
The meeting concluded with Sanderson sharing what The Fellowship of the Least Coin is.
Phyllis O’Dey will serve as hostess for the next meeting at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 19 in the church parlor. O’Dey and May Wierenga will present Lesson 3: "Sabbath and Sunday" from the Bible study, "Celebrating Sabbath: Accepting God’s Gift of Rest and Delight."
Circle 3 met Sept. 21 in the church library with eight members and two visitors. Kathy Reimer served as hostess and Jo Seiler presented the lesson on "Sabbath and Creation." Sabbath can be anytime. Nan Huey read the Least Coin reading on "Justice and Peace." Katharine Davis read the minutes and Reimer read the treasury report. The meeting closed with the Mizpah Prayer. Grams will serve as hostess for the 1:15 p.m. Oct. 19 meeting in the church library. Jill Kramer will present the lesson.
